Watch Methuen senior Stephanie Tardugno in any sport, and her talent seems to be so natural, like it's merely in the genes.
Whether it's sprinting down the soccer field while maneuvering the ball, driving for a breakaway layup or drilling a 3-pointer in basketball or either gliding through the outfield to make a spectacular catch or slashing an extra-base hit in softball, it all seems to come so easily.
And she's so accomplished academically, ranked sixth in her class of 460 with a weighted 4.61 GPA while taking an abundance of AP classes, it must come naturally in the classroom, too, right?
Not so, said Tardugno, who is our Moynihan Girl Scholar-Athlete of the month for March.
"It's never come naturally for me -- I have to study a lot," she said.
And, while naturally athletic, her impressive accomplishments in sports, which include being a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in softball and an Eagle-Tribune All-Star selection in basketball in addition to being an MVC all-star in soccer, are also as much a result of hard work as anything else. Her coaches confirm that.
"She is one of the hardest working kids I’ve coached," said Methuen basketball coach Hilary Glynn. "She’s the first in the gym and last to leave and always asking for extra time to work on her game.
"Stephanie is the type of kid who walks the walk and leads by example with her hard work -- which is evident by her success both on the playing field and in the classroom."
Softball coach Jason Smith couldn't agree more.
"Steph is full of spark and hard work that is hard to come by in kids these days," said Smith. "She is one always asking for extra reps, no matter how many times she has executed something perfectly.
"She perseveres and really knows the meaning of commitment. Steph puts in the extra time academically and challenges herself with difficult classes. Steph is a true student-athlete."
Tardugno underlined her commitment to softball during this Fall 2 season by joining the indoor track team "to work on my speed and help the team on the basepaths," even though she is already one of the team's fastest players.
Although Tardugno excels in all three sports, softball is her first love and the one in which she really stands out.
She rapped a stunning 76 hits in just two years for the Rangers with an on-base percentage of over .500 and she has made countless spectacular catches defensively in the outfield. Next year, she's headed to St. Anselm on a softball scholarship.
If Tardugno hadn't gotten an athletic scholarship, it's likely that she would have landed an academic grant. The secretary of the National Honor Society, she is also in the National Science Honor Society and last year won the Dartmouth Book Award.
In addition, she is class secretary for the third straight year and a member of Peer Leaders, Key Club and Students Against Destructive Decisions.
When asked what of her many accomplishments she's proudest, Tardugno didn't hesitate.
"Definitely my grades are what I'm most proud of and second would be going to the state finals (in softball in 2019)," she said.
Spoken like a true scholar-athlete.
*******************************************
Runs in the family
Stephanie (or Steph) Tardugno is far from the only outstanding student-athlete in the family. Older sister Julia graduated last year third in her class, sophomore Brooke has a 4.5 GPA and is in the top 10 of her class and freshman Alex is proceeding in the same manner.
Obviously, parents Barry and Sheri have gotten their point across.
"My parents have always instilled that grades are the most important thing," said Tardugno.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.