For all she has endured, it seems fitting that Claire Finney went out on top.
The 5-foot-8 senior guard from Haverhill averaged 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 3-pointers a game this winter, helping power Central Catholic to the Division 1 state semifinals, where the Raiders fell to Andover.
The Moynihan Lumber Female Scholar-Athlete of the Month earns A’s for on-court performance, off-court resilience and nearly every class she’s taken at Central.
Raider coach Casey Grange said, “Her growth as a teammate and a leader has been tremendous. She will do whatever it takes to help the team. After all she’s been through injury-wise, I’m ecstatic we were able to go on one last tourney run together.”
Those injuries could have forced an early retirement from competitive basketball, but Finney would have none of it.
After dislocating her kneecap in fall ball in her junior year, she required two surgeries and a 6-month recovery.
“It was a brutal injury,” she said. “The pain was pretty bad at times. There were nights mom (Kate Finney) would sleep on the couch next to me. It’s what you can take.”
Finney apparently can take an awful lot. The Raider co-captain showed it by making all-conference (top 13 players in the league) this winter.
She’s always had a bit of that “luck of the Irish.” One example is how she became a starter as a freshman with the Raiders.
Coach Grange recalled, “Claire was supposed to come off the bench but a starter forgot her warm-up shirt and therefore Claire got the start. She hit four 3-pointers and has started every game since (when healthy).”
While it’s a heartwarming comeback story, Finney says she has plenty more basketball in her.
Missing a full season hurt her recruitment. So she’s planning on doing a post-grad year at Brewster, New Hampton or Tilton.
She’s college ready academically. The National Honor Society student scored a 1,340 on her SATs and has made high honors (highest level at Central) in 12 of her 14 terms at CCHS. She’s taking two AP courses (literature and psychology) and previously took AP Language and AP U.S. History.
Finney, a graduate of Sacred Hearts School in Bradford, came to love the sport naturally. Dad, Brady Finney, has been a longtime youth basketball coach in Haverhill.
