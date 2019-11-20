MVC Boys Soccer Andover's Huynh takes home MVP

After helping his team advance to the Division 1 North semifinals, Andover senior back Mark Huynh was honored as the MVP of the Merrimack Valley Conference Large Division.
His coach, Jim Saalfrank, was named Large Coach of the Year, and Haverhill’s Charlie Roche received the same honor in the Small Division.
North Andover led the eight-person All-MVC Large team with three selections. Goalie Tyler Bussell was named the Large Division Goalie of the Year.
Dracut’s Brendan Davis was named MVP in the Small Division.
ALL-MVC (LARGE)
Andover: Mark Huynh, Allen Gao; Central Catholic: John McCarthy; Chelsmford: Bryce Borletto-McCray, Sean Doherty; Lowell: Enzo Milani; North Andover: James Boyle, Lucas Sciaudone, William Gossman
ALL-MVC (SMALL)
Billerica: Jonathan Bragg, Michael Bragg; Dracut: Brendan Davis, James Meli, Cameron Downer; Haverhill: Tanner Van Cor, Aidan Robarts; Lawrence: Jesus Guzman; Methuen: Rudy Campos; Tewksbury: Patrick Demelo
LOCAL ALL-STARS
Andover: Evan Arpin, Jackson Gress
Central Catholic: Babak Bakhtiari
Haverhill: Connor Buscema, Matthew Corliss
Lawrence: Brayan Salguero
Methuen: Julian Lopez
North Andover: Jackson Berberich, Max Callamaro, Tyler Bussell
MISCELLANEOUS AWARDS
MVP (Large): Mark Huynh, Andover
MVP (Small): Brendan Davis, Dracut
Coach of the Year (Large): Jim Saalfrank, Andover
Coach of the Year (Small): Charlie Roche, Haverhill
Goalie of the Year (Large): Tyler Bussell, North Andover
Goalie of the Year (Small): Tyler Flick, Dracut
Sportsmanship Award: North Andover
