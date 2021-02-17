MVC Cup: Jagger, Pinkham lift Andover in sudden death over Red Rangers

METHUEN — As the match stretched through overtime and a shootout before culminating in sudden death, it was evident neither girls hockey team was ready for this (hopefully) once-in-a-lifetime season to end.
After watching Methuen-Tewksbury force the extra frame on a power-play goal with 4.7 seconds left in regulation, Andover once again saw the Red Rangers match its lone successful shootout goal.
That forced the do-or-die round.
Junior Amy Pinkham once again provided the Golden Warriors with a go-ahead goal on Andover’s second sudden-death attempt.
And when junior goalie Lillian Jagger successfully denied Emma Giordano on the ensuing attack, the Warriors were headed to the Tsongas Center.
With its 4-3 sudden-death victory Wednesday afternoon, Andover (8-3-1) will face a one-loss Billerica/Chelmsford co-op at 3 p.m. Sunday for the Merrimack Valley Conference Cup title.
The teams split a regular-season series with both games decided by one goal.
Pinkham comes through
In Wednesday’s three-player shootout, both teams connected once as Methuen eighth-grader M.J. Petisce matched Andover’s Rose MacLean to force sudden death.
Both goalies then stopped initial forays before Andover coach Tyler Vigue pointed to Pinkham.
“Coach told me just right before I went on,” said Pinkham, who also had an assist on Andover’s first goal of the day. “I was a little surprised, but I was prepared. I was ready to shoot. Everyone was excited for me to go out and take the shot.”
The junior forward went top shelf for the game winner.
“I had an idea what I wanted to do,” Pinkham said. “I had an idea just to shoot into the open spot into the back of the net.”
Jagger with the save
After Pinkham’s tally, it was up to Jagger to end the contest.
“I’ve never been in a serious shootout like this,” the junior netminder said. “Not with stakes like this. I was a little nervous. Most of my confidence comes from my team, so being alone is kind of scary.”
Jagger, who stopped 18 shots through overtime, used her body to deny Giordano, a freshman from Tewksbury.
“I’m confident in myself, and I knew that everything would work out,” Jagger said. “I don’t take myself very seriously, so if we had lost, it wouldn’t have been the end of the world for me. But a win is nice, so I’m just happy. I’m really proud of all of us.”
Methuen/Tewksbury (7-5) took a 2-1 lead in the first period on a power-play goal by Methuen eighth-grader Brooke Harb and a full-strength score by Jessica Driscoll.
Lauren Adams scored first for Andover before MacLean tied the match late in the second period and Lilly Reeves provided a 3-2 lead early in the third.
That lead appeared solid even after Methuen/Tewksbury pulled goalie Michelle Kusmaul with 79 seconds left.
After an Andover penalty with 26.2 left, however, freshman Kat Schille took advantage of the six-on-four opportunity, pounding home the game-tying goal in a scrum.
“A one-goal lead is really nothing for Methuen,” said Vigue, whose squad split four games with the Red Rangers. “And they have taken advantage of us all year when they’ve had the (power play). We’re a very good five-on-five team, but we have some work cut out for us when it comes to 4-on-5 on Sunday.”
Methuen/Tewksbury, which has nine eighth-graders and freshman on the 20-girl roster, had won five of its previous six after rebounding from a tough start and will return the bulk of this year’s point makers.
“A shootout is a tough way to go out,” said Red Ranger coach Sarah Oteri, who will lose only three players to graduation. “But it is what it is. I couldn’t be more proud of our effort the whole season … It’s been a great experience.
“The MVC is so competitive and every game is tough with lots of battles, and I think they’ve learned a lot from the opportunity.”
Andover 4, Methuen-Tewksbury 3 (Sudden Death)
Andover (8-3-1): 1 1 1 1 — 4
Methuen (7-5): 2 0 1 0 — 3
Goals: Andover — Lauren Adams, Rose MacLean, Lilly Reeves; M/T — Brooke Harb, Jessica Driscoll, Kat Schille
Assists: Andover — Amy Pinkham, Adams, Kelli Archambault; M/T — Alexis Raymond, M.J. Petisce, Driscoll
Saves: Andover — Lillian Jagger 18; M/T — Michelle Kusmaul 29
