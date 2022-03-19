Nine years ago, Davidson Theosmy was a scared young kid from the city of Carrefour in Haiti, who didn’t know any English.
Now he speaks near perfect English, is a National Honor Society student ranked in the top 10 percent of his class, and is one the area’s top wrestlers.
The Lawrence High senior is also our Moynihan Lumber Male Scholar-Athlete of the Month.
“We speak Haitian Creole,” said Theosmy, who wrestled at 126 pounds most of this season. “I didn’t know any English. I was able to learn from my friends Jack Garcia and Jose Colon and my teachers at the Frost School. It was pretty difficult. But I had a support system from family and friends.”
He was blessed to have a good role model in his older brother, Stevenson Theosmy, now a senior at Mass. Maritime.
Theosmy said, “He helped me stay on track. I looked up to him because he was successful.”
Future Lancers will be looking up to Davidson.
The wresting tri-captain is taking advanced placement literature and Calculus AB. He plans to study electrical engineering. He has been accepted to Mass. Maritime, UMass Amherst, Merrimack and UMass Dartmouth. He’s waiting to hear from Syracuse, Rochester Institute, UMass Lowell and Wentworth.
He’s always had a knack for pins and for fixing things others wouldn’t dare to try.
Theosmy said, “In 8th grade, my teacher had a laptop that wasn’t working. My friend, Noel Taveras, and I said we could probably figure it out. We troubleshot it, found it was the fan and fixed it.”
He had another big year on the mats, placing third at Division 1 North and fifth at Division 1 States.
Theosmy is in his second year as a captain.
The Parthum Middle School grad said, “It was a great honor to be able to help my teammates. I couldn’t ask for a better team.”
Coach Rob Niceforo said, “Davidson is very well respected and liked among all our teachers, coaches and administrators. He has great sportsmanship, he’s polite and he’s a hard worker. and he’s always smiling.”
A lot of Lancers are just one-sport athletes but Theosmy also does football (defensive back, long snapper) and track (400 hurdles and pole vault).
He played football at 140 pounds. How did he survive against the MVC behemoths?
“I just go for the legs and then they can’t run,” he said.
And what’s his philosophy in wrestling?
“To never give up. It can change in a second. In long matches, the opponent gets sloppy and I’m able to win,” he said.
Theosmy finds time in his busy schedule to work weekends at Market Basket in Lawrence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.