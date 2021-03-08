Central Catholic seniors Michael Dinges and A.J. Grenier, who both scored in the MVC Cup hockey championship game victory, were named All-Merrimack Valley Conference.
Seniors Kaitlyn Cormier and Lilly Reeves, who led Andover to the girls MVC Cup finals, were among the girls honorees.
Each team had two players named to the All-MVC squads.
The conference didn’t name MVPs or Coaches of the Year.
BOYS TEAM
ANDOVER: Steve Ingram, Sr.; Anthony Previte, Sr.; BILLERICA: Domenic Hall, Sr.; Paul Egan, Jr.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Michael Dinges, Sr.; A.J. Grenier, Sr.; CHELMSFORD: Nick Glennon, Sr.; James Hill, Sr.; DRACUT: Caulin Martel, Sr.; Brian Workman, Sr.; HAVERHILL: Hunter Lariviere, Sr.; Cole Farmer, Sr.; LOWELL: Jake Vieira, Sr.; Keegan Cote, Sr.; METHUEN: Colby Scott, Sr.; Ethan Schena, Sr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Ben Williamson, Sr.; Tim Berube, Sr.; TEWKSBURY: Caden Connors, Jr.; Will O’Keefe, Sr.
GIRLS TEAM
ANDOVER: Lilly Reeves, Sr.; Kaitlyn Cormier, Sr.; BILLERICA-CHELMSFORD: Samantha Fantasia, Sr.; Mia Gonsalves, Frosh.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Liz Smith, Sr.; Megan Malolepszy, Jr.; HPNA: Kaitlyn Bush, Soph.; Katerina Yelsits, Jr.; METHUEN-TEWKSBURY: Jessica Driscoll, Jr.; Michelle Kusmaul, Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.