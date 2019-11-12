It’s been a good season for the North Andover cross country program and it turned out particularly good for head coach Rick DelleChiaie.
DelleChiaie led the Knights to the MVC Division 2 title for both the boys and girls and was recently named MVC Division 2 Coach of the Year for both teams. Interestingly, four girls were named to the MVC girls first team all-stars but, reflecting the team’s depth, only one boy — Division 2 boys Runner of the Year Jack Bicksler.
Among other awards, Haverhill freshman Finleigh Simonds was named the Division 2 girl Runner of the Year and North Andover’s Jack Bicksler was named Division 2 boy Runner of the Year.
MVC Girls First Team All-Stars
Molly Kiley (Frosh,), Andover; Nicole Anderson (Sr.), Billerica; Hannah Doherty (Sr.), Billerica; Danielle Sullivan (Sr.), Billerica; Kelsey Seamans (Sr.), Central; Finleigh Simonds (Frosh.), Haverhill; Sarah Ames (Jr.), Lowell; Asaliah Mirambeaux (Sr.), Lowell; Hannah Martin (Frosh.), North Andover; Leyla Kvaternik (Soph.), North Andover, Courtney Dalke (Jr.), North Andover; Abby Mastromonaco (Jr.), North Andover; Makayla Paige (Soph.), Tewksbury
MVC Girls Local Second Team All-Stars
Andover -- Leila Boudries (Soph.), Juliet Sellers (Soph.)
Central -- Lily Angluin (Sr.)
Haverhill -- Brynne LeCours (Frosh.), Ariann LeCours (Jr.), Ivy Ackerman (Jr.), Gabby DeRoche (Sr.)
Lawrence -- Monet Rodriguez (Sr.)
Methuen -- Emily Charest (Soph.), Miana Caraballo (Soph.), Laura Abreu (Sr.)
North Andover -- Lucy Depolito (Soph.), Ally Antonelli (Jr.), Lauren O’Connell (Sr.), Kaitlyn Hastings (Sr.)
Runners of the Year -- Nicole Anderson, Billerica (Division 1); Finleigh Siminds, Haverhill (Division 2)
Coaches of the Year -- Cullen Hagan, Billerica (Divison 1); Rick DelleChiaie, North Andover (Division 2)
MVC Boys First Team All-Stars
Brandon Marion (Sr.), Billerica; Jack Holden (Sr.), Billerica; Matt Giannasca (Jr.), Central’ James Pothier (Sr.), Central’ Aidan Hennessey (Jr.), Chelmsford; Andrew Madsen (Sr.), Chelmsford; Jeoben Jacobs (Sr.), Lowell; Nathan Peterson (Soph.), Lowell; Kelvin Santana (Sr.), Lowell; Ricky Thyne (Sr.), Lowell; Freddy Coleman (Soph.), Methuen; Xavier Metivier (Sr.), Methuen; Jack Bicksler (Jr.), North Andover
MVC Boys Local Second Team All-Stars
Andover -- Jack Sipley (Sr.)
Central -- Cormac Crippen (Sr.), Luke Ryan (Sr.)
Haverhill -- Collin Daugherty (Jr.)
Lawrence -- Cristian Bueno (Sr.)
Methuen -- Jason Dibble (Soph.), Mitchell Crowe (Jr.)
North Andover -- Colby Winn (Soph.), Segev Moritz (Jr.), Leniel Veguilla (Jr.), Chris Brady (Sr.)
Runners of the Year -- Jeoben Jacobs, Lowell (Division 1), Jack Bicksler, North Andover (Division 2)
Coaches of the Year -- Scott Ouellet, Lowell (Division 1); Rick DelleChiaie (Division 2)
