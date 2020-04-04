Perhaps you wouldn’t think it to be true, but Shea Krekorian will tell you there are a number of similarities between basketball and lacrosse.
“The speed of the games are similar and there are a lot of the same motions in the offensive sets,” said the Andover senior.
And, of course, don’t forget about the discipline needed to play both.
That’s something Krekorian has learned to master, not only athletically, but also in the classroom. Besides being a state champion in basketball and a top goal-scorer in lacrosse, this month’s Moynihan Scholar-Athlete award winner boasts a weighted 4.3 GPA and a stellar 1530 on her SAT with a perfect 800 in the math portion.
Being a four-year, two-sport athlete while maintaining high academic status is tough.
But Krekorian has found what works to help her thrive.
“It’s definitely tough sometimes, especially depending on the time of the year, but that’s when your time management comes into play” said Krekorian. “I have a lot of older siblings, so I kind of knew right away that the grades in high school were really going to matter. I definitely had a head start with that, so I knew I had to really buckle down in high school.”
Her family set a good example, both athletically and academically.
Oldest sister Elise graduated from Michigan, where Shea is considering going, older sister Kara is a senior at the University of Mississippi and older brother Brett played golf at Limestone College.
“I think that helped me a lot,” said Krekorian. “My competitiveness came from wanting to compete with them every day. It helped me get tougher.”
Anyone who watches Krekorian knows how hard she competes.
The co-captain averaged 8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the basketball team this winter, earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors while leading the Warriors to the Division 1 state championship game. The title game against Franklin was called off due to the health crisis, which stung, but Krekorian and the Warriors were deservedly called co-state champions.
“She is the heart and soul of our program,” said coach Alan Hibino.
It looks like she may not get a spring lacrosse season, but last year as a junior midfielder she finished with 31 goals.
If that were unfortunately the case, it would at least give Krekorian a little more time to finalize her college decision. She hasn’t been able to take many college visits due to the pandemic, but her top two schools are Michigan and Clemson.
“I definitely want that big school environment,” she said.
Krekorian will certainly be able to watch some big-time sports at either of those two schools while maintaining her grades. She took AP statistics and AP language last year as a junior and scored a 5 and 4 respectively on the tests, and this year she’s taking AP calculus and AP physics.
That’s on top of being on the board of the S.A.A.D. program at Andover, while also being a chairmen on the Warriors Way project with the elementary schools. And if that wasn’t enough for Krekorian to do, she also works as a lifeguard at Indian Ridge Country Club.
It’s taken a lot of time and dedication, but Krekorian has been proud of what she’s been able to accomplish.
“Athletically, it obviously feels really good to be state champions,” said Krekorian. “But a huge highlight was winning that (playoff) game at Central Catholic. My overall record at Central hasn’t been great the past four years, but beating them on their gym the last time I got to play them was so great.
“And academically, I think I’m most proud of winning the excellence in AP stats awards my junior year.”
