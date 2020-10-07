Andover delivered a remarkable turnaround in 2019, going from two wins in 2018 to 11 wins and a trip to the Division 1 North semifinals last fall, the program’s deepest postseason run since 2003. The Golden Warriors graduated plenty of talent, but — if the season is played — return the likes of Anton Pace, who scored the game-tying goal in the team’s tournament upset of St. John’s Prep, and Anthony Previte (5 goals last year).
North Andover returns one of the state’s top goalies in Tyler Bussell, who led the Eagle-Tribune area with 14 shutouts last fall.
Methuen will look for a similar turnaround to Andover’s this fall, led by returning goalie Ethan Donahue (175 saves last fall).
It’s a new era for Central Catholic, with John Sears taking over as head coach. Sears, a social studies teacher at the school, was a Central assistant for all five years Mike Bolduc was head coach. The Raiders are led by Division 1 college prospect Bobby Bakhtiari.
Haverhill will be hurt by the loss of Aiden Corcoran for the season due to a torn ACL, but returns Aidan Robarts (7 goals last fall) and Ethan Archambault (5 goals).
Lawrence will not play this fall, due to the coronavirus.
Andover
2019 record: 11-8-3, lost D1 North semis
Coach Jim Saalfrank: (11th year, 84-88-38)
Returning lettermen (11): Jared Moses, Sr., defense; Anton Pace, Sr., forward; Anthony Previte, Sr., midfield; Ryan O’Sullivan, Sr., midfield; Logan Carr, Sr., midfield; Vincent Giurleo, Sr., forward; Cam Riley, Sr., defense; Jackson Brown, Jr., goalie; Emerson Lund, Jr., defense; Aidan Magner, Jr., midfield; Jack Walsh, Jr., defense
Promising newcomers: Ethan Gasse, Sr., midfield; Donovan Gaggioti, Jr., midfield; Charlie Higgins, Jr., defense; Luke Sintros, Jr., forward; Will Spellman, Jr., midfield; Gannon Sylvester, Jr., goalie; Tyler Ardito, Soph., forward; John Bessette, Soph., midfield/defense; Matt Haney, Soph., defense; Nik Previte, Soph., midfield; Jacob Srivastava, Soph., midfield
Central Catholic
2019 record: 11-9-0, lost D2 North quarters
Coach John Sears: (1st year)
Returning players (13): Bobby Bakhtiari, Sr., striker/midfield; Dalton Dow, Sr., defense; Gehrig Bennett, Sr., striker; Matt DeSimone, Sr., defense; Matt Frenna, Sr., midfielder; Sean McCarthy , Sr., goalie; Steven Spero , Sr., defense; Brendan Hanlon, Jr., defense; Luke Maresca, Jr., midfielder; Owen D’Agata, Jr., goalie; Connor Herries, Jr., defense; Jackson Wetherbee, Jr., striker; Eric Fischer, Soph., midfielder
Promising newcomers: Anthony Bilodeau , Jr., midfielder; Paulo Freitas, Jr., midfielder; Samuel Majewski, Jr., midfielder; Jason Belkus, Soph., defense; Benjamin Furry, Soph., midfielder; Ian Maresca, Soph., striker; Ryan Thomas, Soph., defense; Michael Lewis, Frosh., midfielder/striker
Haverhill
2018 record: 8-8-2, lost D1 North prelims
Coach Charlie Roche: (5th year, 21-42-10)
Returning players (8): Aidan Robarts, Sr., striker/winger; Connor Buscema, Sr., centerback; Jayden Shaut, Sr., centermid; Daniel Lawson, Sr., wingback; Aiden Corcoran, Sr., midfield (out for the season); Ethan Archambault, Jr., centermid/winger; Ty Carrol, Jr., goalie; Matthew Perez, Soph., striker
Promising newcomers: Chris Gosselin, Sr., defense; Dylan O’Connell, Sr., winger; Steve Sime, Sr., centermid/striker; Evan Tsioropoulos, Sr., goalie; Drew Roberts, Jr., winger; Adriano Andrade, Jr., winger; Braedon Atwood, Jr., winger; Dean Dimopoulos, Jr., centerback/centermid; Christian Melo, Jr., defense; Nicollas Cederman, Soph., centermid; Adyn O’Riordan, Soph., striker; Adam Peugh, Soph., wingback; Dylan Soucy, Soph., centermid; Stephane Fevry, Frosh., winger/striker/centermid
Methuen
2019 record: 2-14-3, missed postseason
Coach Henry Marin: (3rd year, 3-29-14)
Returning players (12): Julian Lopez, Sr., defense; Aidan LaFlamme, Sr., defense; Lukas Karagiorgos, Sr., midfield; Kember Lima, Sr., forward; Nassiam Bendimerad, Sr., midfield; Ethan Donahue, Jr., goalie; Oscar Arrivillaga, Jr., defense; Brady Collins, Jr., defense; Isaias Lopez, Jr., midfield; Colby Keaney, Jr., midfield; Rayane Elmakhlouk, Jr., midfield; Kristian Arrivillaga, Soph., midfield
Promising newcomers: Nofol Mamdouh, Sr., midfield; Shane Henrick, Sr., defense; Donovan Guzman, Sr., defense; Jonathan Diaz, Jr., midfield; Alex Jerez, Jr., midfield; Linus Isccas, Jr., defense; Lukas Apel, Jr., defense; Caleb Finch, Frosh., goalie
North Andover
2019 record: 14-3-2, lost D2 North quarters
Coach Kyle Wood: (8th year, 108-28-4)
Returning players (15): Tyler Bussell, Sr., goalie; William Gossman, Sr., defense; Andrew Howard, Sr., midfield; Peter Martel, Sr., defense; William Equi, Sr., midfield; Ben Kingsley, Sr., defense; Matthew Kutz, Sr., forward; Jack Castellanos, Sr., midfield; Benjamin Jackson, Sr., defense; Joseph Watson, Sr., defense; Matthew Wessel, Jr., goalie; Jonathan Bono, Jr., midfield; Jack Determan, Jr., midfield; Caleb Ginsburg, Jr., forward; Owen Phelan, Jr., defense;
Promising newcomers: Rahul Parampalli, Jr., forward; Samuel De Amorim , Jr., forward; Kevin Packard, Jr., defense; William Fry, Jr., midfield; Ryan Radulski, Jr., midfield; Romar Couture, Jr., forward; George Xenakis, Jr., goalie; Cam Reiland, Soph., defense
