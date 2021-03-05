The Merrimack Valley Conference named its All-Conference teams for boys and girls basketball. Each team picked two of its players.
The youngest honorees were Haverhill’s Colleen Phiri and Central Catholic’s Ashley Dinges. The only boy frosh named was Billerica’s Brady Martin.
The conference didn’t name MVPs or Coaches of the Year.
BOYS TEAM
ANDOVER: Aidan Cammann, Jr.; Ryan MacLellan, Soph.; BILLERICA: Alex Sainlaire, Jr.; Brady Martin, Frosh.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Xavier McKenzie, Jr.; Marcus Rivera, Soph.; CHELMSFORD: Nick Tedesco, Sr.; Tarmo Tari, Sr.; DRACUT: Adrian Torres, Jr.; Kevin Agyemang, Sr.; HAVERHILL: none listed; LOWELL: Jaceb McKenzie, Sr.; George Turkson, Soph.; METHUEN: Mitchell Crowe, Sr.; Jaleek Urena, Sr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Jake Wolinski, Sr.; Jack O’Connell, Jr.; TEWKSBURY: Kalu Olu, Sr.; Brady Eagan, Sr.
GIRLS TEAM
ANDOVER: Tatum Shaw, Sr.; Amelia Hanscom, Soph.; BILLERICA: Sydney Sartell, Sr.; Julia Trainor, Jr.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Adrianna Niles, Sr.; Ashley Dinges, Frosh.; CHELMSFORD: Meghan Goode, Sr.; Kate Krueger, Sr.; DRACUT: Ashlee Talbot, Soph.; Cameron Watkins, Jr.; HAVERHILL: Kya Burdier, Jr.; Colleen Phiri, Frosh.; LOWELL: Kamariya Davis, Sr.; Lacey Pare, Soph.; METHUEN: Stephanie Tardugno, Sr.; Kaitlyn Tierney, Jr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Hannah Martin, Soph.; Katie Robie, Jr.; TEWKSBURY: Alexis Polimeno, Sr.; Madison Stovesand, Jr.
