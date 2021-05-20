HAVERHILL — North Andover edged Central Catholic, 6-4, in a thrilling Merrimack Valley Conference showdown played Thursday afternoon at Northern Essex.
The Knights improved to 5-0 and the Raiders fell to 5-2.
Junior Ryan Griffin (2-0) went the first six-plus innings for the win, scattering eight hits and giving up four runs, all earned.
Griffin was relieved with runners on first and second with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. Trevor Crosby induced a 6-4-3 double play highlighted by a beautiful turn by second baseman Paul Fernandez with a Central runner bearing down on him.
Then Crosby got the final out on a strikeout.
Northeastern recruit Brett Dunham smashed two doubles, drove in two runs and scored twice. Derek Finn and Andrew Perry (double and triple) also had two hits.
George Chaya and Kyle Espinola had three hits apiece for CCHS.
North Andover, the 2019 Super 8 state champion, is No. 1 in EMass. (all divisions) in the Boston Globe rankings. Central Catholic is No. 6.
North Andover 6, Central Catholic 4
NORTH ANDOVER (6): Finn ss 4-1-2, Corliss dh 3-0-1, Dunham lf 3-2-2, Crosby 3b/p 3-0-0, Perry 1b 3-1-2, Carpentier c 4-0-0, Trundy c 0-0-0, Lynch rf 2-0-0, Fernandez 2b 2-1-0, Johnson cf 3-1-0, Regan cf 0-0-0. Totals 27-6-7
CENTRAL CATHOLIC (4): Chaya cf 4-2-3, Espinola dh 4-1-3, Maloney c 4-1-1, Cloutier ss 4-0-1, Dieli rf 2-0-0, Antonopoulos 2-0-0, Kearney 1b 3-0-0, Latham lf 3-0-0, Delacruz 2b 2-1-0. Totals 28-4-8
RBI: NA — Dunham 2, Finn, Perry, Lynch; CC — Espinola 2, Maloney 1, Antonopoulos 1
WP: Griffin (2-0); LP: Green
North Andover (5-0): 003 120 0 — 6
Central Catholic (5-2): 003 100 0 — 4
