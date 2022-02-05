When your days are as crazy as Kristina Packowski’s are, multi-tasking is a way of life.
“Every day I study during lunch,” said the Pinkerton Academy senior from Hampstead.
She crams an awful lot into 24 hours. The Moynihan Lumber Scholar-Athlete of the Month is a three-sport athlete (cross country, basketball, lacrosse), a National Honor Society student and a member of numerous clubs at school.
The 5-10 forward is averaging 8.6 points a game as a co-captain of the 16-1 Astros, who begin Division 1 state tourney play this week.
Pinkerton coach-English teacher Lani Buskey gushes about Packowski, who is ranked No. 23 in a class of 780 students (top 3 percent).
The 9th-year head coach said, “She’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever coached. It’s always us before me with Kristina. She has set the tone. She embodies Pinkerton Academy. I know she feels lucky to be part of it, but I’m pretty sure Pinkerton is the lucky one to have her. She’s one of our best ever.”
Embodies Pinkerton right down to being “Astro Man,” the school mascot at athletic and other school events.
“It’s very hot but very fun,” said Packowski, who just committed to play lacrosse at St. Anselm, where she’ll be in the honors program as a nursing major.
She brings her athleticism to the mascot duties. A longtime dancer (she gave it up before high school), Packowski did a split and a cartwheel for the Pinkerton-Londonderry Mack Plaque pep rally.
For Senior Night in basketball, the former gymnast did a cartwheel during the player introductions.
“It was pretty good. I got a lot of air,” said Kristina, the middle of three athletic children of Steven and Michelle Packowski.
Her athletic career got off to a poor start as fall of her freshman year she sprained her back and took the rest of the cross country season off.
But it has been mostly highlights since as a two-year starter in basketball and a returning starter on defense in lacrosse.
A state title this winter would, of course, be memorable. Her favorite roundball memory is a 30-foot, 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer in the season opener vs. Concord. It’s still the only 3-pointer she’s ever attempted for the Astros.
Kristina has attempted about everything else.
In addition to three sports, NHS, a job at Stillwells Ice Cream in Plaistow and being Astro Man, she’s heavily involved in student government. She’s second vice president of the Student Council and president of the Student Senate. She’s also an altar server and youth ministry volunteer at St. Anne’s Church in Hampstead.
