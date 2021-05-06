ANDOVER
2019 record: 8-9, didn’t make state tourney
Returning starters (2): Anton Pace, Sr., long-stick midfield; Colin MacLean, Sr., midfield
Returning lettermen: Logan Carr, Sr., defense; Aidan Lareau, Sr., midfield; Charlie Higgins, Jr., defense; Grady Reuss, Jr., attack
Promising newcomers: Jacob Fabiani, Sr., utility; Erik Aulback, Jr., midfield; Campbell Allardi, Jr., midfield; Colin Spring, Jr., defense; J.J. Quill, Jr., goalie; Kiernan Florio, Soph., attack; Matt Johnson, Frosh., attack; Ethan Rubido, Frosh., attack
Captains: Anton Pace, Charlie Higgins, Colin MacLean
Fast facts: Former coach Wayne Puglisi went 243-145 in 20 seasons. The new coach is Bryan Brazill, who was Haverhill’s head coach from 2008-11 (29-41 record). He played at Merrimack College (MC ‘05), twice leading the Warriors in scoring. He later was an assistant for nine years there. He owns and operates Homegrown Lacrosse. Brazill was hired in November of 2019. ...
Coach Brazill has dubbed Anton Pace, Charlie Higgins, Colin MacLean and Erik Aulback the Four Horsemen. ... Colin MacLean will be playing at Denison. .,, New coach Brazill has three new assistants: former Merrimack College head coach Frank Aloi, ex-Merrimack defensive coordinator Bryan Pollack and Shamus Florio, who played at Andover and is a current football kicker for Yale University.
Assistants: Frank Aloi, Bryan Pollack, Shamus Florio
Coach Bryan Brazill (1st year):
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
2019 record: 17-4, lost D1 North semis
Returning lettermen: Hunter DeLonais, Sr., midfield; Billy Ryder, Sr., attack; Owen Burke, Sr., midfield; Matt DeSimone, Sr., midfield; Tyler Peck, Sr., midfield; Jackson Burns, Sr., defense; Tony Gaiero, Jr., midfield
Promising newcomers: Liam Awiszus, Sr., defense; Sean Norris, Sr., defense; Vito Piro, Sr., goalie; Aidan Corrieri, Sr., midfield; Joey Bradley, Sr., midfield; Stephen Piro, Sr., midfield; Jake Kramer, Jr., midfield; Cam Marzilli, Jr., midfield; Finn Croston, Jr., attack; Enzo Mitchell, Jr., defense; Easton Morse, Soph., attack; Isiah Koziell, Soph., defense; Shane Burns, Soph., defense; Ben Faletra, Soph., midfield; Sean Gray, Soph., attack; A.J. Marinaro, Soph., attack; Quinton Delorey, Soph., attack
Captains: Hunter DeLonais, Billy Ryder, Owen Burke, Matt DeSimone, Jackson Burns
Fast facts: Vito and Stephen Piro are twins. ... Lax recruits include: Jackson Burns and Liam Awiszus (Endicott); Hunter DeLonais (Plymouth St.) and Matt DeSimone (UNE). ... Central has three new assistants: Chris Larcome, Matt Jewers and Eric Robbins. ... Ex-Raider Tommy McNeal transferred to New Hampton and signed with national power Virginia. ... In 2019, Hunter DeLonais scored five goals and Billy Ryder had four.
Assistants: Dave Murphy, Chris Larcome, Matt Jewers, Eric Robbins
Coach Chris Piatelli (8th year, 75-47):
HAVERHILL
2019 record: 2-14, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (3): Hayden Flaherty, Sr., defense; Shane McGonagle, Sr., midfield; Cole Wezesa, Sr., goalie
Returning lettermen: Alec Valenti, Jr., midfield; Ty Carroll, Jr., midfield; Jordan Damske, Jr., midfield
Promising newcomers: Jake Garrity, Jr., defense; Max Daigle, Jr., attack; Brendan Fitzgerald, Jr., attack; Marcus Antonelli, Jr., defense; Vincent Nguyen, Jr., midfield; Jared Van Cor, Frosh., defense
Captains: Hayden Flaherty, Shane McGonagle, Cole Wezesa
Fast facts: New assistant Matt Serra was an attack at Haverhill (HHS ‘12)) and at Curry (107 career goals at Curry). ... Haverhill doesn’t have a JV team this year due to numbers. There were 29 kids who tried out but there have been several injuries. At last look, 20 were healthy. ... Shane McGonagle, a dangerous scorer, has committed to St. Joe’s of Maine. ... Ted Dimando is an engineer for Shea Concrete in Amesbury. Sharp-eyed viewers may notice him in the Shea TV commercial.
Assistants: Matt Serra
Coach Ted Dimando (3rd year, 2-14)
METHUEN
2019 record: 7-11, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (6): Aidan LaFlamme, Sr., defense; Ethan Schena, Sr., goalie; Thomas Fitzgerald, Sr., midfield; Braeden Carter, Jr., midfield; Will McKinnon, Jr., attack; Joey Pinto, Jr., defense
Returning lettermen: David Rizzo, Jr., midfield; Daniel Field, Jr., defense
Promising newcomers: Khaled Rajeh, Sr., midfield; Jacob Souza, Sr., attack; Andy Liriano, Sr., midfield; Christian Perez, Sr., attack; Shane Henrick, Sr., defense; Evan Muller, Sr., attack; Danny Nguyen, Sr., midfield; Colby Scott, Sr., midfield; Aidan Coakley, Jr., defense; Michael Soucy, Jr., midfield; Logan Fritchy, Jr., midfield; Joey Casarano, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Aidan LaFlamme, Ethan Schena, Christian Perez
Fast facts: Former coach Jason Symmes went 13-23 in two seasons. Former four-year assistant C.J. Reusch is the new head coach. He played at Triton (Class of ‘13). He’s a Merrimack grad and teaches science at Methuen High. C.J. stands for Christopher James. C.J. is from a well-known local sports family including uncles/aunts Martha (Tatro) Andy and Larry Reusch. ... Christian Perez (SNHU), Shane Henrick (Franklin Pierce), Aidan LaFlamme (Curry) and Ethan Schena (Belmont Abbey) will be playing in college. ... Anthony Romano, who started in 2019, is also a standout wrestler. He opted to wrestle this spring. ... There are no sophomores on the varsity and Joey Casarano is the lone freshman. ... 42 athletes are in the program (varsity and JV). ... Shane Henrick is class treasurer. ... Kenny Sullivan, the freshman football coach, is a new assistant. He played lax for the Rangers (MHS ‘14).
Assistants: Cameron Martin, Matt Whittaker, Doug Ryan, Kenny Sullivan
Coach C.J. Reusch (1st year):
NORTH ANDOVER
2019 record: 12-8, lost in D1 North quarters
Returning starters (5): Jack Roche, Sr., defense; Grant Willoe, Sr., midfield; Ryan Clunie, Sr., faceoffs; Adam Carey, Sr., midfield; Jack Dalton, Jr., long-stick midfield; Jake Wolinski, Sr., midfield (injured)
Returning lettermen: John Drew, Sr., goalie; Steven Ferullo, Sr., midfield; Jared Hiller, Sr., attack; Jack Ferullo, Jr., attack
Promising newcomers: Ollie Litster, Jr., attack; Brayden Bethel, Soph., long-stick midfield; Jake Lins, Soph., midfield; Tyler Fay, Soph., defense; Hunter Scott, Soph., defense; Shane Fitzgerald, Soph., defense; Patrick Roy, Soph., midfield; Brian Ferullo, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Jake Wolinski, Jack Roche, Adam Carey, Steven Ferullo
Fast facts: Wheaton recruit John Drew has shined in the preseason. ... Stephen Ferullo would have started his sophomore year in 2019 but was out with a knee injury. ... Charlie Dean, who started as a freshman, has transferred to Governor’s. ... Ollie Litster is a transfer from Austin Prep. ... Jake Wolinski had season-ending ankle surgery from football. ... Jack Roche is expected back in a couple of weeks from a foot injury. He’ll be playing football and lax at Amherst. ... Roche, Drew, Ryan Clunie (Dean), Steven Ferullo (Pace) and Grant Willoe (Salve Regina) will be playing in college. ... Both assistants are new. Adrien Peacock played at Endicott (2009 captain) and Ken McLaughlin played at Bowdoin.
Assistants: Adrien Peacock, Ken McLaughlin
Coach Steve Zella: (3rd year, 12-8)
