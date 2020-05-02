Moynihan Scholar-Athletes of the Month

NORTH ANDOVER — You don’t get into an Ivy League school like the University of Pennsylvania by gorging on video games and obsessing over your number of Instagram followers.
So it’s of little surprise that North Andover High senior Sarah Lavery is trying to stay productive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the on-line schoolwork is done, she’s embracing a few other tasks.
“I’ve had time to read some more books,” said Lavery, the Moynihan Female Scholar-Athlete of the Month. “Right now I’m attacking ‘The Hobbit.’ I’ve picked up the guitar. The progress is slow but steady.”
The multi-talented Lavery already plays the clarinet and piano. Her biggest passion, though, maybe the high jump.
She’s jumped 5-8.75. That’s about a quarter-inch above her height and ranks her No. 2 all-time in the area to former Andover great Moira Cronin’s 5-10.
“As a coach, you feel cheated not coaching her the final season. When we lost the season, the first person I thought of was her,” said Scarlet Knights girls track coach Rick DelleChiae.
“You feel bad for all the seniors, but she had a storied career. It would have been nice to cap it off with a few more championships. All that went out the window. I feel terrible about that.”
So does Lavery.
“It’s been disappointing,” said Lavery. “I wanted one more season with my teammates and coaches. It’s kind of sad.”
She’s trying to keep in shape and that’s taken some creativity.
“I don’t have any weights,” she explained. “So it has to be body weight exercises for plyometric shape. We have a big back yard, so I can do 30- or 40-yard sprints.”
When she wants to slow down the pace, there are nice walks with the family’s dog, Jenny, a yellow Lab.
Lavery has a good vantage point of the problems out there.
Mom (Beth Lavery) is a physician’s assistant at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. Sarah’s sister, Mary, the former Scarlet Knight and UMass track star, just graduated last week from the master’s nursing program at prestigious Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
Like most things in the Bay State, summer jobs and employment are on hold. Sarah was set to babysit for a family in Andover but that probably won’t happen now.
She’s hoping it will be all systems go for the fall and she’ll be heading to Penn in Philadelphia.
“I think we’re all planning to be on campus,” she said. “That could change. I think Aug. 26 is orientation.”
...
TWITTER: mmuldoon@eagletribune.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.