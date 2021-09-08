There will likely be no state title contenders among Merrimack Valley Conference boys cross country teams this fall, but there will be some great action as nearly every team has top runners.
Leading the way should be Methuen, which should have its best team since earlier in the century, when the Rangers regularly challenged for top state honors on a yearly basis.
Leading the way for Methuen will be senior standout Freddy Coleman, followed closely by classmates Jason Dibble and Michael Soucy.
Beyond the Rangers, Andover and Haverhill appear to be on the upswing and North Andover, led by Matt McDevitt, always fields competitive teams. Also, Central Catholic could surprise.
MVC Boys Cross Country
Andover
2020 season: 1-4
Top returnees: Matt Serrano, Sr.; DJ Walsh, Sr.; Pat McCarthy, Sr.; Kevin DeMichaelis Sr.; Michael Brown Sr.; Jacob Chisholm Jr.;
Promising newcomers: Colin Kirn, Jr.; Noah Parsons, Jr.; Leo Ackerman ,Jr,; Teddy Salamone, Jr.
Fast facts: Junior Colin Kim, in his first year of cross country, was a member of the 4x800 team that was third at All-State in the spring.
Coach Sue Kiley (4th year): “This team has clearly been working hard all summer; they are looking to have a very competitive season.”
Central Catholic
2020 season: 4-2
Top returnees: Evan Tremblay, Sr.; Pat Walsh, Sr.; Sebastian Benedetto, Sr.; Ryan Callahan, Sr.; Alex Wilard, Jr.; Matt Miller, Jr.; James Reagan, Jr.; Ryan Valin, Jr.; Aiden Dowd, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Colin Fague, Jr.; Luke Reller, Jr.; Julian Rijo, Jr.; Matt Fox, Soph.; Aaron Stroika, Soph.; Luke Surette, Soph.; AJ Vicari, Soph.; Jonathan Marcotte, Frosh.; John Ryan, Frosh.; Zach Weller, Frosh.
Coach Rob Benedetto (15th year): “Everyone is excited to return to a more normal mode of competition. It will be great to renew rivalries and get back to racing.”
Haverhill
2020 season: 1-6
Top returnees: Jack Waligora, Sr.; Dan McGlashen, Sr.; Luke Helps, Sr.; Shane Pierce, Sr.; Joe Bourcy, Jr.; Andreus Burgess, Jr.; Christian Sanchez, Jr.; Jack Coloutani, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Ricardo Galloway, Jr; Joe Clement, Sr.; Ty Lescord, Soph.; Blake Garrison, Soph.; Cooper Dellea, Soph.; Jordan Dell Ova, Jr.; Brendan Doody, Fr.; Jack Labucha, Fr.; Hannon Wipff, Fr.; Jesse Rubera, Fr.
Fast facts: Ricardo Galloway joins the team and was a strong runner in the 400 and the 800. ... Dan McGlashen returns to the team after being injured all last fall. ... Joe Bourcy looks to build on a successful spring track.
Coach Mike Maguire (30th year): “The team is bolstered by our best turnout in five years including 6 sophomores and 6 freshmen who are out for the team. I’m very excited about the turnout and working with this group.”
Lawrence
2020 season: No season
Top returnees: Ezequiel Alvarez, Sr., Raul Ortega Sr., Tamara Nicholls., and Diana Lantigua Sr.
Newcomers: Aahliyah Anaskevich, Soph., Brown Kouhiko, Frosh.,
Luis Cruz (3rd year): “The team is coming back from a strong and successful outdoor season for what we had in numbers. The quality of our team outweighs the quantity.”
Methuen
2020 season: 7-1
Top returning runners: Freddy Coleman, Sr.; Jason Dibble, Sr.; Michael Soucy, Sr.; Sam Stanley, Sr.; Samuel Reinoso, Sr.; Henry Becuti Ortiz, Jr.; Joseph Becuti Ortiz, Jr.; Liam Doherty, Jr..; Davin Indeglia, Jr.; Jeremiah Brown, Jr. ; Neondre Abreu DeLaCruz, Jr.; Anthony DaNella, Soph.; Nick Caron, Soph.
Promising newcomers: John Wilson, Jr.; Desi Csizmadia, Frosh.; Justin Bard, Frosh.; Jarell Ponciano, Frosh.; Aiden Gibson, Frosh.; Lennon Abreu DeLaCruz, Frosh.
Fast facts: With frontrunner Freddy Coleman and a strong pack, the Rangers are looking to be a force in the Merrimack Valley Conference and beyond. ... The Rangers have a strong staff with Devin Allen, who was a member of the 2015 Methuen team that finished third at All-State, as an assistant and long time road runner Paul McGovern as a volunteer assistant.
North Andover
2020 season: 3-1
Top returning runners: Matt McDevitt, Sr.; Andrey Sorokin, Sr.; Colby Winn., Sr.; Jake Ottaviani, Sr.; Keenan Gosselin, Jr.; Luke Stad, Jr.; Ryan Connolly, Jr.; Luke McGillivray, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Emmitt LaRosa, Frosh, Sr.; Andrew McDonald, Frosh.
Fast facts: One of the returnees, Jake Ottaviani, has a distinguished Haverhill pedigree. His grandfather, John, was the longtime track coach and later athletic director.
Coach Rick DelleChiaie (23rd year)
