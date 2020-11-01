Whatever it takes.
If there’s anything that best describes the philosophy of Windham senior Arielle Nysten, that would probably be it.
And nothing illustrates that better than when Nysten was a freshman and she decided that she wanted to make volleyball a priority, and she needed to do all she could to maximize her talent. She knew that would entail playing club volleyball and becoming more of a year-round player.
“In ninth grade, when I was on the JV team, I would see how passionate the varsity players were,” said Nysten. “They were playing club and I wanted to be like them.”
So Nysten went to her parents to discuss playing club volleyball. It seemed awfully expensive at the time, but Nysten had the solution.
“I told them I’d pay for it on my own and I’ve been able to do that,” said Nysten, who has done countless hours of babysitting to do just that. “I’m probably most proud of anything I’ve done that I’ve been able to do that.”
Nysten, who is our girls Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the month (for October), certainly has a lot to be proud of both on the volleyball court and in the classroom.
In volleyball, the 5-foot-9 Nysten is a two-year starter at middle hitter who has been invaluable to the Jaguars during their 6-2 season.
“Arielle just does so much for us as a player and a leader,” said Windham coach Jill Bartlett. “She is instrumental in the front and is really all over the court.”
Like many middle hitters, Nysten would often come out of the game in past years when it was her turn to rotate to the back row. But she has improved her passing and defensive skills immensely and stayed on the court for entire games this year.
Playing club volleyball certainly helped Nysten become more versatile, but she attributes her diversity more to playing grass and beach volleyball, both of which are just two players to a side.
“That’s helped me improve so much,” she said. “You get all the touches and it’s made me a lot better as a passer. I love playing them (beach and grass volleyball).”
Nysten also enjoys her academics which, besides a strong work ethic, is why she’s been so successful in the classroom as well. Despite a curriculum dominated by difficult AP classes, she finished her junior year with a 4.1 GPA and was ranked 18th in a class of 231. A member of the National Honor Society, she is president of the French Honor Society.
“I have a family that pushes me to be the best I can be and I also want to do my best in school because it’s so interesting,” she said.
Although science is her main focus, one subject that Nysten found particularly interesting was Honors World Literature. It inspired her to found and become president of the Passport Club at Windham. It examines, primarily in a fun way, different cultures and countries around the world.
Last year, the Passport Club talked a lot about Iran and Canada, the latter of which was perfect for Nysten because she has dual citizenship with Canada and, partly because of that, would love to go to school in that country.
“My first choice (of colleges) is the University of British Columbia,” said Nysten, whose older and very supportive sister Marina attends McGill University in Montreal. “It’s one of the top 40 colleges in the world and I know it’s beautiful there.”
In college, Nysten would like to pursue science with a goal of working in the medical field, perhaps as a physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner. It could be a difficult path but, with her “whatever it takes” approach, highly attainable.
