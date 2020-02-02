Kaia Hollingsworth will readily admit that she gets a little emotional when thinking about where her hockey journey will go after this winter.
It’s not that she’s scared by the possibility of playing in college. Heck, that’s been the goal for quite some time now.
It’s just that, after taking over as the starting goalie for the Methuen/Tewksbury co-op team as a seventh grader, she can’t imagine wearing another jersey. She’s spent the past six years in between the pipes for the Red Rangers, spanning from the rink at the back of Methuen High all of the way to the TD Garden.
In her Eagle-Tribune MVP write-up last winter, after leading the Red Rangers to the Division 1 state championship, coach Sarah Oteri had this to say about her stalwart starter.
“Kaia is the backbone of our team,” said Oteri. “She is so confident and composed in the net, which allows her teammates to play their game without worrying.”
And for her last ride, the Methuen senior is hoping to lead her team to something special — again.
“It’s kind of emotional to think about because I’ve been here for six years,” said Hollingsworth. “I’m just trying to motivate my team as much as I can. We have a few seniors on the team, and we all want to end on a high note. So we’re all sort of motivated to really play well.”
Hollingsworth’s hockey accolades are, of course, well known. Besides being a six-year starter, she’s a state champion goaltender, our back-to-back Eagle-Tribune MVP and a four-time E-T All-Star who will likely add another at season’s end. She’s now recorded 24 shutouts over her stellar career, having posted three already this winter as the Red Rangers (8-1-4) are the No. 11 ranked team in EMass by the Boston Globe.
Basically, Hollingsworth’s name has been synonymous with Red Ranger hockey for over the past half-decade.
But did you know that Hollingsworth is also an accomplished scholar as well?
Our Moynihan Scholar Athlete for the month of January boasts a 4.2 GPA and has taken all Honors and Advanced Placement courses over the past two years. She’s a member of both the National Honor Society and S.A.A.D, and earned a 4 (out of 5) on her AP psychology exam last year.
It isn’t easy, especially being a three-sport athlete (field hockey, hockey, lacrosse), but Hollingsworth has always made sure to prioritize her academics.
“Every day for the past six years, I usually just stay after school and go in the locker room to get as much homework done as I can before practice,” said Hollingsworth. “Homework definitely comes first. You always have to put in the work inside the classroom before thinking about sports.
“I’ve definitely had to stay up late and risk some sleep to get work done at times, but I’ve always wanted to make sure my grades stay high.”
Nothing is official yet, but Hollingsworth is looking hard at Salem State to continue her hockey career while pursing a career in the biomedical field. Whatever program she decides to commit to will gain both an excellent goalie and student.
But there’s still precious time before those decisions have to be made.
For right now, after being a staple of the team for the past six years, Red Ranger fans have just a few weeks to watch Hollingsworth dazzle in net.
It’ll be bitter-sweet when it does end, but Hollingsworth is determined to, like last year, have that end come in triumph on the TD Garden ice — state championship trophy held high.
“People are definitely underestimating us this year because we lost a lot of girls from last year’s team,” said Hollingsworth. “But we kind of like being the underdog.”
MOYNIHAN SCHOLAR WINNERS
September: Mac Lee, Andover golf; Ella Dandrade, Pinkerton volleyball
October: Owen Gormley, Salem football; Lauren Mezquita, Timberlane volleyball
November: Shamus Florio, Andover football; Julia Leppanen, Windham volleyball
December: Xavier Metivier, Methuen track; Emily Downer, Central Catholic basketball
January: Elias Maita, Andover wrestler; Kaia Hollingsworth, Methuen/Tewksbury hockey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.