METHUEN — Any coach would love a ballplayer like Andrew Lussier.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Methuen High senior does anything asked of him.
Cover 6-foot-9 Andover blue-chipper Aidan Cammann, no problem.
Take a nasty elbow against Lowell. Clean the blood off, get four stitches, wear an oversized wrap on your head and still return late in the game. Again, no problem.
To top it off, the returning Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star is ranked in the top 10 percent of his class academically.
Add it all up and Lussier is the Moynihan Lumber Boys Scholar-Athlete of the Month for January.
Ranger coach Anthony Faradie said, “He is a hard worker inside the classroom and on the basketball floor. He is a great teammate, will help anyone and has the best interest of his team at heart. Andrew is a role model in the city.”
Lussier is relishing his newfound role covering much bigger players like Cammann and Lowell’s 6-foot-6 George Turkson.
“I love the challenge,” said Lussier, whose sister, sophomore Rachel Lussier, plays volleyball at Central Catholic.
“We like to play small ball so I’m guarding the other team’s tallest player. They think they’re going to dominate the boards and post me up but I’m not going to let them do that.”
He’s been a key to the Rangers’ 5-1 start. In addition to the scrappy defense, he’s averaging 13.7 points and 10.5 rebounds. Both are team highs. Against Lowell Friday, he had 19 points and six 3-pointers.
Rensselaer Medal
Andrew, who also plays volleyball at MHS, is ranked 44th in his class of 469 students. He scored a 5 (the highest score) on his AP statistics exam. He’s currently taking AP courses in psychology, calculus and literature. He won the prestigious Rensselaer Medal, meaning if he attends RPI, he’d have a $30,000-a-year scholarship.
He wants to play college ball and is looking closely at Bates, Tufts, University of New England and RPI. Prep school is another possibility with Pomfret in Connecticut at the top of that list.
He said of his academics, “Ever since I was little, the family was big on grades. I want to play in college, that’s been my goal. And I want to set an example for the team.
“Sometimes, I come home from a game and I’m exhausted. It’s late at night and you had a big win. You want to go out. But maybe I have an AP project due. Maybe I’ll just go out for an hour or a half hour.”
Dracut resident
Lussier actually lives in Dracut. He always has attended Methuen schools, except for freshman year and a couple months of his sophomore year at Bishop Guertin in Nashua.
Dad, Edward Lussier, is the IT director for Methuen schools. Mom, Kelley Lussier, is a nurse at Methuen’s Tenney School.
He said a big reason for transferring from BG was to spend more time with his grandparents, who live with the family.
“My grandmother (June Stacy) has Alzheimer’s. I’m always around to help. She taught at the CGS in Methuen. Obviously, it’s challenging. That drove me to take AP psychology. I wanted to learn more about Alzheimer’s.”
