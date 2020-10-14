Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete Awards returns

A concept that was conceived by Gerard Moynihan more than a quarter-century ago endures, even in the midst of a pandemic, which is to recognize high school students for academic as well as athletic accomplishments.
While the school year was interrupted in March and high school sports came to an unfortunate screeching halt, the Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Student-Athlete recognition program continued, with monthly winners announced as scheduled for March, April and May.
Emily Downer of Central Catholic and Jacob Kuczynski of Windham were then named Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Student-Athletes of the Year.
The traditional luncheon to honor the overall winners was canceled, but a mini-ceremony was held outdoors with Jack Moynihan presenting each a scholarship check.
“We thought it was important to see the program through the end of the school year,” Gerard Moynihan said. “High school kids have lost so much. We are very pleased we were able to continue our program.”
With fall sports finally having started a few weeks ago, the Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Student-Athlete Award will begin for the 2020-21 school year with the selection of winners for October. The plan is to run through the school year and culminate in the selection of the student-athletes of the year.
“It’s great to see student-athletes return to competition,” Moynihan said. “As school districts are faced with so many obstacles in order to provide academic and athletic opportunities, we look forward to again recognizing young men and women who excel in the classroom and the athletic arena.”
A former sportswriter, Moynihan always appreciated the blanket coverage of scholastic sports by local media. He couldn’t help but wonder, however, about those players who may not necessarily make the headlines, but were stars in the classroom. Shouldn’t they have a chance to be in the spotlight?
Moynihan reached out to a few members of the local media and asked them if they would be willing to help him create a vehicle to honor student-athletes. The Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Month program started on the North Shore in 1991 and came to the Merrimack Valley in 2002.
Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to nominate student-athletes monthly. One male and one female winner are selected by Eagle Tribune. With uncertainty hovering over the school sports calendar, it is especially important for student-athletes who are worthy of recognition to be nominated, as anyone who is not selected will remain in consideration in future months.
The monthly winners are eligible for the male and female Student-Athlete of the Year Award, which comes with a scholarship from Moynihan Lumber.
Coaches and athletic directors can nominate students for the monthly awards by emailing Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com.
