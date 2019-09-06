MANCHESTER – No one was more prepared to kick off the 2019 New Hampshire football campaign than Riley Mulvey.
The Salem senior needed only 60 seconds Friday night to register a couple of touchdown firsts in his career, kickstarting the Blue Devil season.
Mulvey hauled in the opening kickoff at Gill Stadium and took it 80 yards, and two plays later notched his first touchdown on an interception, returning Manchester Central’s second pass 35 yards for a lead Salem eventually built to 41-0.
“I was feeling pretty good,” said Mulvey, who added a 7-yard scoring run with 27 seconds left in the opening half that provided a 35-0 lead. “We have really good coaches who coach us pretty well, so we were all confident as a team.
“We were pretty excited after I returned (the kickoff). The coaches were telling me all week to jam the wide receivers. I jammed him and the ball came right to me. We were feeling pretty excited.”
Playing Central for the first time since a 28-13 win in the 2016 opener, three Blue Devil quarterbacks handed off the ball on all 36 of Salem’s plays from scrimmage. Seven different backs combined for 239 yards – a team-high 69 of them on nine carries from Josh Maroun who missed all of last season with a torn ACL.
“That’s what we do,” Salem coach Rob Pike said. “It’s nice to have four good backs who can all carry the ball. They can all block and that’s the design of the offense. And the kids did a good job.”
With eight starters returning from an 8-3 squad, the Blue Devils rode Mulvey’s early heroics to a dominating first half. After losing a fumble on its third play from scrimmage, Salem rebounded with an eight-play drive that Brandon Wall capped with a 15-yard run. Wall, who finished with 49 yards on seven carries, also finished off Salem’s next drive with a 7-yard touchdown scamper.
“It was a really good way to start,” Pike said. “The opening kickoff was nice and then Riley with the interception return was exactly the way you want to start off. You can’t ask for anything better than that. And the kids did a good job executing.”
Salem brought out the reserves for the second half and running backs Jadakis Washington and Nate Spires picking up the slack. The two combined for 58 yards on nine carries and Washington scored from 3 yards out for the game’s final points.
Central managed only 156 yards of total offense and Jared Law and Washington each had an interception.
“We got everybody in, and that was pretty good,” said Pike, whose squad plays Londonderry on Saturday at Haverhill’s Trinity Stadium. “There’s still plenty to work on. Seldom do you play a perfect football game and we certainly made some mistakes. We have things we need to work on and clean up, but the kids got off to a good start.”
Salem 41, Manchester Central 0
Salem (1-0): 15 20 0 6 — 41
Manchester Central (0-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
S — Riley Mulvey 80 kickoff return (Brandon Wall pass from Josh Maroun), 11:48
S — Mulvey 30 interception return (Jacob Brady kick), 11:00
Second Quarter
S — Wall 15 run (Brady kick), 10:53
S — Wall 6 run (Brady kick), 5:55
S — Mulvey 7 run (kick failed), :22
Fourth Quarter
S — Jadakis Washington 3 run (kick blocked), 2:41
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: SALEM (36-239): Maroun 9-69, Wall 7-49, Mulvey 6-33, Nate Spires 4-29, Washington 5-29, Brady 3-19, Dante Fernandes 2-11; MANCHESTER CENTRAL (27-65): Joel Ayala-Casco 7-26
PASSING: SALEM — 0-0; MANCHESTER CENTRAL — 8-20-3, 71
RECEIVING: MANCHESTER CENTRAL — Evan Smith 4-50
