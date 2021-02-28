It took Mike Dinges some time, but the Central Catholic senior now has juggling academics and sports down to a science.
“My freshman and sophomore year, I tended to procrastinate and save my homework until late at night,” admitted Dinges, a Haverhill resident. “As I got older and matured, I realized that it was more proactive to do my homework the earliest that I could, allowing me to retain a lot more information.
“If I have practice or a late night game, I’ll try to get my homework done before that, maybe during lunch or right after school. There are times where I will be up late studying for a test, but I try to manage my time the best I can.”
That system seems to be working perfectly for our Moynihan male Scholar-Athlete of the Month.
A returning Eagle-Tribune hockey All-Star, Dinges led Central to an 8-1-1 record and the Merrimack Valley Conference Cup Division 1 championship this winter. He scored one goal each in the 5-2 title game win over top-seeded Tewksbury and in the 2-1 semifinal victory over North Andover.
Dinges finished the winter tied for the team-lead in points (16), led the Raiders in assists (10) and was third on the team in goals (6),
“Michael is a very intelligent player,” said Central hockey coach D.J. Conte. “His hockey IQ is terrific, and he has done so much to help the players around him.”
Dinges – who in late April will kick off his senior baseball season — is just as successful in the classroom.
He’s currently enrolled in four Advanced Placement classes — AP economics, AP statistics, AP calculus and AP computer science along with honors English. He has a weighted grade point average of 4.1, and scored a 1,250 in his first attempt at the SATs. He’s planning to take the SATs again.
“Academics have definitely always been a passion for me,” said Dinges. “I think my parents inspired me to do well in school. They always said that academics would get me much further in life than sports.
“I remember them telling me that an A-plus on my report card is 10 times better than scoring a goal in a hockey game when I was little. Ever since then I have always made sure to try my hardest in school.”
As indicated by his AP courses, math is Dinges’ first love.
“My favorite subject has always been math,” he said. “Taking calculus this year has been a great experience, along with statistics. Both of my teachers have helped tremendously whenever I have questions. I also really enjoy my economics class this year. I love learning about the way money circulates in the country and this class has been a key factor in why I want to pursue a career in economics or finance.”
Next, Dinges is planning to take a postgraduate year at a prep school, to improve his chances of playing college hockey, possibly at a NESCAC school. If that doesn’t work out, and he chooses to focus just on academics, he said Boston College, Penn State and the University of North Carolina are some of his top choices.
“Hopefully, the combination of strong academics and athletics is something that I am working towards and I think that it will definitely benefit me when trying to play hockey at the next level,” he said. “Being a well-rounded person is something that I try to work towards every day.”
