MVC Boys Hoop Awards Haverhill's Wane named Small Coach of Year

After leading Haverhill to its best season since 2005, head man Souleymane Wane was honored as the MVC Small Coach of the Year.
The Hillies (14-7) also had one player named All-MVC in senior Phillip Cunningham.
Both Lawrence and Andover led local teams with two All-MVC selections each in Kyle Rocker and Aidan Cammann for the Warriors and Brandon Goris and Gabriel Zorrilla for the Lancers. Lowell, which is still currently undefeated on the season, had the most with three all-league selections, led by co-MVP juniors Nate Siow and Carlos Nunez.
ALL-MVC
Andover: Kyle Rocker, Sr., Aidan Cammann, Soph.; Billerica: Ryan Murphy, Jr., Ankeet Patel, Jr.; Central Catholic: Xavier McKenzie, Soph.; Chelmsford: Suubi Nkugwu, Jr.; Dracut: Adrian Torres, Soph.; Haverhill: Phillip Cunningham, Sr.; Lawrence: Brandon Goris, Sr., Gabriel Zorrilla, Jr.; Lowell: Nate Siow, Jr., Richie Etienne, Sr., Carlos Nunez, Jr.
LOCAL MVC ALL-STAR
Andover: Michael Slayton, Sr., Charlie McCarthy, Sr.
Central: Anthony Traficante, Sr., Nate Godin, Jr.
Haverhill: Emmanuel Arias, Sr., Jeremyah Phillips, Jr.
Lawrence: Angel Herrera, Sr., Jeremiah Melendez, Sr.
Methuen: Kevin Garcia, Sr., Andrew Lussier, Jr., Mitchel Crowe, Jr.
North Andover: Kyle Moore, Sr.
MISCELLANEOUS AWARDS
Division 1 MVP(s): Nate Siow and Carlos Nunez, Lowell
Division 2 MVP: Ryan Murphy, Billerica
Division 1 Coach of Year: Bobby Michalczyk, Lowell
Division 2 Coach of Year: Souleymane Wane, Haverhill
