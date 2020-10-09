Methuen and Andover High sports deemed “moderate risk” have received the go-ahead from the Merrimack Valley Conference to start playing games — at least for now.
On Thursday, the MVC announced that boys and girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball teams will be allowed to play games starting this weekend, one week after the league suspended play in those sports due to increased COVID-19 cases in the Merrimack Valley. The league said it would reassess the situation next week.
“Due to the ever-changing landscape within the COVID-19 Community-Level Data Map, the Merrimack Valley Conference will schedule games on a week to week basis,” the league wrote on its official Twitter page (@MVConference).
Methuen and Andover will move forward with soccer, field hockey and volleyball. Central Catholic began playing non-league games last week.
“The coaches and kids are thrilled,” said Methuen athletic director Matt Curran. “I’m happy for them. They have worked hard, followed safety protocols and learned the sport specific modifications. We appreciate the effort from the city, school and league that went into making this happen.”
North Andover and Haverhill, however, will not play games just yet.
Haverhill High suspended play indefinitely last week due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Hillies’ athletic director Tom O’Brien said that a timetable for a return to sports would be a topic of discussion at Thursday night’s school committee meeting.
North Andover announced that it was postponing games — other than golf and cross country — for at least one more week, also due to a coronavirus spike.
“I’m proud of the way the team is handling and responding to this situation,” said North Andover field hockey coach Liz Day. “They are coming to practice every day and keeping morale high. We will be ready once we can finally play.”
Lawrence High moved all fall sports to “Fall II” — scheduled to run Feb. 22 to April 25 — before the season began.
Thursday’s decision affects soccer, field hockey and volleyball, which were ruled “moderate risk” by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the MIAA. “High risk” sports football and cheer along with swimming have still been moved to “Fall II,” while “low risk” cross country and golf have already begun play.
“Walking around practices today was a lot more fun because there was an excitement in the air knowing our teams were able to prepare for an opponent,” said Andover athletic director Bill Martin.
The MVC will reassess the situation when next week’s Massachusetts Department of Public Health weekly COVID-19 Public Health Report is released.
“The whole program is really excited to finally play games,” said Andover boys soccer coach Jim Saalfrank, the defending Eagle-Tribune Coach of the Year. “The whole team has worked so hard to get to this point. It is worth the wait. I just hope the season can continue past this weekend.”
