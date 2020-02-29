MVC/DCL Boys Hockey Honors

High-scoring Steve Ingram (19 goals) of Andover, Michael Dinges (12 goals) of Central Catholic and Cole Fagan (11 goals) of North Andover highlights the locals selected to the All-Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League boys hockey teams.
Andover’s Kevin Drew was named MVC/DCL Division 1 Coach of the Year in his first season with the boys team, following five seasons as Golden Warriors girls hockey coach.
North Andover’s Michael Harty won the Division 2 Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Award.
ALL-MVC/DCL DIVISION 1
Andover — Evan Arpin, Sr., Forward; Steve Ingram, Jr., Forward; Tommy Tavenner, Jr., Defense; Central Catholic — Michael Dinges, Jr., Forward; Nick Peters, Jr., Forward; Michael Brothers, Soph., Goalie; Acton-Boxboro — Jack Bartle, Sr., Forward; Barret Genovese, Sr., Forward; Billerica — Garrett Murphy, Sr., Defense; Matt Livingston, Sr., Defense; Connor Feeney, Sr., Goalie; Chelmsford — Ben Pitts, Sr., Forward; Bobby Turner, Sr., Forward; Waltham — Brian McNamara, Sr., Forward; Justin Moran, Sr., Forward; Westford Academy — Jason Bunyon, Sr., Forward; CJ Pacifico, Sr., Forward; Kyle Wizst, Sr., Forward
ALL-MVC/DCL DIVISION 2
North Andover — Cole Fagan, Jr., Forward; Patrick Green, Soph., Goalie; Boston Latin School — Owen O’Brien, Sr., Forward; Sam Hutchinson, Sr., Forward; Concord-Carlisle — Dane Carter, Soph., Forward; Lincoln-Sudbury — Jacob Noyes, Jr., Forward; Johnny O’Blak, Sr., Forward; Angelo Venuto, Sr., Forward; Tim Duffy, Sr., Defense; Colby Jones, Sr., Defense; Jack Hankey, Sr., Goalie; Lowell —Brendan DeMarco, Sr., Forward; Tewksbury — William O’Keefe, Jr., Forward; Campbell Pierce, Sr., Forward; Jason Cooke, Soph., Forward; Tom Barbati, Sr., Defense
ALL-MVC/DCL DIVISION 3
Methuen — Colby Scott, Sr., Forward; Bedford — James Demeo, Sr., Forward; Cambridge — Anthony Caterina, Sr., Defense; Thomas McGaffigan, Sr., Forward; Dracut/Tyngsboro — Patrick Crowley, Sr., Forward; Newton South — Michael DeFranco, Sr., Defense; Lucas Maregni, Jr., Goalie
MVC/DCL ALL-STARS
Haverhill: Brady Ferreira, Soph., Forward; Brendan Fitzgerald, Soph., Forward; Evan Foskett, Soph., Forward
Methuen: Aidan Hollingsworth, Sr., Forward; Ethan Schena, Sr., Forward
North Andover: Jimmy Boyle, Sr., Forward; Andrew Perry, Soph., Forward
MISCELLANEOUS HONORS
Coaches of the Year: Kevin Drew, Andover (Division 1)
Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Award: Michael Harty, North Andover (Division 2)
Mulloy Sportsmanship Award: Central Catholic (Division 1)
