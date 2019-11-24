Above all else, Windham volleyball coach Jill Bartlett knows one thing in particular about her senior setter Julia Leppanen.
“She works diligently on the court and off,” said Bartlett. “She is an outstanding role model for others.”
Leppanen, our Moynihan Girl Scholar-Athlete of the month, is definitely a hard worker whatever she gets involved with.
A two-year starter for the Jaguars, Leppanen has been playing volleyball since the sixth grade both at school and with her club team. Her steady practicing culminated with an excellent senior campaign in which she had 313 assists with only 10 errors while adding 179 service points with 32 aces.
In the classroom, Leppanen has worked even harder and been more successful. She averages four to six hours of homework per night and has even been known to pull an all-nighter.
The hard work has resulted in a sterling academic record — a 4.1 GPA that ranks her 33rd in her class of 240. She is taking AP classes in calculus, physics, environmental science and psychology and scored 1,370 on her SATs.
Leppanen is an active member of the Spanish, math and National Honor societies and serves on the Student-Athlete Leadership Team and is involved with the community service club SMILES. Also, she is a Junior Ambassador and member in the New England Math League.
You have to wonder, what drives Leppanen. Well, it starts with her parents but there is also her personal experience.
“My parents always pushed me to be the best I can be whatever I do,” said Leppanent. “They’re both engineers so I think it comes from their engineering background.”
As for her personal experience, it relates to her severe allergy to peanuts and an incident that happened when she was 5-years-old and in kindergarten.
“I was at a party and accidentally ate a peanut butter cookie,” said Leppanen. “I was in pretty bad shape — I almost died and had to spend four days in the hospital.”
It’s that background that also drives her academically as she aims for a career in biomedical engineering. She plans on pursuing a biomedical engineering degree in college, with Boston University, Northeastern, UConn and UMass Amherst among the schools she is considering.
“I hope to one day work for a biomedical company and design something to help people like me so others don’t have problems,” she said.
That kind of approach is no surprise to Bartlett.
“Julia is a strong moral beacon and very level headed — she is just the best,” said Bartlett.
About the program
ADs and coaches nominate seniors who are all-star caliber athletes ranked in the top 20 percent of their class.
One boy and one girl will be honored at a June banquet and receive a $1,000 scholarship.
Coaches and ADs should send nominations to ddyer@eagletribune.com.
