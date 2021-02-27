Madison Houghton is a little wary of graduation in just a few months.
The Sanborn senior basketball standout has no qualms about moving onto the next phase of her life. But, as the No. 1 student in her class, she’s a bit uneasy about being valedictorian.
“I’m not one for speeches — I’m not a polished speaker,” said Houghton. “I’m not looking forward to that.”
Public speaking may be the only thing that Houghton — our February girls’ Moynihan Scholar Athlete of the Month — does not excel at.
With a 4.6 weighted GPA, Houghton not only leads her entire class of 174 students academically, but she has accomplished that by taking the most challenging classes.
With a focus on science, Houghton has taken two college classes at Northern Essex Community College each semester the last two years. Her remaining classes at Sanborn have all been AP classes.
“I’ve really enjoyed the college classes,” said Houghton. “They’ve helped me relate to the medical field and prepare for (four-year) college.”
In addition to her academics, Houghton is an active member of the community at Sanborn. She is involved in Best Buddies, Life of a Student Leadership Program and Key Club.
Also, she was recognized for her leadership and won the Green Team 13 Award from Lead Em up, an athlete leadership program. She recently won an award for leadership from the Merrimack Valley Fall League that recognizes seniors for their leadership.
If Houghton is one driven student, it’s partly because she considers herself an overachiever. “I give my all to everything and I always push myself to do the best I can.”
In addition, Houghton strives to excel in honor of her mother, Mariellen, who works in payroll for MBTA in Boston.
“She’s such a hard worker — up to 80 hours a week — but has always been there for me,” said Houghton. “She goes to work every day with a long commute and comes back with a smile. I try to be like her.”
The 5-foot-8 Houghton is similarly driven in basketball, a sport that she calls her passion and helps balance her academics.
“Basketball is definitely a break, a getaway, and I love to be on the court with my teammates,” said Houghton. “I love them all and I’m so happy we had a season.”
A captain, Houghton has been at the heart of a successful 6-6 season for Sanborn that would have been better if not for some key COVID-related absences late in the schedule. She’s averaged 15 points a game while shooting 82% from the line and pulling down more than 8 rebounds.
But her value goes well beyond that said coach Brian Gray.
“She always guards the best player on the other team and is always a double-double threat,” said Gray. “She is a gritty player who works hard all over the court. She is the ultimate role model and the definition of selfless and hard working.”
Houghton will take that same hard-working approach in college, where she plans on majoring in biology prior to going to medical school. She is currently weighing her college choices after being accepted into the honors program at five schools.
“It’s a hard choice because I really want to check out the campuses and most schools don’t allow it now because of the pandemic,” said Houghton.
Wherever she decides, that school will certainly be fortunate to have her.
*****************************************
Moynihan winners
October — Arielle Nysten, Windham volleyball; Rohan Rai, Windham cross country
November — Bella Keaney, Methuen soccer; Jackson DiFloures, Haverhill golf
December — Jada Burdier, Haverhill volleyball; Ben Entner, Andover football
January — Tatum Shaw, Andover basketball; Andrew Lussier, Methuen basketball
February — Madison Houghton, Sanborn basketball; Mike Dinges, Central hockey
****************************
About the Moynihan Scholar-Athlete Program
The Moynihan Scholar-Athlete Program is sponsored by Moynihan Lumber and The Eagle-Tribune. Athletic Directors and coaches nominate seniors who should be all-star caliber athletes ranked in the top 20% of their class. A boy and girl are honored monthly and, at the end of the school year, one boy and one girl are honored at a banquet and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Nominations should be sent to Dave Dyer at ddyer@eagletribune.com.
