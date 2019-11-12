MVC Field Hockey: Methuen's Crowe, Central's DiPietro repeat as MVPs

Central Catholic’s Maddie DiPietro (Division 1) and Methuen’s Claudia Crowe (Division 2) were named MVPs of the Merrimack Valley Conference for the second year in a row.
Coach of the Year honors went to Maureen Noone of Andover and Kristen Swales of Methuen, who guided their teams to MVC titles.
Other repeat first-team All-MVC players included Andover’s Hanna Medwar and Sydney Gregory and North Andover Lexi Rivet and Emma Gordon.
MVC FIELD HOCKEY
ALL-CONFERENCE
ANDOVER: Emma Reilly, Frosh.; Kate Gemmell, Sr.; Paige Gillette, Jr.; Sydney Gregory, Sr.; Hanna Medwar, Jr.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Maddie DiPietro, Sr.; Liv Faro, Sr.; Meghan Ferris, Sr.; CHELMSFORD: Claire Danahy, Sr.; Shannon Walsh, Sr.; Sydney Alto, Sr.; HAVERHILL: Zoe Martin, Jr.; LOWELL: Sarah Abraham, Sr.; Nikeishla Yrrizarry, Sr.; METHUEN: Isabel Putnam, Jr.; Claudia Crowe, Sr.; Piper Hugus, Sr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Lexi Rivet, Sr.; Emma Gordon, Sr.; TEWKSBURY: Ryan Quinn, Sr
LOCAL ALL-STARS
ANDOVER: Heather Graham, Jr.; CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Caitlin Finneran, Jr.; Ella Trout, Sr.; HAVERHILL: Alison Leavitt, Sr.; LAWRENCE: Leylani Leonardo, Sr.; METHUEN: Peyton Petisce, Jr.; NORTH ANDOVER: Libby Harrison, Jr.; Sophia Nikolopoulos, Sr.
MISCELLANEOUS HONORS
Champions: Andover (D1), Methuen (D2)
MVPs: Maddie DiPietro (D1), Claudia Crowe (D2)
Coaches of Year: Maureen Noone, Andover (D1); Kristen Swales Methuen, (D2)
Sportsmanship: Lawrence
