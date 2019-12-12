MVC Boys Basketball overview: This could be Year of the Hillie

It’s difficult to predict who the team to beat is in the MVC this winter with most of the top talent having graduated.
It may be a first that just one Eagle-Tribune All-Star is back in the league (Andover’s Kyle Rocker). Two if you include Whittier transfer Manny Arias at Haverhill.
This may be the first time in a couple decades where you could say Haverhill may have as good a chance as anyone to win the Merrimack Valley Conference.
Last winter, the Brown and Gold went 11-10 and made the state tourney for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
The Hillies return ample talent with juniors Jeremyah Phillips, super sub Phillip Cunningham and sharpshooter Zach Guertin. Add returning starter Brandon Donald and Arias and that’s a club to be reckoned with.
They backed it up with some strong play in the rugged North Andover Fall Ball League, losing a heartbreaker in the semis to eventual champ Lawrence.
So obviously the Lancers will be heard from. Many thought they could have won the state title last year but when returning Eagle-Tribune MVP Luis Reynoso left the team during the season, it was too much to overcome.
But the Blue and White showed plenty of fight to go 15-7. Brandon Goris (8.4 ppg) is an Eagle-Tribune MVP candidate and he has some more than able talent around him in Gabriel Zorrilla (5.9 ppg) and super soph Abraham Estrada.
But you haven’t mention Central Catholic yet? With the loss of George Smith (15.9 ppg) to Brooks, the Raiders lose their headliner. But with ace sophomore guard Xavier McKenzie, Jeff Goguen and a crew of talented youngsters, nobody is sleeping on the Raiders.
When all the dust settles, Andover may have a 1-2 punch the equal of anybody in the league. The 6-2 senior Rocker (17.6 ppg) seems like he’s been lighting up MVC foes for about 10 years now. Aidan Cammann, a 6-6 sophomore, may have more college potential than anyone in the league.
Methuen’s all-star big man decided not to play last winter and the Rangers never recovered. Some talent is back (watch out for sophomore Isaac Allen) and the Rangers added some talented transfers.
North Andover enjoyed its best two-year run in nearly a half-century but most of the big names picked up their diplomas. Kyle Moore is a deadly deep threat, though, and Rick Gorman of the North Andover Fall Ball League says Matt Kutz should be one of the league’s big surprises.
...
See page 12 for in-depth team previews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.