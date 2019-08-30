Merrimack Valley Boys Cross Country
Andover
2018 season: 2-8
Returning runners: Charlie McCarthy, Sr.; Max Heatherington-Young Sr.; Will Shahbazian, Sr.; Jack Sipley, Sr.; Oliver Pawelek, Sr.; Danny Cronin, Sr.; Zack Nepomnayshy, Sr.; Colin Spring, Soph.; Owen Griffin, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Max Tweedale, Sr.; DJ Walsh, Soph.; Chris Worthley, Soph.; James Pineiro, Frosh.; Charlie Nunez, Frosh.
Candidates: 55
Captains: Charlie McCarthy, Will Shahbazian, Max Tweedale
Assistants: Colleen Shannon, Mark Hathaway, Rob Michaud
Odds and ends: Between the boys and girls teams at Andover are seven sets of siblings. ... Captain Charlie McCarthy is a standout on the Andover basketball team. ... Although there is a high number of seniors on the team, this appears to be a rebuilding year for the Warriors.
Sue Kiley (2nd year)
Central Catholic
2018 season: 6-4
Returning lettermen: Cormac Crippen, Sr.; Max Beland, Sr.; Duncan Louis, Sr.; James Pothier, Sr.; Sebastian Gonzalez, Sr.; Luke Ryan, Sr.; Matthew Giannasca, Jr.; James Hayes, Jr.; Ryan George, Jr., Domenic Malvey, Soph.; Evan Tremblay, Soph.; Pat Walsh, Soph.
Newcomers: Nick Ambrose, Frosh.; James Crippen, Frosh.; Matt DeLuca, Frosh.; Andrew Gallagher, Frosh.; Colin McCarthy, Frosh.; Miguel Mercedez, Frosh.; Matt Miller, Frosh.; Mark Pappalardo, Frosh.; John Philbin, Frosh.; James Reagan, Frosh.; Aiden Recesso, Frosh.; Luke Reller, Frosh.; Franklin Trinidad, Frosh.; Ryan Valin, Frosh.; Alex Wilard, Frosh.
Candidates: 60
Captains: Max Beland, Jacob McDonald, Luke Ryan
EMass. Division 2: 25. James Pothier, 52. Matt Giannasca, 84. Cormac Crippen, 88. Luke Ryan
Assistants: Shawn Dumas, Laura Benedetto
Odds and ends: Shawn Dumas joins the staff. He ran cross country in Worcester and is a new guidance counselor at the school. ... The Raiders return their top four finishers from last year’s EMass. Division 2 meet in which the Raiders finished 13th. .. Freshmen James Crippen and Alex Willard have looked promising. Crippen is the younger brother of Cormac Crippen.
Rob Benedetto (14th year): “The team has a great attitude and a willingness to do what it takes to be successful in a league loaded with talented runners and teams.”
Haverhill
2018 season: 4-6
Returning lettermen: Jason McKeon, Sr.; Hayden Makerow, Sr.; Collin Daugherty, Jr.; Shea Robertson, Jr.; Shane Finn, Jr.; Ben Craven, Soph..; Dan McGlashen, Soph.; Lucas Helps, Soph.; Jack Waligora, Soph.
Newcomers: Matt Valeri, Sr.; Dionis Llupo, Soph; Joe Bourcy, Frosh.; Christian Sanchez, Frosh.; Brendan Larkin, Frosh.; John Costa, Frosh.; Ethan Eramo, Frosh.
Candidates: 22;
Captains: Jason McKeon
EMass. Division 1: 89. Collin Daugherty, 99. Ben Craven
Assistants: Melanie Tarbox
Odds and ends: Keith May, who was the Hillies top runner for the last 4 years, is now running for the University of Hartford. ... Hayden Makarow blossomed last spring in the 400 meters and was the MVC Champ. ... Junior Collin Daugherty and sophomore Ben Craven will be the team leaders.
Mike Maguire (28th year): “We have a good turnout, we are mostly very young, but it will be a great group to work with. I’ve been pleased with two sophomores: Luke Helps and Dan McGlashen, who appeared to have put the summer miles in and seem ready to make a strong contribution.”
Lawrence
2018 season: 0-10
Top returnees: Cristian Bueno, Sr.; Oscar Burgos, Sr.; Raul Ortega, Soph.
Newcomers: Ezequiel Alvarez, Soph.
Candidates: 15;
Captains: Cristian Bueno
Assistants: Angel Pabon, Andrew Jameison
Odds and ends: Andrew Jameison joins the staff as an assistant. ... Cristian Bueno is a starter for the wrestling team and returns as the team’s No. 1 runner, but coach Luis Cruz is looking for improved depth. “We’ll need our back end of the group to take the helm in scoring,” he said.
Luis Cruz (2nd year)
Methuen
2018 season: 6-4
Returning runners: Kien Kuzlotsky, Sr.; Xavier Metivier, Sr.; Anthony Fortuna, Sr.; Matt Symington, Sr; Colin Tibert, Sr; Alejandro Vidal, Sr; Liam King, Jr.; Freddy Coleman, Soph.; Jason Dibble, Soph.; Alex Forgione, Soph., Sam Stanley, Soph.
Newcomers: Max Faretra, Sr; Mitchell Crowe, Jr.; Michael Soucy, Soph; Neondre Abreu DeLaCruz, Frosh.; Henry Becuti Ortiz, Frosh.; Joseph Becuti Ortiz, Frosh.; Chris Bezeredy, Frosh.; Jeremiah Brown, Frosh.; Nathan Desrosiers, Frosh.; Liam Doherty, Frosh.; Dimitri Douen, Frosh.; Davin Indeglia, Frosh.; Nicholas Roux, Frosh.
Candidates: 24
Captains: Anthony Fortuna, Kien Kuzlotsky, Xavier Metivier, Colin Tibert
EMass. Division 1: 24. Xavier Metivier, 67. Freddy Coleman
Assistants: Hannah Wunderlich
Odds and ends: New assistant Hannah Wunderlich is a Methuen High and Springfield College graduate.
Kevin Alliette (5th year): “The return of front man Xavier Metivier along with Freddy Coleman will be a tough one-two punch. Jason Dibble, Anthony Fortuna, Kien Kuzlotsky and newcomers Mitchell Crowe, Michael Soucy, Davin Indeglia, and Alex Forgione will all be fighting for the next spot on varsity. These seven and a crew of motivated freshmen make the future look bright for the Rangers.”
North Andover
2018 season: 8-2
Returning runners: Shawn Belongia, Sr.; Jett Stad, Sr.; Chris Brady, Sr.; Jack Bicksler, Jr.; Andrew Lauzon, Jr.; Lenny Veguilla, Jr.; Graham Peterson, Jr.; Alex Lee, Jr.; Shawn Belongia, Sr.
Promising newcomers: Sergev Moritz, Jr.; Matt McDevitt, Soph.; Keenan Gosselin, Frosh.; Marc Conrad, Frosh.
Candidates: 61
Captains: Jett Stad, Caleb Litster, Chris Brady
EMass. Division 2: 10. Jack Bicksler
Assistants: Bill Varney
Odds and ends: The Knights’ turnout of 61 is the largest in many years and continues a steady rise over the last few years.
Rick DelleChiaie (21st year): “Many of the boys put in solid summer mileage. We hope to at least duplicate last year’s 8-2 league record and place higher at the EMass divisional meet. Bicksler gives us a legitimate front runner and our top 5 look solid. Now if we can just stay healthy.”
