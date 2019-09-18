Moynihan Scholar-Athlete program starts to rev up

The Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete Award is still going strong.
The concept, conceived by Gerard Moynihan a quarter-century ago, has not changed: recognize high school students for academic as well as athletic accomplishments.
As one of the owners of the lumber company bearing his family’s name, Moynihan has been a 30-year supporter of high school sports on the North Shore, all the way back to sponsoring football broadcasts and the popular Saturday Scoreboard Show on WESX Radio.
A former sportswriter, Moynihan always appreciated the blanket coverage of scholastic sports by several local daily newspapers as well as WESX. He couldn’t help but wonder, however, about those players who may not make the headlines, but were stars in the classroom. Shouldn’t they have a chance to be in the spotlight?
Moynihan reached out to a few members of the local media and asked them if they would be willing to help him create a vehicle to honor student-athletes. The Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Month program started in 1991 and came to the Merrimack Valley in 2002.
“We are thrilled to see this program endure and prosper,” Moynihan said. “We have had the privilege of honoring hundreds of deserving young men and women throughout the Merrimack Valley and we look forward to honoring many more.”
One male senior and one female senior winner are selected monthly by the Eagle Tribune sports staff and featured in the paper.
The monthly winners are eligible for the male and female Student-Athlete of the Year Award, which is presented, along with a $1,000 scholarship from Moynihan Lumber, at a luncheon in June.
“We take great pride in the accomplishments of our honorees,” Moynihan said. “It is a wonderful group of young men and women who exemplify what being a true student-athlete is all about.”
Last year’s Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Student-Athletes of the Year were Sarah Padellaro of Timberlane and Jason Denoncourt of Andover.
Athletic directors and coaches are encouraged to send nominees, who are seniors who combine athletic and academic talent, to Eagle-Tribune sports writer Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com.
