MVC Boys Soccer Andover's Huynh takes home MVP

CARL RUSSO/Staff photo.Andover's Mark Huynh was named MVC Large MVP.

 Carl Russo

After helping his team advance to the Division 1 North semifinals, Andover senior back Mark Huynh was honored as the MVP of the Merrimack Valley Conference Large Division.

His coach, Jim Saalfrank, was named Large Coach of the Year, and Haverhill’s Charlie Roche received the same honor in the Small Division.

North Andover led the eight-person All-MVC Large team with three selections. Goalie Tyler Bussell was named the Large Division Goalie of the Year.

Dracut’s Brendan Davis was named MVP in the Small Division. 

ALL-MVC (LARGE)

Andover: Mark Huynh, Allen Gao; Central Catholic: John McCarthy; Chelsmford: Bryce Borletto-McCray, Sean Doherty; Lowell: Enzo Milani; North Andover: James Boyle, Lucas Sciaudone, William Gossman

ALL-MVC (SMALL)

Billerica: Jonathan Bragg, Michael Bragg; Dracut: Brendan Davis, James Meli, Cameron Downer; Haverhill: Tanner Van Cor, Aidan Robarts; Lawrence: Jesus Guzman; Methuen: Rudy Campos; Tewksbury: Patrick Demelo

LOCAL ALL-STARS

Andover: Evan Arpin, Jackson Gress

Central Catholic: Babak Bakhtiari

Haverhill: Connor Buscema, Matthew Corliss

Lawrence: Brayan Salguero

Methuen: Julian Lopez

North Andover: Jackson Berberich, Max Callamaro, Tyler Bussell

MISCELLANEOUS AWARDS

MVP (Large): Mark Huynh, Andover

MVP (Small): Brendan Davis, Dracut

Coach of the Year (Large): Jim Saalfrank, Andover

Coach of the Year (Small): Charlie Roche, Haverhill

Goalie of the Year (Large): Tyler Bussell, North Andover

Goalie of the Year (Small): Tyler Flick, Dracut

Sportsmanship Award: North Andover

Tags

Recommended for you