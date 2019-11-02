Owen Gormley knows he’s a bit undersized for a linemen.
At 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds, the Salem senior is routinely giving up a couple of inches and a good 25-40 lbs to opposing linemen in New Hampshire. But that’s never bothered him.
“I’m not that big of a guy in general,” said Gormley. “But it keeps me motivated. I know I have to work harder to keep up with some of the bigger guys.”
That never-give-up mentality has helped Gormley be a successful three-year varsity guard for the Blue Devils, and it’s why he was able to slide in seamlessly at nose tackle this fall — a position he had never played before — when coach Rob Pike needed him to play both sides of the ball.
And off the field, that mentality has helped Gormley become one of Salem’s brightest scholars.
Our Moynihan Boy Scholar Athlete of the Month is ranked 7th in his senior class of 297, scored a 1380 on the SAT and is hoping to get into his dream school, MIT, to pursue a career in computer engineering.
“As a scholar, he’s just an incredibly hard worker,” said Pike. “He does everything he’s asked to do. And he approaches football the same way. He wants to learn and he wants to improve.
“And as a football player, he’s a really physical, aggressive, tough lineman. He’s been sensational for us.”
To maintain status as a top athlete and top scholar is something Gormley agrees isn’t easy to do.
He’s currently taking three AP course (Biology, Chemistry and Calculus BC), and this after taking AP Calculus and AP Computer Science last year, where he earned a 5 and 3, respectively, on the final tests. He “can’t remember” the last time he missed a homework assignment, and it’s been nothing but straight-As except for “maybe one” A- in high school.
The dream opportunity would be to study computer engineering at MIT, but Gormley is also looking at WPI, and would like to play football wherever he goes.
During football season, Gormley spends plenty of time in the weight room where he can bench 275 pounds and squat 410. After practice, it’s straight home to get cracking on homework.
“It gets pretty difficult,” he said. “I’m usually up until 10:30 at night getting homework done. Sundays are the only days for a social life. ... I remember my sophomore year I had to stay up all night to do a history project. That one set me back a couple of days.”
But all of that hard work both in the classroom and on the field has made Gormley one of Salem’s most dependable assets.
And the Blue Devils (6-2) are certainly looking to tap in to Gormley’s self-motivated attitude as they head into the postseason.
“I think we’ve got a good shot to make it deep in the playoffs,” said Gormley. “It’s all about the team’s mentality right now, and I think we’ll be able to transition nicely into the postseason.”
MOYNIHAN SCHOLAR WINNERS
September: Mac Lee, Andover golf; Ella Dandrade, Pinkerton volleyball
October: Owen Gormley, Salem football; Lauren Mezquita, Timberlane volleyball
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.