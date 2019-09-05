andover
Coach Maureen Noone: (22nd year, 328-53-53)
2018 record: 16-3-3, lost D1 North final
Returning starters (4): Tri-captain Kate Gemmell, Sr., forward; Tri-captain Sydney Gregory, Sr., defense, All-MVC1, 9 goals; Allison Gasperoni, Sr., goalie; Tri-captain Hannah Medwar, Jr., forward, 10 goals, 16 assists; E-T All-Star
Returning lettermen: Grace Ardito, Sr., midfield; Heather Graham, Jr., forward, 7 goals; Alana Miller, Jr., back; Lindsay Parziale, Jr., forward; Jaylin Deleon, Jr., forward; Paige Gillette, Jr., goalie; Sona Chaundhary, Jr., forward; Abby Miller, Soph., back; Olivia Beucler, Soph., forward; Lily Farnham, Soph., forward; Hailey Doherty, Soph., midfield
Promising newcomers: Emily Kowalski, Sr., forward; Olivia Broderick, Jr., back; Grace Reilly, Soph., back; Emma Reilly, Frosh., back
Odds and ends: Mikayla Panneton, a tri-captain for Andover in 2013, is a new assistant. She played at Merrimack and was a coach for the Warriors last fall. ... Emma and Gracy Reilly are cousins and their cousin, Jennifer Quinlan, was a former Andover captain. The Millers are not related. ... Head coach Maureen Noone was inducted into the Andover Hall of Fame in March. ... Sophomores Claire Dolan and Sophia Kachel are team managers.
Assistants: Dan Casper, Billy Beauchesne, Cat Gross, Mikayla Panneton
Central Catholic
Coach Josselyn Wilson: (11th year, 105-71-14)
2018 record: 13-3-3, lost D1 North first round
Returning starters (7): Tri-captain Maddie DiPietro, Sr., midfield, E-T MVP, 29 goals; Tri-captain Meghan Ferris, Sr., goalie, All-MVC1 2nd team; Tri-captain Olivia Faro, Sr., back; Ella Trout, Sr., back; Erin Teece, Sr., forward; Carla Bouchrouche, Sr., midfield; Caleigh Saucier, Sr., back
Returning lettermen: Julie DeFelice, Sr., forward; Abigail Colburn, Jr., back; Caitlin Finneran, Jr., midfield; Sydney Moda, Soph., midfield
Promising newcomers: Hannah Cuff, Jr., forward; Grace Gervais, Jr., forward; Sofia Coletti, Soph., back; Brooke Jankowski, Soph., forward
Odds and ends: After a terrific regular season, the No. 6 Raiders lost to No. 11 Chelmsford, 5-1, in the Division 1 North first round. ... New assistant Serena Rousseau (CCHS ‘17) was a former Raider star. ... Junior Hannah Cuff of Andover is a transfer from Phillips. She was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in softball this spring.
Assistants: Tara Early, Abbie King, Serena Rousseau
Haverhill
Coach: Emma Panto (2nd year, 0-19)
2018 record: 0-19, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (6): Quad-captain Alison Leavitt, Sr., defense; Quad-captain Heather Reid, Sr., forward; Quad-captain Josephine Nolet, Sr., midfield; Quad-captain Catie Chadwick, Jr., defense; Zoe Martin, Jr., goalie; All-MVC2 2nd team; Sydney Keyes, Soph., defense
Returning lettermen: Angie Parolisi, Sr., forward; Chloe Windle, Sr., forward; Camryn Cuoco, Sr., midfield; Nathalia Carrasco, Sr., defense; Maggie Fitzgibbons, Sr., forward; Delaney Lombard, Sr., forward; Autumn Clohecy, Jr., defense
Promising newcomers: Libby Powell. Jr., defense; Hannah Perocchi, Soph., defense; Nora Hess, Soph., forward; Hailey Corliss, Soph., forward; Emma Bates, Soph., midfield; Victoria Preble, Soph., defense; Kaleigh Longenecker, Frosh., midfield; Katrina Savvas, Frosh., forward; Nia Stevens, Frosh., midfield
Odds and ends: New assistant Lisamarie DiOrio is a 2016 BC grad who was a goalie at Wilmington High. She’s an English teacher at Haverhill High.
Assistants: Melanie Hodson, Lisamarie DiOrio, Alex LeBlanc (volunteer)
Lawrence
Coach Katie Quinlan: (9th year, 17-118-8)
2018 record: 2-13-1, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (4): Tri-captain Duongdara (Dee) Kim, Jr., midfield; Alannah Ramirez, Soph., defense; Shanalee Then, Soph., forward; Jadelyn Him, Soph., midfield
Returning lettermen: Tri-captain Sabrina Marte, Jr., midfield; Vina Dang, Jr., forward; Jordana Santana, Jr., defense
Promising newcomers: Tri-captain Leylani Leonardo, Sr., goalie; Aleanny Concepcion, Jr., defense; Francesca Lemma, Soph., forward; Aeirn Hardcastle, Soph., midfield; Alyah Morales, Soph., midfield
Odds and ends: Shanalee Then is the leading returning goal-scorer with 2 last year. ... New assistants Bioribel Castillo (LHS ‘15) and Haieley Gil (‘18) are former Lancer players.
Assistants: Maureen Licciardi, Bioribel Castillo, Haieley Gil
Methuen
Coach Kristen Swales: (6th year, 46-41-6)
2018 record: 10-8-2, lost D1 North first round
Returning starters (7): Tri-captain Claudia Crowe, Sr., forward, E-T All-Star, 22 goals; Tri-captain Piper Hugus, Sr., midfield, All-MVC2, 5 goals; Tri-captain Julia Tardugno, Sr., midfield; Selena Fadika, Sr., forward; Isabel Putnam, Jr., goalie; All-MVC2 2nd team; Megan Melia, Jr., defense; Peyton Petisce, Jr., defense
Returning lettermen: Kaia Hollingsworth, Sr., midfield; Siobhan Howell, Jr., midfield; Alyssa Felpel, Jr., forward; Natalia Fiato, Soph., midfield; Rosannamarie Emmanuel, Soph., defense
Promising newcomers: Victoria Santiago, Jr., midfield; Olivia Lunden, Soph., forward; Sophia Lachance, Soph., defense; Kyra Meuse, Soph., forward; Katrianna Vega, Soph., midfield; Charlotte Putnam, Frosh., midfield; Vanessa Fritschy, Frosh., forward
Odds and ends: Catrina Crowe, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star for Methuen in 2015, is the new JV coach. Her sister Claudia is an Eagle-Tribune All-Star and a Stonehill recruit. Claudia and Piper Hugus were tri-captains in 2018. ... Former starter Kaia Hollingsworth only played late last fall. But our girls hockey MVP is back with the field hockey squad.
Assistants: Jillian Tobin, Mary Sicard, Catrina Crowe
North Andover
Coach Liz Day: (4th year, 32-20-6)
2018 record: 8-8-3, lost D1 North first round
Returning starters (9): Tri-captain Lexi Rivet, Sr., defense, E-T All-Star, 15 goals; Tri-captain Emma Gordon, Sr., midfield; All-MVC1 2nd team; Tri-captain Abbie Downer, Sr., midfield; Caitlin Panos, Sr., defense; Sophia Nikolopoulos, Sr., defense; Anna Bono, Sr., midfield; Kiki Valentino, Sr., defense; Lexi Swartz, Jr., forward; Libby Harrison, Jr., forward
Returning lettermen: Kaleigh Regan, Jr., forward; Molly Willis, Jr., forward
Promising newcomers: Michaela Downer, Jr., defense; Ellie Sutera, Jr., midfield; Olivia Todisco, Jr., midfield; Summer Gordon, Soph., midfield
Odds and ends: Lexi Rivet (UVM) and Emma Gordon (Sacred Heart) are committed to Division 1 colleges.
Assistants: Amy Rock
