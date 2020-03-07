As a track runner with a lot of speed, it’s no surprise that North Andover senior Jett Stad gets kidded about his first name.
“I’ve gotten a lot of comments about it,” admits Stad, whose parents named him after martial arts actor Jet Li. “I don’t really mind.”
Most of the comments are certainly out of respect. A top scorer on last fall’s 10-1 cross country team, Stad owns the school record indoors in the 800 (2:00.61), he has a best time in the 1,000 meters of 2:39.58 and he has a 1:59.2 split on the 4x800 relay that finished second at state and will run at nationals later this week.
Stad, our Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the month, is also a captain in cross country and both indoor and outdoor track.
That respect no doubt also carries over to academics, as Stad is in the top 9% of his class with a 4.35 GPA while taking AP classes in Spanish, calculus and physics. He recently returned from a two-week exchange program in Spain.
“I started Spanish in the eighth grade and just love it,” said Stad. “It’s one of my favorite classes besides math and science.”
Part of the reason that Stad excels in academics is that he says that “I like to learn and I find so much that interests me.”
But the bigger explanation is that Stad is, above all else, a competitor.
“I think part of it is the way I was raised — I was told to push myself — but I think a lot of it (drive for excellence) — is instinctive, something inside of me,” said Stad, who generally spends about three hours per night doing homework.
“I’m really competitive and I push myself to be the best person I can be in whatever I do.”
Originally a soccer player, before being persuaded to enhance his running skills by switching to cross country after his freshman year, track coach Steve Nugent recognized Stad’s competitiveness from the get-go.
“Although he was often the smallest guy on the field (in soccer), there was no one who had a bigger heart,” said Nugent., who coached soccer at the time. “He scored two goals against a rugged and talented Billerica team, helping our team to another victory.”
While Stad gravitated to cross country primarily to better prepare him for track, that quickly changed.
“Once I started cross country, it became a passion — I wasn’t doing it just to get in shape for track,” said Stad. “I probably enjoy running the 800 the most, but I just like the racing part — at any distance.”
Although Stad has piled up plenty of accomplishments on the track and in the classroom, that’s not what he takes the most pride in.
“I think my proudest accomplishment is being a captain in cross country and indoor and outdoor track,” said Stad. “I love racing and competing, but I love the family part of it and (striving to) keeping it that way.”
Nugent has certainly noticed.
“Jett is always thinking about his teammates and how he can help lift them up ... (and) contribute to our program’s success,” said Nugent.
“Jett ran on the 4x800 relay that we knew could score in the top three (at state), but one of the key legs on that relay had an injury. As I struggled to figure out who the new member of that relay would be, Jett calmly suggested one of his teammates.
“It was another example of identifying a teammate who could use a little bump in his confidence, but at the same time help our team win. Well, he was right on the money. The relay team finished second and helped our team win the state championship in the D2 Relays for the fifth time in six years.”
Stad’s athletic career could be over after an outdoor track season in which he hopes to take a shot at the school’s outdoor record (1:56.69) in the 800. His college destination is still unclear, but he’s leaning toward Purdue, or perhaps Michigan, with a plan of majoring in biomedical engineering.
“Originally, I was thinking of getting into prosthetics, but my grandmother died from brain cancer and now I’m thinking I might want to get into research,” said Stad. “Maybe I could discover something that would help prevent it.”
Whatever path he takes, one can rest assured that Stad — like a true competitor — will push himself to do the best he can.
*****************************
Up next ...
Jett Stad may be graduating this spring, but another Stad will try to carry on his legacy. Younger brother Luke, a freshman, is also — like his older brother — a former soccer player who now runs year-round. Jett and Luke traditionally run the Feaster Five in Andover with parents Chris and Pam.
*******************************
About the program
ADs and coaches nominate seniors who are all-star caliber athletes ranked in the top 20 percent of their class.
One boy and one girl will be honored at a June banquet and receive a $1,000 scholarship.
Coaches and ADs should send nominations to sports@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.