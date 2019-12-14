Andover
2018-19: 14-7-2, lost D1 North semifinals
Returning lettermen: Jayden Amirault, Sr., defense; Evan Arpin, Sr., forward; Leo Byers, Sr., forward; Mike Feeney, Sr., forward; Jackson Gress, Sr., defense; Tyler Durling, Sr., defense; Jake Brezner, Jr., goalie; Tom Tavenner, Jr., defense; Stephen Ingram, Jr., forward; Tim Kobelski, Jr., forward; Bill Moulton, Jr., forward; Anthony Previte, Jr., forward; Anton Pace, Jr., forward; Anthony Teberio, Jr., defense; Luke Vaccaro, Jr., forward; Nate Byers, Soph., forward; JJ Quill, Soph., goalie; Nick Saunders, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Ryan O’Sullivan, Jr., forward; Tanner O’Sullivan, Jr., defense; Liam Blake, Jr., goalie; Aidan Lareau, Jr., defense; Benji Miragliotta, Jr., forward
Captains: Leo Byers, Mike Feeney
Returning goal leaders: Leo Byers 9, Stephen Ingram 9, Evan Arpin 7
Returning honorees: Tom Tavenner All-MVC/DCL Division 1
Assistants: Scott Manty, Peter Loring, Anthony Licciardello
Fast facts: Kevin Drew takes over as head coach after spending the last five seasons as Andover girls hockey coach (58-39-12 record). Last winter, he led the Golden Warriors to 19-3-1 record and their first trip to the Division 1 semifinals. Prior to that, he spent two seasons as an assistant coach for the Andover boys program under Mario Martiniello. ... Drew replaces Chris Kuchar, who was let go after last season. Kuchar was 66-31-15 in six seasons with the Warriors and earned the program’s first Super 8 berth in 2017-18. He’s now the head coach at Malden Catholic. ... Scott Manty returns to Andover as an assistant coach. He was an assistant with Drew under Martiniello, and served as interim head coach for the end of the 2011 season. He has since worked as an assistant at Central Catholic and Phillips Academy. ... Peter Loring and Anthony Licciardello are holdovers from Kuchar’s staff.
Coach: Kevin Drew (1st year)
Central Catholic
2018-19: 4-12-5, didn’t make tournament
Returning lettermen: Andrew Flammia, Sr., forward; Michael Finneran, Sr., forward; Alex Furry, Sr., forward; Mark Mangione, Sr., forward; Connor Finneran, Sr., forward; Michael Abdoo, Sr., goalie; Colin Ferris, Sr., defense; Robert DiBiasio, Sr., defense; Charlie LeCain, Sr., forward; Michael Dinges, Sr., forward; Matthew Lajoie, Sr., forward; James Doucette, Sr., forward; Tyler DiBurro, Jr., defense; AJ Grenier, Jr., defense; Nick Peters, Jr., defense; Aidan O’Connell, Soph., forward; Tyler Cullen, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Kyle Melo, Sr., forward; Mike Collett, Jr., forward; Michael Brothers, Soph., goalie; Cam Marzilli, Soph., defense
Captain: Andrew Flammia, AJ Grenier
Returning goal leaders: Charlie LeCain 6, Matthew Lajoie 5
Returning honorees: Charlie LaCain, A.J. Grenier MVC/DCL All-Stars
Assistants: Ron Pascucci, Ed Rauseo and Steve Duncan
Fast facts: Central Catholic fell from 22-3-0 and the Super 8 semifinals in 2017-18 to 4-12-5 and missing the playoffs last winter. ... The coaches are expecting big things from defenseman Nick Peters, who missed his sophomore season due to injury. ... Brothers Michael Finneran (defensive back/quarterback) and Connor Finneran (receiver/linebacker) were key contributors to the North finalist football team. They connected on a touchdown pass against Andover. ... Central beat traditional power Catholic Memorial, 2-0 ,in its opener on Thursday. Michael Brothers made 28 saves for the shutout in his second career varsity start.
Coach: DJ Conte (2nd year, 4-12-5)
Haverhill
2018-19: 3-15-2, didn’t make tournament
Returning lettermen: Zach Roughan, Sr., goalie; Cole Farmer, Jr., forward; Hayden Flaherty, Jr., defense; Evan Jeffries, Jr., defense; Hunter LaRiviere, Jr., forward; Cullen Simes, Jr., forward; Cam Connerty, Soph., forward; Brendan Fitzgerald, Soph., forward; Evan Foskett, Soph., forward; Charlie Rastauskas, Soph., defense
Promising newcomers: Jacob Hurrell, Jr., defense; Will Madden, Jr., defense; Cole Wezesa, Jr., goalie; Justin Torosian, Soph., forward; Brady Ferreira, Soph., forward; Nick DiBurro, Frosh., forward; Cal Pruett, Frosh., goalie
Captains: Zach Roughan (C), Cole Farmer (A), Cullen Simes (A)
Returning goal leader: Evan Jeffries 3
Returning honorees: None
Assistants: Sean Gleason, Craig Bellemore, Eric Michitson, Adam Hurrell
Fast facts: The lone senior on the roster is goalie Zach Roughan, who split time as starter last season (12 games, 4.00 goals-against average). ... The team is excited for the addition of forward Brady Ferreira, who most recently played juniors for the Islanders Hockey Club in Tyngsboro. ... Assistant Eric Michitson is a former Hillie standout (HHS 2016).
Coach: Joe Roberts (8th year, 47-84-13)
Methuen
2018-19: 5-15-0, didn’t make tournament
Returning lettermen: Jake Becker, Sr., goalie; James Trussel, Sr., goalie; Zach Alfonzo, Sr., goalie; Charles Davolio, Sr., defense; Cam Provost, Sr., forward; Brian Corcoran, Sr., forward; Aidan Hollingsworth, Sr., forward; Josh Perkins, Jr., defense; Cam Hutchins, Jr., defense; Colby Scott, Jr., forward; Ethan Schena, Jr., forward; Jackson Petisce, Soph., forward/defense; Danny Field, Soph., defense; AJ Harb, Soph., defense; Zach Nadeau, Soph., forward
Promising newcomers: Phil Sanguedolce, Sr., forward; Mark Kobrenski, Jr., forward; Cam Katzenberger, Soph., defense; Carson Geha, Soph., forward; Cody Incorpera, Frosh., defense; Nick Sanguedolce, Frosh., forward; Jack Allard, Frosh., forward; Owen Kneeland, Frosh., forward
Captains: Aidan Hollingsworth (C), Charles Davolio (A), James Trussel (A), Josh Perkins (A)
Returning goal leaders: Aidan Hollingsworth 8, Ethan Schena 4
Returning honorees: None
Assistants: John Morin, Paul Trussel
Fast facts: Top scorer and captain Aidan Hollingsworth is the brother of two-time Eagle-Tribune girls hockey MVP Kaia Hollingsworth. ... MVC All-Star defenseman Joey Silverio has transferred to Pingree. He scored two goals and had eight assists last winter. ... Coach Bill Blackwell said the goalie job is still up for grabs, but Zach Alfonzo made a major statement with 50 saves in a season-opening 4-3 win over Concord-Carlisle on Thursday. Colby Scott scored the overtime game-winner.
Coach: Bill Blackwell (4rd year, 28-28-7)
North Andover
2018-19: 12-7-2, lost D2 North first round
Returning lettermen: Mike Harty, Sr., forward; Jimmy Boyle, Sr., forward; Jack Roe, Sr., forward; Keegan Hughes, Sr., defense; TJ Fredo, Sr., forward; Adam Heinze, Jr., forward; Dario Diblasi, Jr., forward; Patrick Roycroft, Jr., forward; Liam McAdam, Jr., defense; Thomas Doherty, Jr., forward; Cole Fagan, Jr., forward; Nick Herald, Jr., defense; Ben Williamson, Jr., goalie; CJ Carpentier, Soph., forward; Andrew Perry, Soph., forward; Patrick Green, Soph., goalie
Promising newcomers: Matt Gelinas, Sr., forward; Mike Earley, Sr., defense; Dominic D’Ambrosio, Sr., forward; Connor Whitehouse, Sr., defense; Ryan Bianavilla, Jr., defense; Dylan Faulkner, Jr., defense; John Kuskta, Jr., forward; Kyle Corliss, Jr., forward; Sean Corliss, Jr., defense; Bredan Donnelly, Soph., defense
Captains: TJ Fredo (C), Jimmy Boyle (C), Keegan Hughes (C), Jack Roe (A), Mike Harty (A)
Returning goal leaders: Adam Heinze 8, Keegan Hughes 5
Returning honorees: Keegan Hughes, Adam Heinze, MVC All-Stars
Assistants: Scott Greene, Eric D’Elia, Darren Merrill
Fast fact: Goalies Ben Williamson (2 games, 2.32 goals-against average) and Patrick Greene (4 games, 0.94 GAA, 1 shutout) both saw varsity time behind graduated Eagle-Tribune All-Star Jack Walsh last winter. ... Defenseman Keegan Hughes has committed to play lacrosse at Merrimack College. ... Andrew Perry is also a promising baseball player for the defending Super 8 champs. ... Returning goal leader Adam Heinze is the nephew of former North Andover star and Boston Bruin Steve Heinze and the son of ex-Scarlet Knight and Merrimack College star Andy Heinze. Adam was a captain for the golf team. ... The Scarlet Knights will play their annual Matt Harty Scholarship Fund Game on Dec. 22 against Tewksbury at Merrimack College (7:30 p.m.) The game is in honor of Matthew, who passed away from mitochondrial disease in 2013 at 8 years old. Matt’s brother Michael Harty is a senior assistant captain this winter, and his sister Rebecca Harty is a former North Andover girls hockey/soccer standout. Last year’s game raised $2,700.
Coach: Paul Marfione (10th year, 97-80-23)
