Windham girls soccer coach Matt Bryant had known about Reagan Murray for awhile.
He just hadn’t had the opportunity to coach her until this year.
That’s because Murray, a talented sophomore striker, was playing with her Seacoast United Development Academy team as a freshman last year. She started 17 of 27 games with her U16/17 team a year ago, and finished fourth on the squad with four goals.
But Bryant received quite the surprise this fall when just three days prior to tryouts, he saw that Murray was going to be there.
“I was pretty excited,” said Bryant.
While undoubtedly a top-notch program, Seacoast United’s Development Team requires commitment. Athletes still attend their respective high schools, but are required to spend 10 months with the team traveling up and down the coast and across the country for games — while being forbidden from playing for any other program.
It’s why Seacoast has produced many of the top soccer stars from the area.
But Murray decided that this year she wanted to play with her friends back home at Windham. She’ll rejoin the club in November when the school season is over.
“With someone like that who’s playing at such a high level, you get a little afraid that they’re going to find (playing local high school) beneath them and not invest fully in the process,” said Bryant. “But Reagan has been amazing. She came in fit, has worked hard and has listened to coaching. I’ve been really excited that she’s fit in so well.”
And her talent has certainly been on display.
Murray leads Windham (3-7) with four goals while being the team’s main offensive threat. The record may not be there as of yet, but the Jaguars have lost five 1-goal games and have played some of the stronger teams — like defending champion Manchester Central — extremely tough.
Junior goalie Jess Thibodeau (2 shutouts) has been strong in net, young talents like Alyssa Tarabocchia and freshman Abby Irwin have stepped up and quad-captains Sam Bishop, Grace Harootian, Livvey Kendzulak and Abby Husson are ready to make a push for the playoffs
And with Murray in the mix, the Jags are certainly a dangerous pack moving forward.
“I think she’s physically pretty dominant,” said Bryant. “She holds the ball well, she’s not afraid to take people on and has great speed.
“She’s a very talented player.”
BALANCED WARRIORS
It’s clear that there is an emphasis on sharing the ball in Andover.
The boys team has 10 different goal scorers this fall, with Myles Robinson (4), Allen Gao (3) and Anthony Previte (3) leading the way.
Not to be outdone, however, the girls team has 12 different goal scorers. Seven girls have at least two goals, with Emma Azzi (5), Riley Lowe (4) and Rachel Souza (3) out in front.
It must be tough for opposing coaches to prepare for the Warriors when everyone on the field is a threat to score.
WHAT A RUN FOR THIS WILDCAT!
Catherine Schwartz is on another planet right now.
The Whittier junior has been absolutely on fire the past two weeks. Since playing Nashoba Tech last Wednesday, the Wildcats have scored 14 goals as a team in five games.
Schwartz has 13 of them.
She scored four against Nashoba, two in a loss to Greater Lowell, one in a loss to Northeast then two-straight hat tricks in wins over Chelsea and PMA this week.
It’s no wonder she leads the area with 16 total goals this fall.
THE STREAK: 740 MINUTES
The North Andover boys soccer team still hasn’t allowed a goal.
The Knights are 8-0-1, with first-year starting goalie Tyler Bussell posting nine straight shutouts. That’s 720 scoreless minutes of regular-season soccer this fall (with one scoreless 20-minute overtime in a 0-0 tie against Masconomet).
The Knights were ranked No. 5 in EMass by the Boston Globe at the beginning of the week, and that is likely to improve.
FAB FIVE (BOYS)
1. North Andover 8-0-1
2. Pentucket 8-2-1
3. Central Catholic 6-4
4. Timberlane 6-2-2
5. Windham 6-2-2
Honorable Mention: Sanborn (6-3-1), Haverhill (5-4-1), Andover (4-5-2)
*Note: Brooks, Phillips and Bradford Christian not included in Fab Five.
FAB FIVE (GIRLS)
1. Andover 6-1-2
2. North Andover 8-1-1
3. Central Catholic 6-2
4. Pentucket 6-3-2
5. Pinkerton 5-4
Honorable Mention: Whittier (5-3-1), Greater Lawrence (6-3-1)
*Note: Brooks, Phillips and Bradford Christian not included in Fab Five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.