With the pandemic, we’ve seen an explosion of drug and alcohol addiction, depression and obesity.
Another very under-reported addiction I fear will be smacking us in the face is gambling. That’s probably less from the pandemic, but certainly has not been helped by the new “abnormalcy.”
Gambling has always been a big part of American culture, but going to the race track or placing a bet with the local bookie were vices that the great majority of us could handle. Certainly not all, but the great majority.
When casinos spread outside of Vegas and Atlantic City, the fun vice became something more than that. And with all that tax money, states and local communities predictably said, “Come on down!”
Even if they knew deep down, and they most certainly did, what damage gambling would do to families.
But in the last year or so, there feels like there has been a seismic shift on how America views and consumes gambling.
The third rail for pro leagues was always Las Vegas. You just couldn’t go there despite the potential for a killing for a franchise and league. The potential for organized crime and point shaving and fixing games was too scary.
No more. The NFL and NHL caved. I bet, so to speak, the NBA and MLB won’t be far behind.
And the media, as sanctimonious as we can be, caved, too.
ESPN has embraced gambling (ever watch Scott Van Pelt’s show on ESPN?). Others soon followed. All the NFL pregame shows openly discuss gambling. It’s a far, far cry from when it was thought taboo when Brent Musburger would discreetly slip in a reference to the spread.
Locally, Mut at Night on WEEI (weeknights 6-10) is fueled by gambling. The DraftKings sports betting company is omnipresent, too.
DraftKings has a sports bar/exclusive fantasy zone inside Gillette Stadium. And it hosts a fantasy sports fest at Gillette stadium.
Gambling is everywhere. And we ain’t going back.
CBS News reported, “About 7.6 million people placed bets on the (Super Bowl) through platforms like FanDuel and DraftKings, a 63% increase from 2020. Meanwhile, more than 47 million Americans have placed bets on March Madness,”
Any addiction ruins people and their families. Gambling is no different.
The world has changed and we may wish it hadn’t.
Duren a national champ
Central Catholic senior Katherine Duren of Haverhill continues to amaze. She won the age 17-18 AAU Nationals 60-meter hurdles title on March 14 in Virginia Beach.
Her time of 8.49 broke her own New England record of 8.50.
Harris is back for NU
A lot of Northeastern hockey fans feared Jordan Harris of Haverhill would leave to play pro. But they got great news as Harris, a 2018 third-round pick by the Canadiens, announced he’s staying for his senior year.
The Huskies just named him their captain for 2021-22.
Coach Jim Madigan said, “Jordan emulates what we want a Northeastern captain to be in hard working, determined, passionate and loyal.”
Harris said, “It means the world to be voted as a captain from our coaches and our teammates and peers.”
He was second-team All-Hockey East and was third in scoring among HE defensemen with 6 goals and 13 assists.
Good things happening for Kimball and UMass Lowell
UMass Lowell grad student Liam Kimball from Timberlane Regional opened his outdoor season by placing third in a dual meet at UVM with a 1:55.07 in the 800 meters.
The River Hawks’ lacrosse team is 1-4. It features a couple of grad students from Pinkerton: midfielder Brett Dattilo (9 ground balls) and defender Cameron Richard, a Fairfield transfer with 5 starts, 7 ground balls and 3 caused turnovers.
Other area River Hawks are freshman midfielder Charles Katin of Pelham (3 ground balls), sophomore midfielder Ben Gill of West Newbury and Brooks School (2 appearances) and sophomore defender Cody Stevens of Windham (1 appearance).
The 3-4 women’s lax team includes reserve freshman midfielder Hailey Peredna from Pinkerton.
Senior Sarah Ratcliffe of Pelham High is batting .395 (17-43) with 6 runs, 2 homers and 12 RBIs for the 6-7 UML softball team. She’s in the top four on the squad in all four of those categories. One of America East’s most improved players, she entered the year with a .187 career batting average.
In a dual spring track meet at UVM, senior Jenna Solimine of Haverhill took second in the 1,500 in 4:49.54.
