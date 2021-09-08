Andover
Coach Maureen Noone: (24th year, 350-56-57)
2020 record: 6-0
Returning starters (5): Tri-captain Abby Miller, Sr., back; Tri-captain Lily Farnham, Sr., forward; Olivia Beucler, Sr., forward; Hailey Doherty, Sr., midfield; Tri-captain Emma Reilly, Jr., back, Tribune All-Star
Returning lettermen: Tess Gobiel, Sr., forward; Ella Brockelman, Sr., back; Kate Harris, Jr., forward; Rose MacLean, Jr., midfield; Anna Broderick, Jr., back; Adelaide Weeden, Jr., goalie
Promising newcomers: Emily Capone, Sr., back; Madeleine Harris, Sr., forward; Elise Hellmann, Sr., back; Brooke Cedorchuk, Jr., midfield; Maddy DiGiorgio, Soph., goalie; Haley Carver, Soph., forward
Odds and ends: The pandemic cost another powerhouse Andover squad a shot at a state title. ... Leading returning scorers are Lily Farnham (8 goals in the 6 games), Emma Reilly (6 goals, 10 assists), and Hailey Doherty (3 goals). ... Field hockey commits are Lily Farnham (Endicott) and Hailey Doherty (Assumption). ... Emma Reilly made MaxPrep’s top 50 juniors nationally. ... Recent Assumption grad and former Andover standout Sammy Shea is new to the staff. ... Kate and Madeleine Harris are sisters. ... Assistant Laura (Dimitruk) Reid was the 2010 Tribune MVP for Andover, She played at Northeastern and just married former NU hockey player Adam Reid.
Assistants: Dan Casper, Mikayla Panneton, Bridget Morris, Laura (Dimitruk) Reid, Billy Beauchesne (JV), Sammy Shea (Frosh.).
Central Catholic
Coach Josselyn Wilson: (13th year, 122-80-19)
2020 record: 5-5-1
Returning starters (5): Co-captain Sydney Moda, Sr., midfield; Co-captain Brooke Jankowski, Sr,, forward; Sofia Coletti, Sr., midfield; Maegan Wilson, Sr., defense; Rianna Lembo, Soph., forward
Returning lettermen: Briana Farrell, Sr,, defense; Alexis DeMattia, Sr., goalie; Hayley Creegan, Sr., forward; Fallon Barr, Jr,, forward; Bella Angluin, Soph,, defense
Promising newcomers: Krista Maroon, Sr., forward; Molly Trishitta, Jr., defense; Elizabeth Welch, Jr., goalie; Hailey Liriano, Jr., forward; Brooke Mahoney, Jr., defense; Riley Salerno, Soph., midfield; Emma Siggens. Soph,, forward; Kerri Finneran, Frosh.
Odds and ends: Sydney Moda has committed to play field hockey at New Haven, ... The program has plenty of relatives: sisters Hayley and Sophia Creegan, Molly and Jenna Trischitta, and Abigail and Ava Sarver. ... Fallon and Maddie Barr are cousins. ... Brooke Jankowski (6 goals) and Rianna Lembo (5 goals, all in last 6 games) are the top returning scorers from 2020. Rianna’s dad, Chris, was a baseball star at Andover and Trinity College. ... Kerri Finneran’s dad Rob, and twin brothers, were Central stars from the well-known Finneran athletic family.
Assistants: Tara Early, Julia DeFelice, Abbie King
Haverhill
Coach Emma Panto: (4th year, 6-36-2)
2020 record: 3-6-1
Returning starters (7): Tri-captain Sydney Keyes, Sr., defense; Tri-captain Hailey Corliss, Sr., midfield; Tri-captain Hannah Perocchi, Sr., defense; Vicky Preble, Sr., defense; Emma Bates, Sr., forward; Kaleigh Longenecker, Jr., forward; Katrina Savvas, Jr., forward
Returning lettermen: Nora Hess, Sr., forward; Brenna Corcoran, Soph., forward; Jillian Schultz, Soph., forward; Sophia Riley, Soph., midfield Promising newcomers: Emily Routier, Sr., defense; Brianna Piraino, Jr., defense; Stella Mondejar, Jr., goalie; Rowan Kelly, Jr., forward; Keira Bushey, Soph., defense; Mikayla Tzortzis, Soph., defense
Odds and ends: Mikayla Tzortzis is a lacrosse player who has opened eyes. She’s new to the sport. ... Emily Routier took last year off but has returned. ... Due to low numbers (25 total), the Hillies won’t have a JV team. ... Katrina Savvas scored a team-high 5 goals as a sophomore last fall.
Assistants: Emma Laviolette, Callie Joseph
Methuen
Coach Kristen Swales: (8th year, 64-47-10)
2020 record: 6-2-1
Returning starters (4): Tri-captain Natalia Fiato, Sr., forward; Tri-captain Sophia Lachance, Sr., defense; Charlotte Putnam, Jr., forward; Vanessa Fritschy, Jr., midfield
Returning lettermen: Tri-captain Katrianna Vega, Sr., midfield; Rachel Becotte, Sr., defense; Rosannamarie Emmanuel, Sr., forward; Brianna Aigbogum, Sr., forward; Jennifer Carmona, Sr., forward; Kiele Coleman, Soph., midfield
Promising Newcomers: Olivia DeNaro, Sr., midfield; Chloe Seccareccio, Sr., midfield; Irianny Solorin, Sr., defense; Gianny Herrera, Sr., defense; Brooke Soucy, Soph., midfield; Alexandra Tardugno, Soph., goalie; Mary Jane Petisce, Frosh., midfield; Chloe Pickett, Frosh., forward;
Odds and ends: Leading returning scorers from 2020 season are Natalia Fiato (11 goals, 5 assists) and Vanessa Fritschy (2 goals, 3 assists). ... Ex-Ranger standout Christina Crowe replaced her sister Catrina on the staff. Catrina is studying in Ireland. ... Mary Jane Petisce is the sister of last year’s standout Peyton. ... There are five 8th graders in the program. There is no freshman team. ... New assistant Alise Maltsev attends UMass Lowell and played at Peabody High last fall.
Assistants: Jillian Tobin, Christine Crowe, Alise Maltsev
North Andover
Coach Andrea Van Horn: (1st year)
2020 record: 1-2-1
Returning lettermen (6): Tri-captain Summer Gordon, Sr., midfield; Tri-captain Jenna Bard, Sr., goalie; Tri-captain Brenna O’Brien, Sr., forward; Aisling Callahan, Sr., midfield; Nina Muse, Sr., defense; Emma Daubresse, Sr., midfield
Promising newcomers: Shelby Nassar, Jr., forward; Siena DiSalvo, Jr., defense; Rose Gordon, Soph., midfield
Odds and ends: Andrea (Fargen) Van Horn replaces Liz Day, who went 33-22-7 in four seasons. Van Horn, who is married to teacher-coach Andy Van Horn, is a veteran field hockey and track coach with the Knights. The North Andover Middle School teacher starred at NAHS and Westfield State (captain in 1998). ... The Knights only scored four goals in their COVID abbreviated 4-game 2020 season. ... Summer Gordon is a Bates recruit and one of four talented field hockey players in the family. ... Emma Daubresse and Nina Muse are ski captains. ... Aisling Callahan and Shelby Nassar are track stars.
Assistants: Peter Marfione, Nicole Fletcher
Lawrence Program in jeopardy
With only four players trying out, Lawrence again will not have a season. No Lawrence High teams played in the fall of 2020 due to COVID. This could be the end of the field hockey program for good.
AD Brendan Neilon said, “The numbers are trending in the wrong direction. We were hoping to have enough players to have a team. It just didn’t happen. “(As for the future), I never want to say no to anything. Stranger things have happened. We’ll try to get some interest and keep the door open. There is a chance. The reality is it’s not looking good.”The Lancers have struggled for 30 years both in numbers and in wins. Coach Katie Quinlan has been head coach since 2011 with a 17-136-8 record. That was a bit of an improvement from prior years. From 2002-13, the Lancers were 5-167-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.