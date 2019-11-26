Thanksgiving is nearly here and it is time to give thanks.
I’m thankful for the nicest mom of them all, Joanne Muldoon, and the toughest wife of them all, Yadira Betances Muldoon.
I’m thankful for Timberlane’s inspirational photographer Bob Zdrada, who in the face of extreme pain, always somehow keeps a relentlessly positive attitude.
I’m thankful for tall, talented, confident athletes like Methuen volleyball’s 6-4 (in bare feet) tri-captain Meghan Levesque and Pentucket’s 6-5 volleyball coach Lauren Bennett. They never slouch.
I’m thankful for Kyle Graber of Andover and the Pomfret School’s spectacular soccer goal celebrations.
I’m thankful for the advances in sports medicine so we have far fewer legendary careers ended years prematurely like with Bobby Orr, Marcus Dupree, Ralph Sampson and Bo Jackson.
I’m so thankful for inspirational stories like Lawrence High’s Chen Chen of China. Inspired by his father, he worked tirelessly to learn English and last spring was named the top scholar-athlete at Salem State.
Coaches who get it
I’m thankful we deal with too many first-class coaches to count, among them Haverhill basketball’s Melissa Tarpey, Methuen track’s Kevin Alliette, Salem football’s Rob Pike, Salem basketball’s Rob McLaughlin, Timberlane football’s Kevin Fitzgerald, North Andover track’s Steve Nugent and Pinkerton basketball’s Lani Buskey.
I’m thankful that the Muldoon family includes one amazing writer. I’m not so thankful that the award-winning writer is my brother Bob!
I’m thankful for the stories which make high school sports uniquely great. For example, Hunter Lochmann of the powerhouse 1989 Andover football team started a GoFundMe page for a scholarship in honor of late Central great Matt Goulet, who starred for the Raiders in that unforgettable ‘89 win over Andover. And numerous Andover players have given $99, Goulet’s number.
I’m thankful that, ironically enough, the co-founder of GoFundMe was ex-Central hoopster Brad Damphousse.
The cutest: Aria Swales
I’m thankful for cute sports photos. And few are cuter than the picture of Methuen field hockey coach Kristen Belair’s daughter Aria Mackenzie Swales.
I’m thankful for athletes who don’t know the meaning of quit like star Reggie quarterback Shamil Diaz, who suffered a slew of injuries including losing 10 inches of his small intestine. And he may be our MVP this fall.
I’m thankful that when Methuen’s Jacob Wallace, Lawrence’s L.J. Figueroa, North Andover’s Sebastian Keane and Derry’s Geo Baker make the pros, I can say I knew them back when.
I’m thankful for high school athletic departments who realize the value of social media.
I’ll always be thankful for those longtime readers who just love local sports and will take the time to write a nice note after a story they particularly enjoyed. Thanks Dan Dodson, Mike Morris, Brian Martin and my all-time favorite Alma Long.
I’m thankful for kids who have to work twice as hard (and do just that) as they battle autism or ADD.
Andover done wrong
I’m thankful for Coach Maureen Noone and her Andover field hockey team. The MIAA and the state high school principals did them a great disservice but they were classy to the end. Hope that never happens again.
I’m thankful for golfing families who are so generous to the local high school squads. Among them, the Murphys at Haverhill, the Campbells at Salem and the Kattars and Kazanjians at Methuen.
I’m thankful for all those class clowns who bring a smile to our faces.
I’m thankful that New Hampshire cross country has a true All-State meet and competes at New Englands.
I’m thankful that, unlike my buddies, I didn’t get that tattoo in college. They now have grotesque, huge blue smudges on their legs and, with 40 years of interest, I have $750.
I’m thankful sanctimonious NBA guys LeBron James, Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr were exposed as 100 percent frauds in light of China-Gate.
Making an Impact
I’m thankful for Team Impact honorary college captains like Methuen CGS elementary schoolers Jessica and Alexis Schnaderbeck with the Merrimack women’s basketball team.
I’m glad I’m ugly as sin so I don’t have to stare vainly at every mirror at the mall.
I’m thankful for Gerry Callahan of Andover’s annual classic Thanksgiving football column in the Herald.
I’m thankful for the latest greatest: junior hurdling sensation Katharine Duren from Central.
I’m thankful for Salem football player Tanner Morgano, who raised $9,605 last summer in the Pan Mass Challenge in honor of Ava London Doiron-Frankland. Come on, readers, let’s add a thousand or two to that at pmc.org/TM0354.
I’m thankful for two generations of Haverhill High valedictorians. Mom, Dr. Stephany Scatamacchia Quinlan, and 2019 valedictorian, her daughter, Hillie swimmer Katelyn Quinlan.
Thousands of local high school athletes should be thankful for all their gorgeous high school athletic facilities.
Rangers stay home
I’m thankful for young kids who vow to stay home and do big things like the 2019 Methuen High softball team led by Steph Tardugno, Jillian McCoy and Dana Littlefield.
I’m thankful that when I was a kid, Saturday Night Live actually was funny. And that there is no stopping Springsteen (please Santa, two tickets!)
I’m thankful for tech schools and community colleges, Junior ROTC, dunking in high school games (thanks, Central’s Kevin Constant) and grandparents who gladly brave the cold to cheer on their grandkids. Especially, Carl and Andover’s Mike Yastzemski of the San Francisco Giants.
I’m thankful for old-fashioned values, stores which wish me “Merry Christmas,” Word War II veterans and that nobody ever found about my awful 2003 typo involving a missing letter in the word T-shirt.
I’m thankful for silly team dress-ups on Halloween and the Patriots Dynasty, which is actually the equivalent of three dynasties back to back to back.
