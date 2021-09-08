The Merrimack Valley Eagles will be holding basketball clinics at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill on a session-by-session basis starting Sept. 12.
The sessions are for boys and girls, grades 5-12 with coaching from Joe Tardif Sr., Joe Tardif Jr. and former college players. To enroll or learn more, visit Mveagles.com.
This Sunday, from 5-6:05 p.m. are Game Like Situations (GLS), 3 on 3 and full court, for girls grades 5-8 and boys grades 5-8 from 6:05-7:10.
High school girls are 7:10-8:15 and high school boys are 8:20-9:25. All sessions are $20 and players should register in advance.
