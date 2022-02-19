Like for most teens, the pandemic threw Phillips Academy’s Myra Bhathena for a loop.
It’s been difficult to equal those sizzling track and field times from early in her career. But she’s close and don’t bet against some more school records in the coming months.
The academics never wavered. The grades and test scores are sufficiently impressive that she was admitted to Harvard early acceptance. She hasn’t made her final decision, though, and still is considering some other impressive schools.
“I’m not going to lie, it’s been really stressful. Incredibly stressful,” said Bhathena, who was born and raised in Andover. “But I have the privilege of a great support team at home and at school.”
Myra’s family is extremely accomplished. Mom, Dr. Jasmin Bhathena, is the chief of pediatrics at Atrius Health. Dad, Firdaus Bhathena, holds two degrees from MIT. Her brother, Darian, played soccer at MIT, where he was academic all-conference for three seasons. Her sister, Zenia, attends Boston College.
Phillips was always the school for Myra, a co-captain on the Big Blue soccer team and a two-year captain in track and field.
“Because my siblings were both ‘Andover kids’ I knew so much about the school. I did really see myself here,” she said.
When informed Bhathena would be Moynihan Lumber Female Student-Athlete of the Month, soccer coach/athletic director Lisa Joel said, “Awesome. She really does so much. Great decision.”
The hours are long as a sports star and top scholar at one of the nation’s top prep schools. Myra estimates she studies 4-5 hours a typical school night. A little more if there is an upcoming test in the ultra-challenging multivariable calculus course.
“I’ve been able to understand it better. I found my groove with it. It’s easier ... or less hard!,” said Myra, who’ll turn 18 on Feb. 28.
A competitive figure skater until eighth grade, she plans to study applied biomedical engineering in college. She hopes to become a doctor or a public health official.
This winter the 5-foot-6 Bhathena ran a 9.04 in the 55-meter hurdles and set the school record of 8.70 as a sophomore. Recently she placed fourth in the 60-meter hurdles in an open meet at Boston University. Her 9.49 time qualified her for Nationals.
As a freshman, she ran the 100 hurdles in 15.28 (12th all-time in our area) and the 300 hurdles in 46.55 seconds.
She also aces her community service. During the early days of the pandemic, Bhathena started a charity called “Connect Against COVID.” She donated over 100 devices to intensive care units, hospitals and retirement homes.
She was featured in The Eagle-Tribune and Channel 5 WCVB TV’s “5 for Good” program.
She said, “I felt pretty helpless with all those lives impacted. I thought I could help. I’m proud of that.”
