Moynihan Scholar-Athlete program starts to rev up

TIM JEAN/Staff photoLast year’s Moynihan Female and Male Student-Athletes of the Year Award winners Sarah Pahellaro of Timberlane and Andover’s Jason Denoncourt posed for a photo with Jack Moynihan, left, and Gerard Moynihan after the Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Student-Athlete of the Year awards luncheon held at the Haverhill Country Club.