In February, Andover senior Annette Kim had an experience that may shape the rest of her life.
As a member of her church, Kim went on a one-week mission trip to Guatemala, where she worked in a children’s camp helping those less fortunate. With use of the two years of Spanish she took at Andover, she helped children with crafts, various activities and learning to have a joyous attitude.
“It was one of the best experiences of my life,” said Kim, who is our girl Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the month.
Kim now hopes to use that experience to gravitate toward a position helping international children in similar difficult environments.
“The ideal job for me would be to work as an accountant for a non-profit that deals with children in countries of need,” said Kim.
Don’t be surprised if that goal becomes a reality in the future, because when Kim puts her mind to something, there is usually no stopping her, whether it’s on the tennis court or in the classroom.
A three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in tennis, Kim was the season MVP as a sophomore when she teamed up with Caroline Yang to form one of the state’s top double duos. They returned last year and repeated as an elite tandem.
In the classsroom, Kim has few equals. Her GPA this year was 4.0 which, after considering her AP classes in calculus and English literature, was a weighted 4.45. A member of the National Honor Society, she scored a 1,450 on her SATs, highlighted by 740 in math. She estimates that she averages 2-3 hours of homework per night.
Next year, Kim will be continuing both of her passions at Gordon College, majoring in accounting and finance and playing on the tennis team. She chose Gordon over Boston University, Northeastern and UMass Amherst, partly so she could keep playing competitive tennis.
“I just didn’t want to give it up yet,” said Kim, who plays at the Willows Tennis Club year-round and teaches tennis to youngsters.
Just as important, Kim got a Gordon scholarship into its Global Honors Scholars program in which a select group of 12 students takes classes and travel together and also engage in a six-week international internship. It’s a program that should help lead to her dream job.
Based on her time at Andover, head coach Alan Hibino has no doubt that she’ll get there.
“Annette has been an amazing part of our program these past four years,” said Hibino. “She is an outstanding teammate, an incredible competitor and has an extremely bright future ahead of her.
“She is a tremendous example of what a student-athlete should be, excelling on the court, in the classroom, and a very active member of our school and town community.”
MOYNIHAN SCHOLAR WINNERS
September: Mac Lee, Andover golf; Ella Dandrade, Pinkerton volleyball
October: Owen Gormley, Salem football; Lauren Mezquita, Timberlane volleyball
November: Shamus Florio, Andover football; Julia Leppanen, Windham volleyball
December: Xavier Metivier, Methuen track; Emily Downer, Central Catholic basketball
January: Elias Maita, Andover wrestling; Kaia Hollingsworth, Methuen/Tewksbury hockey
February: Jett Stad, North Andover track; Carly Saif, Salem basketball
March: Jacob Kuczynski, Windham skiing; Shea Krekorian, Andover basketball
April: Mike Glynn, Central Catholic wrestling; Sarah Lavery, North Andover track
May: David Grossman, Andover tennis; Annette Kim, Andover tennis
