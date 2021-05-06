Andover
2019 season: 14-10, lost Division 1 North final
Returning starters (3): Aidan Ritter, Sr., P/INF; Nolan Schirmer, Sr., C; Anthony Teberio, Sr., P/1B/3B
Returning lettermen: Ryan Grecco, Sr., P; Tanner O’Sullivan, Sr., 1B/OF/P
Promising newcomers: Terry Morrissey, Sr., 1B/OF; Andrew Smithson, Sr., P; Dylan Brenner, Jr., 3B/P; Evan Brenner, Jr., 2B/P; Jackson Brown, Jr., P/OF; Brian Gibson, Jr., INF/OF; P.J. Reming, Jr., IF/P; Tyler Walles, Jr., C/3B; Joe Bucci, Soph., C/1B; Scotty Brown, Soph., OF; Chase Lembo, Soph., 3B/P; Braeden Archanbault, Soph., INF/OF
Captains: Nolan Schirmer, Sr., C; Anthony Teberio, Tanner O’Sullivan
Returning leaders: Nolan Schirmer .333, 11 runs, 11 RBIs
Fast facts: Catcher Nolan Schirmer, a two-year captain, recently committed to Boston College baseball. He is one of five Golden Warriors committed to college baseball programs. The others are Ryan Grecco (Colby), Anthony Teberio (Wheaton), Andrew Smithson (Central Connecticut State) and Aidan Ritter (Endicott). ... Dylan Brenner and Evan Brenner are identical twins. Coach Dan Grams said the only way he can tell them apart during practice, when they aren’t wearing uniforms, is that they wear different color cleats. ... Speedy Scotty Brown has been slowed by a leg injury. He just finished his second season as starting quarterback in football (730 passing yards, 449 rushing yards, 15 total TDs). ... Longtime American Legion coach Joe Iarrobino is helping with the high school program for the first time in more than a decade.
Assistant coaches: Ryan Sheppard, Shaun Hannigan, P.J. Farnham, Joe Iarrobino, Brian Carey, Frank DeFusco (JV), Cam Farnham (Frosh.)
Coach Dan Grams: (11th year, 120-97)
Central Catholic
2019 season: 11-12, lost Division 1 North first round
Returning starters (3): Matthew Maloney, Sr., C; Ryan Cloutier, Jr., RHP/INF; Kyle Espinola, Jr., RHP/INF
Returning lettermen: None
Promising newcomers: Andrew Hayes, Sr., INF; George Chaya, Sr., LHP/OF; Ruben Castillo, Sr., RHP/INF/C; Matthew Shea, Jr., C/OF; Brendan Ferris, Jr., OF; Thomas Green, Jr., RHP; Andrew Lesofsky, Jr., RHP/OF; Mike Dieli, Jr., LHP/OF; Charlie Antonopoulos, Soph., INF; Francisco Melendez, Soph., RHP/INF; Tyler Normandie, Soph., RHP/INF; Jeremy Delacruz, Soph., INF; Nathan Kearney, Soph., LHP/INF; David Manon, Soph., OF; Matthias Latham, Soph., OF
Captains: TBA
Returning leaders: Matt Maloney .400, 13 runs, 15 RBIs
Fast facts: Matthew Maloney will play baseball on scholarship at Division 1 University of Dayton. He had an impressive performance in the Area Code Games showcase last summer. ... George Chaya will play baseball at Elms College. He is one of five players who were also key contributors for the football team that went 7-0 in Fall 2. The others are Matthias Latham, Brendan Ferris, Andrew Lesofsky and Ruben Castillo. Coach John Sexton is the football offensive coordinator. ... Andrew Hayes is a top student and will attend Boston College.
Assistant coaches: Steve Gambale, Dominick Steadman, Zach Adamopoulos (JV), Aaron LaCharite (Frosh)
Coach John Sexton: (2nd year, 11-12)
Haverhill
2019 season: 6-13, missed playoffs
Returning starters (4): Ryan Brown, Sr., INF/OF/P; Cole Farmer, Sr., INF; Mark Castl, Sr., C; Elijah Moses, Sr., 1B/P
Returning lettermen: Patrick Kelleher, Sr., OF/P; Zach Guertin, Sr., 2B/P; Shawn Joubert, Jr., P/SS; Sam Boyer, Sr., P/INF; Nico Giurado, Sr., 1B; Jake Hurrell, Sr., C; Connor Firek, Sr., OF; Kelvin Arias-Diroche, Jr., INF
Promising newcomers: Brendan Whalen, Sr., INF; Cam Cassidy, Sr., INF; Sean Crockett, Sr., OF/P; William Bailey, Sr., INF; Dave Corcoran, Sr., OF; Patrick Roache, Jr., INF/OF/P
Captains: TBA
Returning leaders: Elijah Moses .313, 6 RBIs
Fast facts: Ace pitcher Shawn Joubert saw time at quarterback for the football team. ... Coach Paul Sartori is expecting a big season from Joubert, Jake Hurrell and Alijah Moses, among others. ... Zach Guertin was a key member of the basketball team. ... Sartori said numbers are down, with just 41 trying out, but four freshman have really opened eyes. They are Colin Snyder, Patrick Kelleher’s brother Jack Kelleher, Nick Terrelli and Hurrell’s brother Zach Hurrell. ... Ryan Brown was the long snapper on the football team. He was a baseball starter as a sophomore. ... Cole Farmer was an All-MVC pick in hockey.
Assistant coaches: John Trask, Nick Comei
Coach Paul Sartori: (5th year, 25-57)
Lawrence
2019 season: 14-9, lost Division 1 North semifinals
Returning starters (4): Luis Mejia, Sr., 3B; Armani Paulino, Sr., 2B/P; Imanol Ramos, Sr., C; Fransisco Minaya, Sr., P
Returning lettermen: None
Promising newcomers: Mario Martinez, Jr., CF; Relfin Minaya, Jr., P; Raymond Rojas, Jr., 1B/3B; Alan Reynoso, Jr., P; Jonathan Vega, Soph., SS; Steve Diaz, Soph., C/3B; Luis Vasquez, Jr., C; Raudi Rodriguez, Soph., 2B/SS
Captains: TBA
Returning leaders: Luis Mejia .423, 19 RBIs, 11 runs
Fast facts: Julio Ramos replaces Kevin Fielding as Lawrence head coach on an interim basis. Ramos, a 2001 Lawrence High graduate, played baseball as a pitcher for the Lancers and at UMass Amherst. He had been an assistant coach at Lawrence since 2015, and is the manager for the Lawrence American Legion team, leading them to the Legion Northeast Regional championship two years ago. He also played quarterback for Lawrence. ... Fielding stepped down due to personal reasons. ... Ace pitcher/second baseman Armani Paulino was a key member of the Legion team that was five outs from going to the Legion World Series. ... Fransisco Minaya and Relfin Minaya are brothers. ... Kevin Bartlett was an assistant on Ramos’ Legion team two years ago after a long run as the team’s head coach. He’s a Central Catholic Hall of Famer.
Assistant coaches: Josh Valerio, Luis Vargas, Clinston Paulino, Josias Mendez, Kevin Bartlett
Coach Julio Ramos: (1st year, interim)
Methuen
2019 season: 9-12, lost Division 1 North first round
Returning starters: None
Returning lettermen: Jomari Rosa, Sr., P/OF; Jackson Petisce, Jr., P/SS; Sam Kalivas, Jr., P/OF; Alex Borrelli, Jr., C
Promising newcomers: Luis Tejada, Sr., 3B; Brendan Ferris, Sr, P/Utility; Nick Avellani, Sr, P/OF; Zach Tavares, Jr., P/OF; Jason Silverio, Jr., P/OF; Wesly Martinez, Jr., P; Brayden Seaman, Jr., P/1B; Isaiah Decocq, Jr., C; Ronnal Marizan, Soph., 2B; Matt Pappalardo, Soph., P/1B; Mason Lanoue, Soph., P/1B; Owen Sullivan, Soph, P/3B; Miguel Lopez, Soph., P/2B; Joey Pride, Soph, OF; Owen Kneeland, Soph., P/INF; TJ Mullen, Soph, P/1B
Captains: Jomari Rosa, Luis Tejada, Jackson Petisce
Returning leaders: Jomari Rosa, 4 RBIs, 3 runs
Fast facts: Cam Roper was hired as head coach in January of 2020, before the spring season was canceled due to COVID-19. Roper pitched for Lowell High and Fitchburg State and spent five seasons as Lowell High’s pitching coach. ... Roper replaced Bill Blackwell, who stepped down after three seasons (33-32 record). Blackwell is still Methuen’s hockey coach. ... New assistant coach Cal Carrol was The Eagle-Tribune’s Max Bishop Award winner in 2011 as the area’s top three-sport athlete. He was Eagle-Tribune MVP in football, All-Star in baseball and a starting guard in basketball. He later pitched for Suffolk and Stonehill. ... Assistant coach Alejandro Martinez spent the last six years coaching in the Dominican Summer League for the Houston Astros. ... Jameson Twombly is out for the season after suffering a broken hip during a race in track, Roper said. Twombly finished the race.
Assistant coaches: Cal Carroll, Gary Carbonneau, Alejandro Martinez, Chuck Prescott, Kevin Callagy, Cory Wheeler
Coach Cam Roper (1st year)
North Andover
2019 season: 20-4, won Super 8 title
Returning starters (3): Brett Dunham, Sr., LF/P; Brenden Holland, Sr., P; Trevor Crosby, Jr., 3B
Returning lettermen: Derrek Finn, Sr., SS; Paul Fernandez, Sr., 2B; Andrew Perry, Jr., 1B; Ryan Griffin, Jr., P; CJ Carpentier, Jr., C
Promising newcomers: Sean Corliss, Sr., CF; Aiden Lynch, Jr., RF
Captains: Brett Dunham, Brendan Holland, Derrek Finn
Returning leaders: Brett Dunham .325; Trevor Crosby .316; Brendan Holland 5-0, 1.09 ERA
Fast facts: Brendan Holland is the area’s lone returning player from the 2019 Eagle-Tribune All-Star baseball team. Holland has committed to pitch at UMass Lowell. ... Both Brett Dunham and Ryan Griffin are committed to play baseball at Northeastern University. They will join 2019 Eagle-Tribune MVP Sebastian Keane, who is currently a red-shirt freshman for the Huskies. ... Andrew Perry has received Division 1 baseball offers, and coach Todd Dulin expects him to commit soon. Perry also plays hockey for North Andover, as does CJ Carpentier.
Assistant coaches: David Blank, Rich Manzi, CJ Good, Zack Lynch
Coach Todd Dulin: (14th year, 212-81)
