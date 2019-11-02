Things really came together on the volleyball court for Lauren Mezquita this fall.
A three-year starter and a captain, Mezquita led the Owls in kills and led them to a competitive 10-8 regular season. She had been a solid contributor the previous two years, but she really stepped it up this fall according to coach Sean Hogan.
“She worked incredibly hard on developing into a great all-around volleyball player,” said Hogan. “I felt she always had the talent but she seemed tentative when she was younger and wasn’t consistent. She seemed to be nervous.”
That, said Mezquita, is pretty much the truth.
“I feel like when I was younger I put a lot of pressure on myself to be really good,” she said. “I’d get nervous not wanting to make a mistake and it affected the way I played.
“I finally came to realize that I can’t worry about the little things and I just have to do the best I can. I started feeling that way during the travel team (for Lattitude 42) and it’s helped this year. I feel a lot more confident when I play.”
That confidence on the court now parallels her confidence in the classroom, which is the result of a sterling academic record built on a strong work ethic.
While taking AP classes in biology, Spanish and calculus, Mezquita sports a weighted 4.5 GPA, which ranks her sixth in a class of 293. She’s a member of the math and Spanish honor societies and the president of the National Honor Society.
When not honing her volleyball skills or working on academics, she is also a member of Project Hope, which raises funds and awareness of cancer.
With a combined SAT score of 1,250, Mezquita is obviously quite intelligent, but she credits her academic prowess to her work ethic. She regularly spends “three or more hours a night” on homework and “I do stuff before games and whenever I can.
“I get my work ethic from both my parents, who attended UNH, because they have instilled in me how important school is in my future. Also, I want to pursue a successful career and I recognize that in order for that to happen, I have to perform well in school.”
While older sister Abby, who encouraged her to take up volleyball in the sixth grade, is at her parents’ alma mater, Mezquita rates Boston College and Northeastern as her current top college destinations. She plans on majoring in biology.
Looking into the future, Mezquita is hopeful of pursuing a career in biology or biomedical engineering, or working as a veterinarian. Whatever field she chooses, one can be assured that she’ll have the work ethic to succeed.
Of that, based on how she developed at Timberlane, Hogan has no doubt.
“Lauren’s ability to balance the heaviest level of commitment to her team and sport, with her significant involvement in the school community, all while remaining near the very top of her class academically is unparalleled,” said Hogan.
“Her work ethic, positive attitude and high character will have a lasting effect on the Timberlane volleyball program and take her a long way.”
**************************
About the program
ADs and coaches nominate seniors who are all-star caliber athletes ranked in the top 20 percent of their class.
One boy and one girl will be honored at a June banquet and receive a $1,000 scholarship.
Coaches and ADs should send nominations to ddyer@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.