When you’re a tremendous athlete in two sports, like Sanborn senior Dylan Khalil, you have options.
And thanks partly to equal academic prowess, Khalil --- the boy Moynihan Scholar Athlete of the month for March -- plans on taking advantage of them.
The 5-foot-11 Khalil was recently named New Hampshire’s Mr. Basketball after an outstanding season in which he averaged 22 points a game and led the Indians to a 10-5 record and their first-ever Division Final 4 berth. He scored 1,056 points for his career.
But Khalil is also an outstanding distance runner. He was the Eagle-Tribune cross country MVP as a sophomore and -- despite injuries the last two years -- has remained one of the state’s top runners. He ran a 4:26 mile last year for his New England Elite team.
Khalil combined his talents for basketball and running last year when he dribbled a basketball for a mile in a stunning time of 4:49 -- one of the fastest times ever recorded for that feat.
Although he has a slight preference for basketball, Khalil plans on running cross country and track next year while on an academic scholarship at Division 1 University of New Hampshire. But he hasn’t given up on basketball entirely.
“I’m probably going to run my first few years but I’ll keep training in basketball,” said Khalil. “Then maybe I’ll try out for the basketball team when I’m a junior or senior.
“That’s the good thing about the academic scholarship. I’m not bound to one sport.”
Khalil earned that scholarship based on a 3.946 GPA that is 4.106 weighted and ranks him 15th in his class of 170 students. A member of the National Honor Society, he’s been taking classes at SNHU the last two years and last year was the Math Student of the Year for his class.
Although Khalil credits his parents, UMass Lowell grad Jason and Quinnipiac grad Melissa, for stressing that “academics always come first,” he also credits younger brothers Jared and Tyson, who are a sophomore and freshman respectively at Sanborn. Both are also runners, basketball players and good students.
“I’m very competitive and so are they,” said Khalil. “We compete in everything. They’re trying to beat my GPA in the future. I think Tyson is doing better (academically) than I did as a freshman.
“Every day is a competition for us, especially me and Jared, and it doesn’t matter what we’re doing. If I run 3 miles, he’ll do 3 1/2 miles. If I do 200 pushups (in sets), he’ll do 250.”
Despite the competition, or maybe because it, Khalil gives ample credit to Jared for the two athletic accomplishments he’s most proud of -- reaching 1,000 points and being named Mr. Basketball.
“I had a goal of scoring 1,000 points since eighth grade so getting that was special,” said Khalil. “Being named (Mr. Basketball) was a huge surprise but I couldn’t have done it without my brother (Jared).
“We’ve worked out together, we connect on the court -- we know where we are -- and we push each other,” said Khalil, who is a member of the Key Club at Sanborn.
Khalil won’t have his brother to push him quite as often next year, but one gets the feeling that they’ll always be competing and enjoying individual success because of it.
Moynihan winners
October -- Arielle Nysten, Windham volleyball; Rohan Rai, Windham cross country
November -- Bella Keaney, Methuen soccer; Jackson DiFloures, Haverhill golf
December -- Jada Burdier, Haverhill volleyball; Ben Entner, Andover football
January -- Tatum Shaw, Andover basketball; Andrew Lussier, Methuen basketball
February -- Madison Houghton, Sanborn basketball; Michael Dinges, Central hockey
March -- Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen soccer/basketball/softball; Dylan Khalil, Sanborn cross country, basketball/track
About the Moynihan Scholar-Athlete Program
The Moynihan Scholar-Athlete Program is sponsored by Moynihan Lumber and The Eagle-Tribune. Athletic Directors and coaches nominate seniors who should be all-star caliber athletes ranked in the top 20% of their class. A boy and girl are honored monthly and, at the end of the school year, one boy and one girl are honored at a banquet and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Nominations should be sent to Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com.
