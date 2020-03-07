For the past four years, fans of the Salem girls basketball team have seen a lot of No. 20 on the court.
That’s been the jersey of four-year letterman and two-year starting forward Carly Saif, who just wrapped up her final season averaging 7.4 points per game for the Blue Devils. But for the senior tri-captain, there’s another number that means just as much, if not more.
No. 1.
You see, the time Saif has spent on the court has been dwarfed by the countless hours she’s spent studying. And it’s why our female Moynihan Scholar-Athlete for the month of February sits alone atop her senior class of 271. She came into last semester ranked No. 1, and that’s not likely to change after she pulled off another round of straight As.
In fact, the last time she got anything besides an A was in the second grade.
“I felt kind of relieved when I saw that I was No. 1,” said Saif. “I just know that I’ve put in all of the hard work, and now I can see it paying off. I had told my mom that I was hoping to be valedictorian coming into high school, but I didn’t want to put too high of expectations on myself.
“But it’s crazy that I’ve nearly reached my goals from four years ago.”
Nothing is set in stone quite yet, but Saif is hopeful that another round of straight As in her final semester will get her to be valedictorian.
She certainly gave herself a busy workload in her final year.
Saif is currently taking AP Statistics, AP Calculus B-C and AP European History, and will have completed an incredible nine Advance Placement courses during her high school career. Throw in a 1410 on her SAT and a 32 (out of 36) on her ACT, and Salem is set up to have a worthy valedictorian giving a speech come graduation.
Oh, and don’t forget that she won the prestigious Harvard Book Award, among many others, as well.
“I’m definitely getting more excited (to give a speech),” said Saif. “I’ve gotten more comfortable with public speaking. Saying a speech in front of the kids that I’ve grown up with and learned with would be a great experience.”
Salem coach Ricky Oliver has definitely gotten used to seeing Saif, who played AAU for the North Shore Blizzards, on the court. But the school itself will miss seeing her around next year, too.
Besides basketball, Saif is also Treasurer of the Key Club, is in student council, participates in the Quiz Bowl, is Vice President of the Physics Club and just this year joined the Robotics Club to further her interest in mechanical engineering. She hasn’t made a college decision yet, but has already been accepted to WPI where she is leaning towards.
“It’s been a lot this year,” said Saif, who is also a Girl Scout. “Sometimes I’ll choose to stay back if my friends are doing something but I need to get homework done. ... I knew I wanted to be involved when I got to high school. I feel like it makes it more enjoyable and it’s how you make more friends.”
Balancing her hectic schedule has not been easy, but very few kids are able to do what Saif has done.
Actually, when it comes to Salem High’s senior class, nobody has been able to.
Saif is, of course, No. 1, and that never happens by accident.
“Last year, the day before the AP Chemistry test, we had a study group at Barnes & Noble,” said Saif. “We went there right after school, at like 2:30 (p.m.), and we were there until it closed at 11. And then even after we went to a friends house to keep studying. I started dreaming about the AP exams even after I was done with them. I would wake up still telling my mom I needed to study and she would be like ‘You already took them, it’s all over.’
“But I just know that I always want to do the best I can.”
MOYNIHAN SCHOLAR WINNERS
September: Mac Lee, Andover golf; Ella Dandrade, Pinkerton volleyball
October: Owen Gormley, Salem football; Lauren Mezquita, Timberlane volleyball
November: Shamus Florio, Andover football; Julia Leppanen, Windham volleyball
December: Xavier Metivier, Methuen track; Emily Downer, Central Catholic basketball
January: Elias Maita, Andover wrestler; Kaia Hollingsworth, Methuen/Tewksbury hockey
February: Jett Stad, North Andover track; Carly Saif, Salem basketball
