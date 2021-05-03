ANDOVER
2019 season: 5-14, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (4): Jyles Amirault, Sr., 6-2, OH; Zach Dutton, Sr., 6-0, OH; Edward Lai, Sr., 5-9, libero; Akshay Godhani, Sr., setter Returning lettermen: Tim Ahn, Sr., 5-11, DS; Ryan Gasse, Sr., 6-1, OH/MH; Chase Perry, Sr., 6-1, MH/OH; Larry Lui,, Jr., 6-1, OH;, Kevin Lee, Jr., 5-10, OH Promising newcomers: Andreas Chanthaboun, Jr., 6-1, MH; Reuben Osborn, Jr., 6-0, RSH; Dowol Lee, Jr., 5-8, setter; Andreas Casillas, Soph., 5-10, DS; Vincent Lee, Soph., 5-9, DS; Alexander McNally, Soph., 6-3, MH; Owen Chowdhary, Frosh., 5-10, OH; Marco Gomez Cabo, Frosh., 6-1, MH; Isaac Williams, Frosh., 5-11, MH/DS; James Bourgeouis, Frosh., 5-9, DS Candidates: 19
Captains: Jyles Amirault, Zach Dutton, Edward Lai
Fast facts: Freshman Marco Gomez Cabo and junior Owen Chanthaboun have impressed. ... Zach Dutton comes to volleyball only three days after having a strong football season. ... The glue to the team is Jyles Amirault, a four-year starter who was second-team All-MVC in 2019.
Assistants: Dan Young
Coach E.J. Perry (8th year, 78-69): “Our senior class headlined by our three captains: Amirault, Dutton and Lai. We will rely on the all the seniors to lead us.”
CENTRAL CATHOLIC
2019 season: 18-3, lost D1 North first round
Returning starters (1): Jack Roderick, 5-10, Sr., Setter
Returning lettermen: Tyler DiBurro, 5-11, Sr., OH; Aczavier Mitchell, 6-0, Sr., MH
Promising newcomers: Sean McCarthy, 6-2, Sr., Opposite; Josue Rosario, 5-9, Sr., Setter; Elvin Rosa, 5-6, Sr., DS; Ryan McShan, 6-3, Jr., Middle; Keith Shaheen, 5-9, Jr., OH; Juanjose Cabrera, 5-6, Jr., Libero, Aaron Keneally, 5-11, Jr., MH; Ian MacDougall 6-0, Jr., MH; Tyler Kirby, 5–5, Soph., DS; Connor MacDougall 5-10, Soph., OS
Candidates: 26
Captains: Tyler DiBurro, Sean McCarthy, Jack Roderick
Fast facts: Multi-year assistant Alana McNeil takes over Gannon Paris, who retired after 16 years as head coach. McNeil, who is in both the Central Catholic and St. Anselm Halls of Fame, will also take over the girls program. ... The 2019 Raiders were No. 2 seed but were stunned by No. 15 Chelmsford in their tourney opener. ... Jack Roderick was a 2019 Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
Assistants: Richard Sierra, Marybeth Fleming, Eric Roderick
Coach Alana McNeil (1st year): “We have a promising team with solid senior leadership. I was fortunate enough to work with many of the players when they were on JV. Despite having no season last spring I’m excited to see such growth.”
HAVERHILL
2019 season: 7-11, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (2): Connor Buscema, 5-11, Sr., OH; Jackson DiFloures, 5-8, Sr., libero
Returning lettermen: Evan Tsioropoulos, 5-9, Sr., OH; Dylan O’Connell, 5-5, Sr., DS
Promising newcomers: Giresse Kwo, 6-0, Sr. MH; Casey Connors, 6-1, Jr., Opposite, Dionis Llupo, 6-0, Jr. Middle; Aaron Bennett, 6-0, Soph., OH; Ryan DiFloures, 5-7, Soph.
Candidates: 30
Captains: Connor Buscema, Jackson DiFloures
Fast facts: Lot of volleyball family ties in this team. Casey Connors (brother to ex-captain Kevin Connors). Giresse Kwo (brother to ex-standout middle Leandra Kwo), Ryan DiFloures (brother to captain Jackson DiFloures), Devon Buscema (brother to captain Connor Buscema), Dionis Llupo (brother to ex-standout setter Ornella Llupo). ... Girls assistant Ada Burdier-Colon joins the boys program as an assistant. ... Connor Buscema was a 2019 Eagle-Tribune All-Star and Jackson DiFloures was second-team All-MVC.
Assistants: Jeff Harris, Ada Burdier-Colon
Coach Vincent Pettis (2nd year): “We have some very athletic young players but not a lot of team volleyball experience. We have a couple of good leaders in our captains, and we will build around them.”
LAWRENCE
2019 season: 18-4, lost D1 North quarterfinals
Returning starters: None
Returning lettermen: Yulian Garcia, Brandon Duran
Promising newcomers: Zavion Berrios, Julio Santana, Alfredo Hidalgo
Candidates: 10
Captains: Yulian Garcia, Brandon Duran
Fast facts: Former Lawrence high volleyball standout Janci Soto is the new JV coach. ... In 2019, 43 tried out for the team, 33 more than this year, meaning that there will be no JV team. “Not having students in school has really hurt Lawrence sports,” said coach Hector Sanchez.
Assistants: Reibin Hilario, Janci Soto
Coach Hector Sanchez (3rd year, 38-8): “Just glad to have a season and will enjoy every moment of it.”
METHUEN
2019 season: 9-11, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (1): Mitchell Crowe, 5-7, Sr., Libero
Returning lettermen: Andrew Lussier, 6-3, Sr., Opposite; Chris Huynh, 5-8, Jr., OH; Wilton Ortega, 6-0, Jr., OH
Promising newcomers: Davy Faulkner, 5-9, Sr., setter; Ekwinife “Fife” Chibuogwu, 6-3, Sr., MH; Ramsis De Los Santos, 6-3, Sr., MH; Zender Olivier, 6-3, Sr., MH; Alex Bautista, 6-0, Sr., OH; Jason Perello, 5-10, Sr., OH; Geryes Gheya, 5-10, Sr., DS/OH; Malik Alvarado, 5-7, Sr., DS; Randy Vasquez, 6-5, Jr., MH
Candidates: 30
Captains: Andrew Lussier, Wilton Ortega, Mitchell Crowe Fast Facts: Mitchell Crowe will be capping off his stellar athletic career with his fourth sport this school year. ... Ramsis De Los Santos will be heading to Emerson to play volleyball for the Lions. ... Assistants Kyle Mansour and Zach Branchaud both graduated from Methuen in 2012.
Assistants: Kyle Mansour, Zach Branchaud
Coach Matt Twomey (12th Season 99-123): “This team reminds me a lot of our 2012 North Finals Team. We are extremely athletic and gifted in that regard, but it will take a little time to put it all together. We have the ability to surprise a lot of people this year.”
NORTH ANDOVER
2019 season: 2-18, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (4): Clay Ursu, 6-0, Sr., MH, Liam Ross, 6-2, Sr., OH; Jacob Colon, 5-8, Sr., S; Andrew Jones, 6-0, Jr., Libero
Returning lettermen: Alec Beresford, 5-6, Sr., DS; Gabe Herrera, 6-6, Jr., OH
Promising newcomers: Logan Sallach, 6-0, Sr., MH/RS; Kohl Koenig, 5-10, Sr., S; Andrew Matzouranis, 6-4, Jr., RS; Kyler Shea, 6-2, Soph., MH; Eric Manning, 5-7, Soph., DS
Candidates: 18
Captains: Clay Ursu, Liam Ross, Jacob Colon
Fast facts: Michael Scammon takes over for Giuliano Pizzo, who started the boys program and went 12-68 in five seasons. Scammon is also the head girls coach at Masconomet. He graduated from Methuen in 2010 and played volleyball for three years and is currently a teacher at Methuen. ... New assistant Lauren Ahlholm graduated from North Andover in 2019 and plays for Salve Regina. ... Liam Ross will be playing volleyball for Endicott.
Assistants: Wingsze Seaman, Lauren Ahlholm
Coach Mike Scammon: (1st year): “Our players have worked extremely hard the past two off seasons and it shows. Jacob Colon has an excellent control of the offense and Clay Ursu is a versatile middle hitter. Liam Ross is primed for a big season.”
