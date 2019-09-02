Merrimack Valley Conference
Andover
2018 record: 2-12-3
Coach Jim Saalfrank: (10th year, 73-80-35)
Returning lettermen (13): Evan Arpin, Sr., midfield; Zoah Silva-Landry, Sr., midfield; Mark Huynh, Sr., defense; Joseph Atwood, Sr., goalie; Wilson Stecher, Sr., goalie; Allen Gao, Sr., midfield; Jackson Gress, Sr., midfield; Austin Holland, Sr., midfield; Myles Robinson, Sr., defense; Jared Moses, Jr., defense; Anton Pace, Jr., defense; Anthony Previte, Jr., midfield; Ryan O’Sullivan, Jr., defense;
Promising newcomers: Jayden Amirault, Sr., defense; Ethan Ianiccelli, Sr., defense; Cameron Riley, Jr., defense; Logan Carr, Jr., midfield; Vincent Giurleo, Jr., midfield; Jackson Brown, Soph., forward; Emerson Lund, Soph., defense; Aidan Magner, Soph., midfield; Ian Robinson, Soph., forward; John Walsh, Soph., defense
Captains: Evan Arpin, Zoah Silva-Landry; Candidates: 85
Returning goal leaders: Evan Arpin 5, Jackson Gress 5
Returning honorees: Evan Arpin, Eagle-Tribune All-Star; Allen Gao, MVC All-Star
Odds and ends: The Warriors have an abundance of returning talent with 13 returning players. ... Mark Huynh is the fourth and final Huynh brother to make his way through the program. ... The Warriors return 12 of 17 goals scored last year. ... Three-sport athlete Evan Arpin scored 7 goals for the hockey team last winter and was named an MVC All-Star in outdoor track in the 400.
Assistants: Mike Votto, Kevin Moran, Zach Putnam
Central Catholic
2018 record: 9-7-3
Coach Mike Bolduc: (5th year, 40-24-13)
Returning players (10): John McCarthy, Sr., midfield; John Furry, Sr., midfield; James Sorenson, Sr., goalie; Andrew D’Agata, Sr., midfield; Joshua Marzec, Sr., midfield; Keegan Palmer, Sr., defense; Bobby Bakhtiari, Jr., defense; Gehrig Bennett, Jr., forward; Dalton Dow, Jr., defense; Jack Roderick, Jr., defense;
Promising newcomers: Matthew Frenna Jr., forward; Justin Shaheen, Jr., defense; Steven Spero, Jr., midfield; Brendan Hanlon, Soph., defense; Eric Fisher, Frosh., forward
Captains: John McCarthy, Alex Furry, James Sorenson
Candidates: 51
Returning goal leaders: John McCarthy 7, Bobby Bakhtiari 4
Returning honorees: John McCarthy, Eagle-Tribune All-Star, All-MVC; Bobby Bakhtiari, MVC All-Star
Odds and ends: Central has four sets of brothers in the soccer program: John and Benjamin Furry, Andrew and Owen D’Agata, Steven and Matthew Spero and Luke and Ian Maresca. ... Central had it’s lowest turnout in the previous five seasons, but coach Mike Bolduc says that “the quality of candidates remains strong.”
Assistants: John Sears, Alias AlHussaini
Haverhill
2018 record: 6-9-3
Coach Charlie Roche: (4th year, 13-34-8)
Returning players (): Tanner Van Cor, Sr., midfield; John Vallaincourt, Sr., defense; Matthew Corliss, Sr., goalie; Jaime Pardon, Sr., midfield; Jeremy Darisse, Sr., defense; Jaden Shaut, Sr., midfield; Jonas Kwiatkowski, Sr., forward; Louis Dimopoulos, Sr., defense; Alex Archambualt, Sr., forward; Brian Benjamin, Sr., defense; Connor Buscema, Jr., midfield; Aidan Corcoran, Jr., midfield; Eric Perez, Jr., defense; Aidan Robarts, Jr., defense;
Promising newcomers: Devon Avandi, Sr., forward; Christian Mugisha, Sr., forward; Justin Frasca, Sr., defense; Malik Giwa, Sr., forward; Jake Igoe, Jr., forward; Ethan Archambault, Soph., midfield; Tyler Carrol, Soph., goalie; Matthew Perez, Frosh., forward
Captains: Matthew Corliss, Jeremy Darisse, Jonas Kwiatkowski
Returning goal leaders: Tanner Van Cor 6, Aidan Robarts 3
Returning honorees: Tanner Van Cor, MVC All-Star
Odds and ends: Haverhill will have to deal with the loss of top-scoring exchange student Fritz Kleiner (14 goals last year), who has returned to Germany. But the Hillies still return a strong nucleus. ... Jaden Shaut will have older brothers Ryan and Cam on the coaching staff. Ryan (HHS 2016) was a tri-captain for the Hillie soccer team his senior year.
Assistants: Cam Shaut, Evan Penney, Ryan Shaut
Lawrence
2018 record: 3-12-2
Coach Edgar Escalante: (4th year, 8-34-10)
Returning players (8): Jesus Guzman, Sr., midfield; Eddy Deleon, Sr., midfield; Alex Guevara, Sr., defense; David Lopez, Jr., defense; Brandon Ramírez, Jr., forward; Brayan Salguero, Soph., midfield; Jesus Echeverria, Soph., forward; Leo Guevara, Soph., defense
Promising newcomers: Maycol Vargas, Sr., goalie; Santos Zelaya, Jr., midfield; Sergio Lopez, Jr., midfield; Edison Lopez, Soph., defense; Yuli Santoa, Soph., midfield; Estuardo Ucelo, frosh., forward; Emerson Lopez, frosh, defense
Captain: Jesus Guzman, Alex Guevara, Brandon Ramirez, Brayan Salguero
Candidates: 35
Returning goal leaders: Brandon Ramirez 9, Jesus Guzman 3
Returning honorees: Jesus Guzman, MVC All-Stars
Odds and ends: Jesus Guzman is a two-year captain. The talented midfielder moved in from Spain before his freshman season. ... Brandon Ramirez is looking to build upon his breakout campaign from a year ago.
Assistants: Jose Manuel Tellez
Methuen
2018 record: 1-16-1
Coach Henry Marin: (2nd year, 1-16-1)
Returning players (10): Rudy Campos, Sr., midfield; Ricky McManus, Sr., midfield; Ayoub Dakiri, Sr., forward; Jhonathan Ortega, Sr., defense; Samir Ould-Sifya, Sr., forward; Julian Lopez, Jr., defense; Aiden LaFlamme, Jr., defender; Lukas Karagiorgos, Jr., midfield; Kember Lima, Jr., forward; Ethan Donahue, Soph., goalie
Promising newcomers: Mahmoud Qesmi, Sr., midfield; Khalil Ouarrak, Sr., midfield; Caleb Agbo, Sr., defense; Oscar Arrivillaga, Soph., forward; Brady Collins, Soph., midfield; Mateo Ballemo, Soph., defense; Isaiah Lopez, Soph., forward; Rayane Elmakhlouk, Soph., midfield; Nick Fartuna, Soph., defense; Kristian Arrivillaga, Frosh., midfield
Captains: Rudy Campos, Lukas Karagiorgos
Candidates: 73
Returning goal leaders: Julian Lopez 2
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: Second-year coach Henry Marin has the program moving in the right direction. After just 44 came out for tryouts a year ago, that number skyrocketed to 73 this fall. ... If you want to watch the Rangers this year, be sure to get out of work early. Because of EEE, 14 night games were moved up to 4 p.m. starts. ... Rudy Campos is a two-year captain. ... Oscar and Kristian Arrivillaga are brothers. ... Julian Lopez’s two goals are all the scoring that’s returning from last year’s team.
Assistants: Ricardo Mendoza, Jose Luis Catano, Jason Guerrero, Chase Barnhart
North Andover
2018 record: 18-3, lost in D2 North semis
Coach Kyle Wood: (7th year, 94-25-2)
Returning players (10): Lucas Sciaudone, Sr., midfield; Michael Harty, Sr., forward; Zach DiSalvo, Sr., defense; Max Callamaro, Sr., midfield; James Boyle, Sr., midfield; Jackson Berberich, Sr., defense; William Gossman, Jr., midfield; Andrew Howard, Jr., defense; Peter Martel, Jr., defense; Tyler Bussell, Jr., goalie;
Promising newcomers: William Equi, Jr., midfield; Braiden Farr, Jr., defense; Benjamin Kingsley, Jr., midfield; Matthew Kutz, Jr,. midfield; Tyler Nobile, Jr., midfield; Joseph Watson, Jr., defense; Jack Castellanos, Jr., midfield; Jonathan Bono, Soph., defense; Jack Determan, Soph., forward; Caleb Ginsburg, Soph., midfield; Owen Phelan, Soph., defense
Captains: James Boyle, Lucas Sciaudone
Candidates: 71
Returning goal leaders: Michael Harty 6, James Boyle 6, Max Callamaro 4,
Returning honorees: Lucas Sciaudone, MVC All-Star
Odds and ends: The Knights lost 13 seniors from last year’s roster, including Eagle-Tribune MVP Ryan McDonald, but still return some talent. ... The Knights have had 10 or more wins 21 straight years. ... Jackson Berberich was a talented middle infielder for the Super 8 champion baseball team last spring.
Assistants: Scott D’Entremont, Derek Wessel, Andrew Goodwin, Colin McLaughlin
