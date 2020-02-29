MVC/DCL Girls Hockey Honors

Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover senior defenseman Eliana Kane has been named All-Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual Country League Division 1 Player of the Year after leading the Hillies to an 18-1-2 record and the MVC/DCL Division 1 title. Kane (18 goals) was second on the team in scoring to fellow All-MVC/DCL pick Kannah Keating (26 goals).
Returning Eagle-Tribune MVP Kaia Hollingsworth (1.75 goals-against average) and defenseman Brenna Greene of defending Division 1 state champion Methuen/Tewksbury were also chosen to the team, along with Andover’s high-scoring Lauren Adams (17 goals heading into the weekend).
ALL-MVC/DCL DIVISION 1
Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover — Jenny Hubbard, Sr.; Hannah Keating, Sr.; Eliana Kane, Sr.; Methuen/Tewksbury — Kaia Hollingsworth, Sr.; Brenna Greene, Sr.; Jessica Driscoll, Soph.; Andover — Sara Carleo, Sr.; Lauren Adams, Soph.; Acton-Boxboro — Jillian Loebs, Jr.; Cailey Ryan, Soph.; Billerica/Chelmsford — Sam Fantasia, Jr.; Westford Academy — Val Crory, Jr.; Brittany Iverson, Soph.
MISCELLANEOUS HONORS
Player of the Year: Eliana Kane, HPNA (Division 1)
Boston Bruins-MIAA Sportsmanship Award: Deanna Bosco, HPNA (Division 1)
