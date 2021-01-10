Andover
2019-20 season: 13-8, lost D1 North first round
Returning starters (2): Aidan Cammann, 6-9, Jr., forward; Richie Shahtanian, 6-0, Jr., guard
Returning lettermen: Ryan Grecco, 6-3, Sr., center; Jack Cloutier, 6-1, Sr., guard; Jared Moses, 6-0, Sr., guard, Zayn Aruri, 6-0, Sr., guard; Logan Satlow, 6-6, Jr., center; Ryan MacLellan, 5-11, Soph., guard; Lincoln Beal, 6-0, Soph., guard
Promising newcomers: Luke Poirier, 6-1, Sr., guard; Jonathan Briggs, 5-10, Jr., guard; Gavin LeBrun, 5-10, Jr., guard; Rohit Srinivasan, 5-10, Soph., guard; Danny Resendiz, 6-0, Frosh., guard
Captains: Aidan Cammann, Zayn Aruri, Ryan Grecco
Returning scoring leaders: Aidan Cammann 13.7, Richie Shahtanian 8.0 (40 3’s)
Returning honorees: Aidan Cammann, E-T All-Star
Fast facts: Coaches Carol Martini, a retired Andover teacher, and Mike Trovato, who has young kids, took the year off coaching due to COVID concerns. ... New assistant D.J. Fazio is Dave’s son. He’s a former starting AHS and Emmanuel College point guard and has coached summer league ball for the Golden Warriors. ... New freshman coach Mike Scarfo, a personal trainer, was a volunteer assistant the past couple seasons. ... Andover boasts junior twin towers in Aidan Cammann and much improved 6-6 Logan Satlow. Cammann has grown three inches to 6-9. Merrimack, where his mother is the swim coach, has offered. The Ivy Leagues are very interested, too. Mom (Erin, volleyball, swimming) and Dad (Casey, basketball) were stars at Yale. ... Luke Poirier transferred from St. John’s Prep, where he started as a junior. ... Jonathan Briggs’ brother, Mike, played for Fazio. ... Dave Fazio has 475 wins at Andover. According to the MBCA website, only 23 Mass. coaches have 500 wins. Our all-time leader is North Andover’s Mike McVeigh with 497.
Assistant coaches: D.J. Fazio, Pat Murnane, Mike Scarfo
Coach Dave Fazio: (32nd year, 475-228)
Central Catholic
2019-20 season: 15-7, lost D1 North quarterfinals
Returning starters (3): Xavier McKenzie, 6-0, Jr., guard; Nate Godin, 5-10, Sr., guard; Marcus Rivera, 6-1, Soph., forward
Returning lettermen: Jeff Goguen, 6-0, Jr., guard; Isaac Bonilla, 6-0, Jr., guard
Promising newcomers: Jermaine Wiggins, 6-3, Sr., forward; Victor Metivier, 6-0, Sr., forward; Dominic Mulvey, 6-0, Jr., guard; Markys Bridgewater, 5-7, Jr., guard; Shane Burns, 5-10, Soph., guard; Sean Njenga, 6-0, Soph., guard; Joey Hart, 6-4, Frosh., forward; David Haley, 6-2, Frosh., forward
Captains: Nate Godin
Returning scoring leaders: Xavier McKenzie 18.3 (37 3’s), Nate Godin 13.2 (56 3’s), Isaac Bonilla 6.9 (43 3’s), Marcus Rivera 6.2
Returning honorees: Xavier McKenzie E-T Super Team, Nate Godin MVC All-Star
Fast facts: Former coach John Walsh, who went 52-16 in three years, left to take over at Malden Catholic, his alma mater. ... New coach Mark Dunham was a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star at Pinkerton (PA ‘99), scoring 1,025 points. He was an assistant at Salem, Pinkerton and the last two years at Central. ... Nate Godin has committed to Colby. ... Bridgton-bound football player Jermaine Wiggins took last year off but is back with the team. His father, ex-Patriot tight end Jermaine Sr., also did a PG year at Bridgton. ... Joey Hart of Nashua is a talented freshman. His dad, Joe, is an ex-Central and Bentley star. ... Shane Burns of Salem is a Brooks transfer. ... Legendary big man Carson Desrosiers is new to the staff as is Dunham’s high school rival, ex-Londonderry standout Kenny Stewart.
Assistant coaches: Stevie Martinez, Kenny Stewart, Carson Desrosiers, Zak Adamopoulos
Coach Mark Dunham: (1st year)
Haverhill
2019-20 season: 14-7, lost Division 1 North first round
Returning starters (3): Zach Guertin, 5-8, Sr., guard; Phillip Cunningham, 6-2, Sr., guard; Elijah Haas, 5-8, Sr., guard
Returning lettermen: Angel Burgos, 6-0, Sr., guard; Junior Efosa, 6-3, Sr., forward; Elias Polanco, 6-4, Sr., center; Brian Wrenn, 5-9, Sr., guard; Enrique Alvarado, 5-8, Sr., guard; Jeremy Valdez, 6-5, Soph., center Promising newcomers: Victory Osborn, 5-9, Sr., guard; Phaelon Belin, 5-8, Jr., guard; Alex Fuller, 6-2, Jr., forward; Julio Delgado, 6-3, Jr., forward; Patrick Roche, 6-2, Jr., forward; Jkon Peguero, 5-8, Jr., guard; Raynier Ramirez, 5-9, Jr., guard; Colin Snyder, 5-8, Frosh, guard
Captains: Zach Guertin, Phillip Cunningham
Returning scoring leaders: Elijah Haas 10.6, Phillip Cunningham 9.0, Zach Guertin 6.8 (28 3’s), Angel Burgos 7.2, Junior Efosa 3.1
Returning honorees: Elijah Haas E-T All-Star, Phillip Cunningham All-MVC
Fast facts: The Hillies (14-7) had their most wins since 2005 (14-8), best winning percentage since 2001 (16-6) and first back-to-back state tourney berths since 2004-05. ... MVC All-Star forward Jeremyah Phillips (8.8 ppg) decided to leave the program after the first day of practice this winter, said coach Souleymane Wane. Julio Delgado and Patrick Roche are being counted on to replace the 6-3 senior’s rebounding. ... Junior Efosa, a real skywalker with a viral YouTube video to prove it, is primed for a breakout senior season.
Assistant coaches: Greg Morales, Dan Faircloth, Michael Kwegyir-Attah, James Wilson
Coach Souleymane Wane: (5th year, 40-42)
Lawrence
2019-20 season: 16-7, lost Division 1 North quarters
Returning starters (1): Gabriel Zorrilla, 6-3, Sr., forward
Returning lettermen: Nathan Diaz, 6-2, Sr., forward; Nathan Guzman, 5-10, Sr., forward; Joshua Diaz, 6-0, Sr., guard; Gregory Duran, 5-11, Sr., forward; Elvin Cruz, 5-10, Jr., guard; Julio Santana, 6-3, Jr., forward; Nasiha Perez, 6-2, Soph., forward; Braylin Castillo, 5-8, Soph., guard; Sebastian Silverio, 5-8, Soph., guard
Promising newcomers: Marius Canery, 6-2, Soph., guard; Carlos Panero, 6-2, Soph., forward; Felix Rosario, 6-1, Soph., forward; Danny Reyes, 5-8, Soph., guard; Tavion West, 5-7, Frosh., guard; Obbie Luciano, 5-9, Frosh., guard; Kelvy Moronta, 6-2, Frosh., forward; Joendy Rosario, 5-7, Frosh., guard
Captains: Gregory Duran, Gabriel Zorrilla
Returning scoring leaders: Gabriel Zorrilla 13.0
Returning honorees: Gabriel Zorrilla E-T All-Star
Fast facts: Coach Moore said, “I don’t think they’ve made it official but feels pretty much set in stone (that Lawrence won’t play this winter).” ... Moore said, “Gabe Zorrilla would have been as good as anyone in league.” ... Tavion West is the son of assistant Tommy West, a former LHS standout. Marius Canery’s older brother, Malaquias, is an assistant at Northern Essex. ... Moore calls Nasiha Perez, Canery, West and Obbie Luciano “a promising young core for the future.” He said three of them likely would have started. ... Moore called Gregory Duran, “The heart and soul of the team.”
Assistant coaches: Sucre Medina, Justin Nieves, Tommy West, Sam Hunter, Jimmy Cuyler
Coach Jesus Moore: (3rd year, 31-14)
Methuen
2019-20 season: 11-10, lost Division 1 North first round
Returning starters (5): Mitchell Crowe, 5-8, Sr., guard; Andrew Lussier, 6-2, Sr., forward; Jaleek Urena, 5-8, Sr., guard; Isaac Allen, 5-8, Jr., guard; Anesti Touma, 6-2, Soph., forward
Returning lettermen: Wilton Ortega, 6-2, Sr., forward; Jason Perello, 5-10, Sr., guard; Julian Lopez, 5-8, Sr., guard; Zender Olivier, 6-2, Sr., forward; Randy Vasquez, 6-5, Jr., forward; Jesus Carpio, 6-0, Jr., guard
Promising newcomers: Ekwinife “Fife” Chibuogwu, 6-3, Jr., forward; Josh Kiwanuka, 6-3, Soph., forward; Ben Nkwantah, 6-2, Soph., forwardCaptains: don’t name them
Returning scoring leaders: Mitchell Crowe 14.3 (70 3’s), Andrew Lussier 12.8 (32 3’s), Isaac Allen 8.6 (18 3’s), Anesti Touma 4.5
Returning honorees: Mitchell Crowe E-T All-Star, Andrew Lussier MVC All-Star
Fast facts: Methuen returns five of its top six players. ... The Rangers took off late when Anesti Touma was inserted into the starting lineup. ... Fife Chibuogwu is the brother of former Ranger standout Onyera Chibuogwu, who now plays at Middlesex School. ... Jesus Carpio is a talented scorer who could be in the starting lineup. ... “Isaac Allen has been phenomenal. He’s much bigger and stronger. That’s the Big 3 with Mitchell Crowe and Andrew Lussier.” ... Lussier is ranked in the top 10 percent of his class.
Assistant coaches: Ryan Middlemiss, Doug Ryan, Frank Drejaj, Doug Gemmell
Coach Anthony Faradie: (8th year, 76-74)
North Andover
2019-20 season: 6-14, lost D2 North first round
Returning starters (2): Jake Wolinski, 5-11, Sr., guard; Matt Kutz, 6-1, Sr., guard
Returning lettermen: Kellan Murphy, 6-0, Sr., guard; Andy Lauzon, 5-11, Sr., guard; Jake Landry, 6-2, Sr., forward; Chris Pensavalli, 5-11, Sr., guard, Jack Castellanos, 5-8, Sr., guard; Jack O’Connell, 6-1, Jr., guard; Nate Williams, 6-5, Jr., center; Drew Connolly, 6-2, Jr., guard; D’Ardre King, 5-10, Jr., guard
Promising newcomers: Brody McGratty, 5-10, Jr., guard; Jake Lins, 5-11, Soph., guard; Liam Trundy, 5-8, Soph., guard; Zach Wolinski, 5-10, Frosh., guard
Captains: Jake Wolinski, Matt Kutz, Kellan Murphy, Jack Castellanos
Returning scoring leaders: Matt Kutz 8.5 (17 3’s), Jake Wolinski 4.6 (18 3’s)
Returning honorees: None
Fast facts: After one of the great two-year runs in school history (state semifinals, North finals), last year the Knights barely kept their state tourney streak alive. The only time NA didn’t make the postseason since 1964 was in 2017. ... Quad-captain Jake and Zach Wolinski, the team’s lone freshman, are brothers. Jake is a three-sport captain (also football, lax). “Zach has a bright future,” said coach Paul Tanglis. ... Watch out for much improved Drew Connolly, said Tanglis. ... Micayla Gildea is in her fourth-year as team manager. ... The Knights were supposed to start Jan. 4 due to a COVID pause but got good news when they were approved for a Dec. 21 start. Most schools began practice a week earlier.
Assistant coaches: Bill Hart, Scotty Wilson
Coach Paul Tanglis: (8th year, 83-70)
Plenty of changes due to pandemic
Lawrence cancelled all its fall sports and coach Moose Moore isn’t optimistic for the winter season.
He said, “I don’t think they’ve made it official but it feels pretty much set in stone.”MVC teams will be playing 12 games. That’s six opponents with home-and-home series each week. At this point, there are no firm plans for a post-season MVC tourney. The MIAA tourneys already have been cancelled.
Players have to wear masks during games.
Instead of an opening tip, a coin-flip will decide who gets the ball. All inbounds are from the sidelines except after baskets or free throws.
