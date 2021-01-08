Merrimack Valley Conference
ANDOVER
2019-20: 9-10-2, lost D1 North first round
Returning lettermen: Jake Brezner, Sr., goalie; Tanner O’Sullivan, Sr., defense; Aidan Lareau, Sr., defense; Anton Pace, Sr., forward; Anthony Previte, Sr., forward; Timmy Kobelski, Sr., forward; Steve Ingram, Sr., forward; Luke Vaccaro, Sr., forward; Ryan O’Sullivan, Sr., forward; Benji Miragliotta, Sr., forward; Billy Moulton, Sr., forward; Matt Devaney, Sr., forward; JJ Quill, Jr., goalie; Liam Blake, Jr., goalie; Nate Byers, Jr., defense
Promising newcomers: Trevor Ring, Sr., defense; Jacob Fabiani, Sr., defense; Tyler Walles, Jr., defense; Reuben Osborn, Jr., forward; Aidan Magner, Jr., forward; Jonny Lynch, Soph., forward; Bearden Archambault, Soph., forward; Matt Trudell, Frosh., forward; Nolan Marsters, Frosh, defense
Captains: Anton Pace, Anthony Previte, Timmy Kobelski, Steve Ingram
Returning goal leader: Steve Ingram 21
Returning honorees: Steve Ingram Eagle-Tribune All-Star
Fast facts: All-MVC/DCL defenseman Tommy Tavenner transferred to prep power Pingree over the summer. ... Steve Ingram led Andover to the team title at the MVC Golf Day — a replacement for the cancelled MVC Championship — this past fall, shooting a team-best 73. He also runs his own landscaping company. ... Goalies Jake Brezner and JJ Quill each had two shutouts last winter. ... Kevin Drew was named MVC/DCL Division 1 Coach of the Year last winter, his first season as Andover boys coach after five seasons as Golden Warriors girls hockey coach (58-39-12 record). ... Anthony Previte was an Eagle-Tribune soccer All-Star this fall, while Anton Pace and Ryan O’Sullivan were honorable mentions.
Coach: Kevin Drew (2nd year, 9-10-2)
Central Catholic
2019-20: 10-10-3, lost D1 North first round
Returning lettermen: Michael Dinges, Sr., forward; Tyler DiBurro, Sr., defense; Tyler Cullen, Sr., forward; AJ Grenier, Sr., defense; Kyle Melo, Sr., forward; Michael Collett, Sr., forward; Nick Peters, Sr., defense; Michael Brothers, Jr., goalie; Cam Marzilli, Jr., defense; Aiden O’Connell, Jr., forward; Sean Gray, Soph., forward; Braeden Curran, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: TBA
Captains: Michael Dingas, Tyler DiBurro and AJ Grenier
Returning goal leaders: Michael Dinges 13, Tyler DiBurro 5
Returning Honorees: Michael Dinges Eagle-Tribune All-Star; Nick Peters, Michael Brothers All-MVC/DCL Division 1
Fast facts: Central delivered a major bounce-back year last season, winning 10 games in DJ Conte’s second season as head coach after going 4-12-5 and missing the playoffs in 2018-19. ... Michael Brothers finished second in The Eagle-Tribune area with five shutouts last winter, his first as a starter. ... Forward Mike Collett’s father is first-year Central Catholic girls hockey head coach Mike Collett, a former Northeastern standout. ... AJ Grenier is in his second season as a captain. ... 76 players tried out for the team. ... Returning forward Michael Dinges led the Raiders in goals and points (13-10—23) last winter. Defenseman Tyler DiBurro was third in both (5-5—10).
Coach: DJ Conte (3rd year, 14-22-8)
Haverhill
2019-20: 6-12-2, didn’t make tournament
Returning lettermen: Cole Wezesa, Sr., goalie; Cam Cassidy, Sr., forward; Cullen Simes, Sr., forward; Cole Farmer, Sr., forward; Hunter LaRiviere, Sr., forward; Will Madden. Sr., defense; Evan Jeffries, Sr., defense; Logan Davis, Sr., defense; Jacob Hurrell, Sr., defense; Hayden Flaherty, Sr., defense; Justin Torosian, Jr., forward; Charlie Rastauskas, Jr., defense; Cam Connerty, Jr., forward; Franklin Libby, Sr., forward; Brendan Fitzgerald, Jr., forward; Jack Waligora, Jr., defense; Nick DiBurro, Soph., forward; Braxton Caswell, Soph., defense; Darren Ackerman, Soph., forward; Cal Pruett, Soph., goalie
Promising newcomers: Sam Doherty, Sr., forward; John Bishop, Soph., forward; Jax Mulligan, Frosh., forward
Captains: Cullen Simes, Cole Farmer, TBA
Returning goal leader: Brendan Fitzgerald 13
Returning honorees: Brendan Fitzgerald MVC/DCL All-Star
Fast facts: Haverhill was again hit hard by exits. Eagle-Tribune All-Star Brady Ferreira (11 goals, 32 assists last winter) has returned to junior hockey and MVC/DCL All-Star Evan Foskett (team-high 16 goals, fourth in area) transferred to Malden Catholic. ... The Hillies do return Brendan Fitzgerald, who was second on the team in goals and third in points (13-5—18) last winter. ... Goalie Cal Pruett appeared in five games last winter, four starts, making a total of 144 saves. ... For the second straight season, the Hillies were approved to use eighth graders to fill out their JV team. Coach Joe Roberts said he hopes involving middle schools will help build pride in the program and prevent them from leaving for prep school or juniors.
Coach: Joe Roberts (9th year, 53-96-15)
Methuen
2019-20: 8-10-2, didn’t make tournament
Returning lettermen: Colby Scott, Sr., forward; Ethan Schena, Sr., forward; Cam Hutchings, Sr., defense; Josh Perkins, Sr., defense; AJ Harb, Jr., defense; Danny Field, Jr., defense; Jackson Petisce, Jr., forward; Zach Nadeau, Jr., forward; Cam Katzenberger, Jr., defense; Nick Sanguedolce, Soph., forward; Jack Allard, Soph., forward; Owen Kneeland, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Mark Kobrenski, Sr., forward; Alex Marchand, Sr., forward; Adam Proietti, Jr., defense; Cole Lambert, Soph.., forward; Chris Dimaggio, Soph., forward, Noah Page, Soph., goalie; Lukas Kublis-Marino, Soph., goalie; Cody Incopera, Soph., defense; Dom Drapeau, Frosh, goalie; Patrick Morris, Frosh., forward; Noah Kneeland, Frosh., forward; Sokratis Bousious, Frosh., defense
Captains: Colby Scott, Ethan Schena, Josh Perkins
Returning goal leaders: Colby Scott 16, Ethan Schena 14, Jackson Petisce 7
Returning honorees: Colby Scott Eagle-Tribune All-Star; Ethan Schena MVC/DCL All-Star
Fast facts: Methuen returns a dynamic trio in Colby Scott (16 goals, 12 assists last winter), Ethan Schena (14-15—29) and Jackson Petisce (7-9—16). ... Defenseman AJ Harb was a breakout star in Hockey Night in Boston, notching two goals and four assists. His sister Brooke Harb is a promising eighth grader for the Methuen/Tewksbury girls hockey team. ... Coach Bill Blackwell called the returning defensive group of Cam Hutchings, Josh Perkins, Harb, Danny Field and Cam Katzenberger the “Big Blue Wall.” They are “all big, strong and physical players,” Blackwell said.
Coach: Bill Blackwell (5th year, 36-38-9)
North Andover
2019-20: 14-4-6, lost D2 North semifinals
Returning lettermen: Adam Heinze, Sr., forward; Patrick Roycroft, Sr., forward; Dario Diblasi, Sr., forward; Kyle Corliss, Sr., forward; Thomas Doherty, Sr., forward; John Kuskta, Sr., forward; Ben Williamson, Sr., goalie; Dylan Faulkner, Sr., defense; Nick Herald, Sr., defense; Tim Berube, Sr., defense; Liam McAdam, Sr., defense; Sean Corliss, Sr., defense; Ryan Bianavilla, Sr., defense; CJ Carpentier, Jr., forward; Andrew Perry, Jr., forward; Brendan Donnelly, Jr., defense
Promising newcomers: Seth DiSalvo, Sr., goalie; Brendan Collins, Sr., goalie; Aiden Lahey, Sr., forward; Alex Manning, Sr., forward; Teagan Dolan, Jr., forward; Brendan Simineau, Jr., forward; Cullen Dolan, Jr., forward
Captains: TBA
Returning goal leader: Andrew Perry 15
Returning honorees: Andrew Perry MVC/DCL All-Star
Fast facts: North Andover suffered a pair of tough losses. Eagle-Tribune All-Star goalie Patrick Green (1.76 goals-against average, .930 save% last winter) has transferred to Brewster Academy and All-MVC/DCL forward Cole Fagan (11 goals last winter) is playing junior hockey. ... Returning goalie Ben Williamson started six games last winter, going 4-1-1 with a 2.33 goals-against average. ... Last year’s 14 wins were tied for the most for the Scarlet Knights since the 2011-12 season (16-5-2). Both seasons ended in the Division 2 North semis. ... Forward Andrew Perry, who led the team in goals and was second in points (22) last winter is also a standout baseball player. ... Adam Heinze was an Eagle-Tribune golf All-Star this fall. He is the nephew of ex-Boston Bruin Steve Heinze and the son of former Merrimack College star Andy Heinze.
Coach: Paul Marfione (11th year, 111-84-29)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.